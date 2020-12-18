Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: As Stir Enters Day 23, PM Modi Set to Address Farmers of Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with farmers



"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. I request all 'annadaatas' (farmers), do read it. I also request all the people of the country to ensure that this letter reaches more and more people," Modi tweeted in Hindi. Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehoods on the new farm laws, Tomar also appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to the "white lies" being spread by politically motivated people. The agitating farmers are demanding scrapping of the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.



Tomar, who is leading the negotiations with about 40 farmer unions along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, assured that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue and mandi system will be strengthened . In an apparent attack on the Left parties, the minister said they were still speaking the language they used in 1962 when India went to war with China.



The Delhi Assembly, meanwhile, witnessed high drama when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and fellow AAP MLAs tore the copies of the three new agri laws. As the Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations, Kejriwal said he cannot betray the farmers of the country.



Addressing the Assembly, he also alleged the laws have been made for "electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers". At the apex court, senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for one of the parties in connection with the plea for removal of the protestors, raised the issue of people of Delhi-NCR facing serious difficulties due to the ongoing stir as it is seriously inhibiting the supply of essential goods to the city because of restrictions on the free movement of goods vehicles.