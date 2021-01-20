Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ahead of Talks, Protesting Farmers Say Authorities Must Allow 'Peaceful' Tractor March; SC Hearing Today

Jan 20, 2021 08:24 (IST)

We'll Keep Our Personal Views on Farm Laws Aside; Repeal Not Good for Future Reforms: Members of SC-appointed Panel | Under attack from protesting unions for their "pro-government" public stand on three contentious farm laws, members of a panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the crisis said on Tuesday they will keep aside their own ideology and views while consulting various stakeholders, even as they indicated a complete repeal won't augur well for much-needed agriculture reforms. A key committee member and president of Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, Anil Ghanwat said the farm sector reforms are much needed and no political party in the next 50 years will ever attempt them again if these laws are repealed. He, however, added the panel will listen to all farmers, including those supporting and those opposing the laws, and accordingly prepare a report for submitting to the apex court. He also said that the laws implemented in the last 70 years were not in the interest of farmers and about 4.5 lakh farmers have committed suicide. "Farmers are getting poor and are under debt. Some changes are needed. Those changes were happening but the protest began," he added. After their first meeting here, Ghanwat said the first round of consultations with farmers and other stakeholders has been scheduled for Thursday. Noting that the "biggest challenge" is to convince the protesting farmers to appear before the panel, Ghanwat said they will be still given a priority as the panel wants the long-running protest to end at the earliest. Agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the other two members of the panel who were present in the meeting.