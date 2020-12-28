Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Amid Continued Protests at Delhi Borders, PM Modi to Flag off 100th 'Kisan Rail'

Event Highlights Arvind Kejriwal ignores Manoj Tiwari

Farmers Clang Thalis During PM's 'Mann ki Baat'

Modi to Flag off Kisan Rail



The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, onion, drumsticks, cabbage, chillies, capsicum as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana and custard apple. Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment. The Centre has extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

Read More Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Amid continued protests by farmers at Delhi borders over new agricultural bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to West Bengal's Shalimar today. Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, onion, drumsticks, cabbage, chillies, capsicum as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana and custard apple. Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment. The Centre has extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables. Dec 28, 2020 08:25 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal ignores Manoj Tiwari's Farm Laws Explanation Invite | The BJP Sunday sought to corner Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing the new farm laws with the party leaders Adesh Gupta and Manoj Tiwari asking the AAP chief to fix a date and place of his choice where the "benefits of the legislations" could be explained to him. This comes after Kejriwal ignored Tiwari's Saturday's invite to his residence on Mother Teresa Crescent Road to clear his "doubts" on the laws. Tiwari said he was waiting for the chief minister at his residence at 3 pm on Sunday. After the chief minister did not come, Tiwari told the media the AAP leader should either stop "misleading people" on the farm laws or accept his invitation. Gupta, who was also with Tiwari at his residence, said since the Delhi Chief Minister could not come at the BJP MP's residence, he may select any place and time where the benefits of the three legislations could be explained to him. Kejriwal on Friday claimed the Centre's new agricultural reform laws will not benefit farmers in any way and do a lot of harm. Dec 28, 2020 08:12 (IST) Protesting Farmers Stay Put at Delhi Borders Despite Harsh Winter, Resolute on Demands Thousands of farmers agitating against the three new Central agriculture laws stayed put at their agitations venues near Delhi, which is going through a harsh spell of winter, unrelenting in their… Dec 28, 2020 07:56 (IST) Congress Hits Back at Nadda on Farm Laws Debate | The Congress on Sunday hit back at BJP president JP Nadda after he attacked Rahul Gandhi for opposing the new farm laws, alleging that he was trying to mislead the farmers. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that before targeting Gandhi, the BJP chief should have known there is no MSP on potatoes and asked him why the government had to import potatoes when there is enough within the country. "Dear Nadda ji, before misleading the farmers, you should have known that there is no MSP on potatoes. And...we also want reforms in the agriculture sector, but the question here is the way the life of farmers has been attacked with the three black laws," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Dec 28, 2020 07:46 (IST) Farm laws: Rajasthan Congress to hold dialogue with farmers | The Congress will hold dialogue with farmers in every Assembly constituency in Rajasthan from December 28 to 30 to make them aware about the Centre's three farm laws which the party said was against the interests of the peasantry. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Rajasthan government is with the agitating farmers and support their demand for repeal of the laws. He said that the Congress will hold dialogue with farmers in every Assembly constituency of the state with an aim to make them aware of the laws and support the ongoing agitation. Dotasra said that state ministers will address farmers and hold press conferences to aware them about the anti-farmer laws and to highlight various achievements of the state government. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states have been protesting at various border points of Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Dec 28, 2020 07:35 (IST) Blocking ‘Noise’ of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, Protesting Farmers Clang Thalis, Raise Slogans | Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws on Sunday clanged thalis and raised slogans during PM Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' was being broadcast. Farmers protested at Singhu border near Delhi, Faridkot in Punjab and Rohtak in BJP-ruled Haryana. “PM Modi should talk about (jan) people rather than his ‘Mann ki Baat’”, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said. Read more Dec 28, 2020 07:21 (IST) Modi to Flag off Kisan Rail | Amid continued protests by farmers at Delhi borders over new agricultural bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to West Bengal's Shalimar today. Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion. Dec 28, 2020 07:13 (IST) Challenge Any Union Minister to Have Open Debate With Farmers, Says Kejriwal During Visit to Singhu Border Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival. Dec 28, 2020 07:13 (IST) Farmers' Protest Example of Govt's Failure: Akhilesh Yadav | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of giving importance to its "capitalist friends" and said the farmers' protest against the new agri laws is an example of the "failure" of the government. The BJP government at the Centre is making offers to farmers for talks, but on the other hand, it is levelling "baseless allegations" on the protesting farmers, he said in a statement issued here. The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, however, did not elaborate on the issue of allegations on farmers. "This is an insult to farmers, who are staging a sit-in for their rights. The BJP, while supporting its favourite capitalist friends, is walking a path which is against farmers, labourers and those from the lower-middle income group. The government is giving Kisan Samman, but the new farm laws will cause losses worth thousands and lakhs to farmers," Yadav said. The former chief minister also said that after the BJP came to power, bad times started for farmers. "The current farmers' agitation is a living example of the failure of the BJP government. The SP is standing with the farmers," he said. Dec 28, 2020 07:11 (IST) Protest Against Farm Laws Enters 2nd Month as BJP, Oppn Keep Targeting Each Other | The war of words between the BJP and opposition parties intensified on Sunday as the stir by thousands of farmers who are camping on Delhi's borders braving the harsh winters to press for the repeal of three new central agriculture laws entered the second month. A day after protesting farmer unions proposed December 29 for the next round of talks but put forth several conditions for the agenda, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary expressed the hope that a solution will be reached in the meeting, even as several BJP leaders decried alleged attempts to politicise the farmer issues. However, farmer leader and CPI(M) politburo member Hannan Mollah said there has been no response to their proposal for talks and dismissed claims that the Left parties were behind the agitation. "The government till now said that we did not want a meeting, now that we have specifically told them when, where and what of the meeting, there is no response from them. Now, it is for the people to decide who are liars. We acknowledge that there cannot be a resolution without a dialogue with the government," the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary said. Dec 28, 2020 07:10 (IST) Punjab CM, SAD Attack BJP for Calling Agitating Farmers 'Urban Naxals' | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Sunday over the malicious and derogatory terms allegedly used by its senior leaders against protesting farmers. Singh asked the saffron party to stop maligning the farmers and their genuine fight for justice by using offensive terms such as "urban Naxals, Khalistanis, hooligans" etc. "If the BJP cannot distinguish between anguished citizens fighting for their survival and terrorists, militants and hooligans, it should give up all pretence of being a people's party. "A party which treats citizens exercising their democratic right to protest as Naxals and terrorists has lost all right to rule over those citizens," the chief minister said in a statement here. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly terming Punjab's farmers as "urban Naxals".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with farmers



