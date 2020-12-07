News18 Logo

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: After Oppn, Auto & Taxi Unions in Delhi Lend Support to Bharat Bandh as Farmers Continue Agitation

News18.com | December 07, 2020, 06:58 IST
Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the city have decided to join 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws. However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to demand raised by the farmers. Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8. Representaives of various bus and taxi associations on Sunday visited the protesters at Singhu border to extend their support to them, Samrat said.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said it will also join the strike on Tuesday. However, Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said that many "important" auto, taxi and last mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike. "We fully sympathise with the farmers struggle and support their demand. But the drivers of autos, taxis and Gramin Sewa and other last mile vehicles are already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can not afford to strike now," Soni said. Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, said the demands of farmers need to be met by the government but it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people.
Dec 07, 2020 06:58 (IST)

London Police in full force gave protection to Indian High Commission while protestors raised anti-India slogans and some pro-farmer slogans.

Dec 07, 2020 06:43 (IST)

READ | As Agri Minister, Sharad Pawar Sought APMC Act Amendment to Give Way to Private Sector: Report

With NCP chief Sharad Pawar backing farmers' protest against the contentious agri reforms, government sources on Sunday pointed out that as the agriculture minister in the UPA dispensation he had…

Dec 07, 2020 06:40 (IST)

SP Decides to Organise Farmer Rallies in All Districts of UP Today| The Samajwadi Party will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7 with its chief Akhilesh Yadav slated to take part in such a rally in Kannauj district on a tractor, the party said in a statement. The decision came after opposition parties, including many regional outfits such as the Samajwadi Party, came out in strong support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Dec 07, 2020 06:36 (IST)

Opposition members are actively taking part in farmers protests. 

Dec 07, 2020 06:27 (IST)

Ashok Gehlot Targets Modi Govt Over Farmer Protests | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the Centre on Sunday over the ongoing protests by peasant organisations and said farmers are on the streets because of the Narendra Modi government's "way of suppressing the people's voice rather than listening to them". With his Congress party extending support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by the farmers, Gehlot said that when party leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh took out a tractor rally in Punjab in support of the farmers, the Centre should have taken it seriously to avoid such a situation.

Dec 07, 2020 06:21 (IST)

READ | Support Swells for Bharat Bandh Called by Protesting Farmers as Trade Unions in 12 States, Oppn Back Call

The Congress, TRS, DMK and the AAP joined other opposition parties in extending support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11…

Dec 07, 2020 06:14 (IST)

Haryana Health Department to Hold Medical Camps for Protesting Farmers: Anil Vij | Haryana's health department will organise medical camps for farmers protesting at various border points of Delhi against the three Central agri laws, state Health Minister Anil Vij said. Doctors will be present in these camps, he said, adding the Red Cross Society is providing services at the protest sites. Health department officials from Sonipat said they have distributed medicines and masks among the farmers protesting at its inter-state borders with Delhi.

Dec 07, 2020 06:13 (IST)

DMK-led Bloc Extends Support to Dec 8 Bharat Bandh Called for by Farmers |  The DMK-led opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu extended support to the December 8 'Bharat bandh' called for by farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws, saying their demand for the repealing of the three legislations was "totally justified."

Farmers protest against the agricultural laws on the Delhi border. (Reuters)

The Congress, TRS, DMK and the AAP joined other opposition parties in extending support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. The Trinamool Congress, RJD and the Left parties, besides a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, had on Saturday backed the countrywide strike.

NCP chief and former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar warned the Centre that if the deadlock continues, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi and people from across the country will stand by the protesting farmers. Expressing the Congress' "wholehearted" support to the strike call, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, he said former party chief Rahul Gandhi, through tractor rallies, signature campaigns and Kisaan rallies, has been raising the party's voice in support of the farmers. "All our district headquarters and Pradesh headquarters will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and ensure that the bandh is successful," Khera said.

