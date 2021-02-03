Comments by Celebrities Not Accurate or Responsible, Says Govt as Farmer Protest Finds International Support

Hours after tweets from singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris's tweets on the farmers protests in India, the Ministry of External Affairs has put out a statement saying that comments by celebrities tweeting on the issue were "neither accurate nor responsible".

The statement said, "It's unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26."

"Some of these vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," it said.

Singer Rihanna on Tuesday tweeted a CNN article on the farmers protests in India asking, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" This was followed by tweets from Thunberg and Harris.

The MEA statement said, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible." The statement said that "very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms".

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws and several rounds of talks with the government have failed to solve the impasse. The statement highlight that the government has been part of the talks and negotiations.

The statement said, "We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse."

The Ministry of External affairs also said that the farm laws were passed after debate and discussion in Parliament. "These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," it said.