Meanwhile, the farmers protesting in Noida against the new farm laws beat "thali" (metal plates) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, while scores of them also fed birds as they took out a foot march in the city. Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Bhanu and Lok Shakti factions, with supporters hailing from various western Uttar Pradesh districts, are protesting at separate sites here since the first week of December, demanding that the three farm laws be repealed and a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) on crops.



At the Chilla border, scores of BKU (Bhanu) members beat utensils and raised slogans hailing the farmers during the prime minister's "Mann ki Baat" to express their dissatisfaction with the government over the impasse on the new laws. Yogesh Pratap Singh, the Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the BKU (Bhanu), reiterated that his union "will not leave the ground" until the demands of the farmers are met by the Centre.



Separately, around 200 members of the BKU (Lok Shakti) took out a foot march from the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95 to Sector 27 and fed birds en route. "The farmers were carrying mixed seeds in their bags to feed the birds. This was our way of telling the government that we are firm in our resolve but also peaceful and Gandhian in our approach," BKU (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said.



According to a Noida Police official, the Noida-Delhi Link Road via Chilla remained partially closed due to the stir, allowing only the commuters from Delhi to come to Noida but not the other way round. There was no other law-and-order situation due to the stir, the official said.



Thousands of farmers are staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Bhanu and Lok Shakti factions of the BKU are not part of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers unions that is leading the charge at Delhi's border points in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, but have extended their support to the cause.



"We also have similar demands and our protest is in support of the other protesters," Giri said. The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.