Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ahead of Talks, Protesting Farmers Say Authorities Must Allow 'Peaceful' Tractor March; SC Hearing Today

News18.com | January 20, 2021, 08:24 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Even as uncertainty looms over their planned tractor rally on Republic Day, farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws have said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it. After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out. Protesting unions, which plan to hold the rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26, have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the parade and said more farmers will be heading to the national capital in batches later this week.

There is a great enthusiasm among people in Punjab to become part of the tractor parade. Our batches will start moving towards Delhi from January 23 and 24, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said 20,000-25,000 tractors would come to Delhi from Punjab alone for the planned parade. “We want the government to give us permission for our rally. This is our country and it is our constitutional right to voice our needs and demands," said Amarjeet Singh Rarra, general secretary, Deaba Kisan Committee, said on Delhi's Singhu border.
Jan 20, 2021 08:24 (IST)

We'll Keep Our Personal Views on Farm Laws Aside; Repeal Not Good for Future Reforms: Members of SC-appointed Panel | Under attack from protesting unions for their "pro-government" public stand on three contentious farm laws, members of a panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the crisis said on Tuesday they will keep aside their own ideology and views while consulting various stakeholders, even as they indicated a complete repeal won't augur well for much-needed agriculture reforms. A key committee member and president of Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, Anil Ghanwat said the farm sector reforms are much needed and no political party in the next 50 years will ever attempt them again if these laws are repealed. He, however, added the panel will listen to all farmers, including those supporting and those opposing the laws, and accordingly prepare a report for submitting to the apex court. He also said that the laws implemented in the last 70 years were not in the interest of farmers and about 4.5 lakh farmers have committed suicide. "Farmers are getting poor and are under debt. Some changes are needed. Those changes were happening but the protest began," he added. After their first meeting here, Ghanwat said the first round of consultations with farmers and other stakeholders has been scheduled for Thursday. Noting that the "biggest challenge" is to convince the protesting farmers to appear before the panel, Ghanwat said they will be still given a priority as the panel wants the long-running protest to end at the earliest. Agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the other two members of the panel who were present in the meeting.

Jan 20, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Govt Should Facilitate Tractor Rally, Not Stop It: Union Leaders as Farmers Gear Up for R Day Protest March

Even as uncertainty looms over their planned tractor rally on the Republic Day, farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws on Tuesday said their preparations are in full gear.

Jan 20, 2021 07:44 (IST)

A day before the crucial tenth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws, the Centre on Monday said both sides want to resolve the long-continuing stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to involvement of people of other ideologies. Asserting that the new farm laws are in the interest of the farming community, the government said obstacles do come whenever good things or measures are taken and it is taking longer to resolve the issue as farmers' leaders want a solution their own way. Read more

Jan 20, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Prior Expression of View Doesn't Mean One Can't Be in a Committee, Says SC Amid Criticism of Panel on Farm Laws

An earlier expression of view does not mean that a person cannot be appointed in a particular committee on that issue as the opinion can also change, observed the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Jan 20, 2021 06:57 (IST)

SC-appointed Committee Can't Resolve Crisis Over Farm Laws: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed the Supreme Court-appointed committee could not play any constructive role in resolving the deadlock between the farmers and the…

Jan 20, 2021 06:56 (IST)

NCP Chief, Maha CM to Take Part in Protest Against Farm Laws | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in a protest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitating against Centre's three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi, state Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday. Some farmers' organisations have planned to hold protests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25. "Sharad Pawar will take part in the protest to be held at Azad Maidan (in south Mumbai) on January 25. The NCP has opposed the farm laws. The chief minister and leaders of the ruling MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) will also take part," said Malik, who is the national spokesperson of the NCP.

Jan 20, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Farmer Unions Build Up for R-Day Tractor Parade with Village-level Rallies | Farmer unions have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for their planned tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. Already tractor rallies have been held in places like Nawanshahr and Gurdaspur as a build-up to the proposed January 26 event, farmer leaders said. More are planned over the next two days. There is a great enthusiasm among people in Punjab to become part of the tractor parade, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Tuesday. He claimed that five to 10 tractors are ready to leave for Delhi from many villages, and in some over 50 are lined up. We are fully geared up for a tractor parade. We have given a call for taking out tractor marches in all villages in the state on January 20 and 21 in view of the January 26 tractor parade, said Kokrikalan. We are taking out tractor marches to make people aware of the January 26 tractor parade, a farmer who took part in a rally in Gurdaspur said. He said the aim is get the maximum participation possible for the Republic Day event to press for the repeal of the three black laws on farming. Another farmer said they wanted to let the government know that there are still many tractors left in Punjab, even after the massing of tractor-trolleys by farmers protesting at Delhi's border.

Jan 20, 2021 06:47 (IST)

Congress in Karnataka to Lay Siege to Raj Bhavan Today | The Karnataka unit of Congress will lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the three contentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday. "Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are laying siege to the Raj Bhavan against the three laws and the failure to release grants for the control of coronavirus in the state," Shivakumar told reporters. Appealing to the farmers and people to participate in large numbers, Shivakumar said there will be pick-up vehicles at the Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru city railway station for the protesters coming from outside to take them to the Freedom Park, venue from where the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march will take place.

Jan 20, 2021 06:45 (IST)

Authorities Should Facilitate Tractor Rally, Not Stop It: Farmer Unions | Even as uncertainty looms over their planned tractor rally on the Republic Day, farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws on Tuesday said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it. After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out. Protesting unions, which plan to hold the rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26, have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the parade and and said more farmers will be heading to the national capital in batches later this week.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ahead of Talks, Protesting Farmers Say Authorities Must Allow 'Peaceful' Tractor March; SC Hearing Today
Members of Kisan Sangarsh Committee stage a protest against new farm laws in Patiala on Friday. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing an injunction application filed by the Delhi police to stop the rally by protesting farmers, adjourned the matter for Wednesday and said it was for the Delhi police to decide on the law and order situation. The apex court had earlier stayed the implementation of the farm laws on January 12 and had formed a committee to look over the matter. Meanwhile, the government is going to hold the 10th rounds of talks with the farmers unions today.

The bench said on Monday the question of entry of farmers in Delhi on January 26 was a "a law and order situation that is to be determined by the police". The court said, "Delhi police can take a decision". When the attorney general pointed out that the entry of 5,000 people in Delhi could be illegal, the court said that they were at liberty to invoke powers under the law. The court said, "We have indicated to AG and SG that it's totally up to the police to decide who should enter and who should not," and asked, "Does the Union of Indian want police to be told that they have powers under the police act?"

The court also said that the intervention of the court should not be misunderstood. "Law and order authorities should do their job. Court can't do that job."

