Backdoor Talks Between Farmers Unions, Govt ‘Working’, Sources Say Favourable Environment Soon

Amid controversy over international criticism on the ongoing farmers protests in India, government sources have said that there was a possibility for a "favourable environment" to find resolve even as the impasse continued for months.

Sources told News18 that there was a possibility of a favourable environment as talks through backdoor channels between farmers unions and the Government of India were working.

The stalemate between the government and the farmers have continued as several rounds of talks between the government and the farmers have failed to find a solution.

While the government has said that it was ready to talk to the farmers, the farmers unions have maintained that they want the laws repealed.

News18 has learned through sources that farmers leaders have realised that the January 26 incident was "not in good taste" and they have said that they are committed towards the country.

Also read: 43 FIRs in Republic Day Violence, 13 Being Investigated by Special Cell: Centre Informs Delhi HC

The farmers have reportedly said that they want to retreat in a dignified manner and the government has assured them that they will look into these concerns.

Sources said that the farmers had concerns over issues like MSP and the government has said that it was ready to resolve them.

This comes even as the Delhi police registered 43 FIRs related to the violence during tractor parade.

Meanwhile, amid international traction on the issue on social media, with tweets from singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg, the government has said it was an internal issue and the celebrities commenting on them were irresponsible.