Farmers' Protest: Around 1,000-1,500 Unidentified People Booked in U'khand for Creating Ruckus at Swar Border

Police have registered an FIR against around 1,000-1,500 unidentified people in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar districtfor allegedly creating a ruckus at Swar border and clashing with police while marching to Delhi in protest against the new farm laws.

The FIR was registered under different sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1934, at the Bajpur police station on Friday.

According to the FIR, 1,000-1,500people, along with farmers' associations of Bajpur, tried to proceed to Delhi by breaking the police barricades put up at the border. They also clashed with the police personnel on duty when stopped from removing the barricades, the FIR said.

The tractor trolleys did not have registration numbers, it said, adding that the ruckus lasted for an hour.