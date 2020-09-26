Farmers Protest Bare-chested in Amritsar Against Agri Bills

Chandigarh: A group of farmers, who squatted on a railway track in Punjab’s Amritsar, went shirtless on Saturday in protest against the three agri-marketing bills passed recently by the Parliament. Sitting on the rail track, the bare-chested protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government and demanded that the farm bills be withdrawn.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been protesting on the rail track near Devidaspura village in Amritsar since September 24. “Farmers have taken off their ‘kurtas’ and shirts to make the government hear our voice,” Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor