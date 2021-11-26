Farmers' Protest Anniversary: Hundreds Descend on Delhi-UP Border, Police Issue Advisory

Hundreds of farmers in tractors started arriving at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as Friday marked one year of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the central laws. Many of them brought along vegetables, sacks of flour and lentils, spices and cooking oil on their tractor-trollies, saying they have come prepared for a long haul.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers’ union from western Uttar Pradesh, has been leading the charge at the Ghazipur border since November last year. The BKU is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a farmers’ collective, which is spearheading the protest for withdrawal of three contentious farm laws and for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) of crops.

“It has been a year of unmatched struggle mixed with happiness and sadness. We are fighting and winning. We will fight and win. MSP law is farmers’ right," BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Police Issue Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday asked commuters travelling from Ghaziabad towards Delhi to take alternative routes, anticipating traffic gridlock owing to its security arrangements. Commuters have been advised to take Vikash Marg or GT Road to reach Delhi, police said.

“Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi side remains heavy due to barricading by local police at roundabout Gazipur Underpass. Commuters are advised to take alternative Vikash Marg/GT Road to Delhi," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Demanding formal repeal of three central farm laws and legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for their crops, farmers have been camping at three border points of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for the last one year.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements at various border points of the national capital as farmers on Friday gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion.

‘Unique Saga of Valor’

As the farmers’ movement completed a year, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said their non-violent struggle is a unique saga of valour, patience and determination not only for repealing the farm laws but also to uphold the ethos of democracy and human rights. Channi said he salutes the indomitable spirit of farmers who have been sitting at Delhi’s borders for a year.

I salute the indomitable spirit of our food growers who are sitting in Delhi from this day, last year protesting against the black farm laws enacted by Modi government.(1/2)— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 26, 2021

Hundreds of farmers have been encamped at Delhi’s Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders since November 26, 2020, with a demand that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

PM Modi had last week announced his government’s decision to withdraw the contentious laws.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.