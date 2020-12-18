Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: As Stir Enters Day 23, PM Modi Set to Address Farmers of Madhya Pradesh

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: A day after agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar issued an 8-page open letter to farmers saying the Centre is ready to listen to all their concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the crop growers of Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing as the stir enters day 23.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday said Tomar through his letter to farmers has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue, and appealed to the 'annadaatas' to read it. Tomar in his letter said the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.
Farmer Leaders to Consult SC Lawyers on Next Step | Farmer leaders on Thursday said they will consult senior lawyers, including Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan, before deciding the next course of action after the Supreme Court said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmers’ unions to resolve the deadlock over the contentious farm laws. The protesting farmer leaders welcomed the apex court's move to acknowledge the right of farmers to non-violent protests, but asserted that their agitation will continue until a concrete solution is found.
Leaders of the protesting farmers welcomed the apex court's acknowledgment of the right of farmers to undertake non-violent protests, and said their agitation will continue until a concrete solution is found. Regarding the move by the Supreme Court to set up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and peasants' unions to resolve the deadlock, the leaders said they will explore technical aspects by consulting senior lawyers - including Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan.
Kejriwal Tears Copies of Farm Laws | The Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama when CM Arvind Kejriwal and fellow AAP MLAs tore the copies of the three new agri laws. As the Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations, Kejriwal said he cannot betray the farmers of the country. Addressing the Assembly, he also alleged the laws have been made for "electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers".
"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. I request all 'annadaatas' (farmers), do read it. I also request all the people of the country to ensure that this letter reaches more and more people," Modi tweeted in Hindi. Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehoods on the new farm laws, Tomar also appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to the "white lies" being spread by politically motivated people. The agitating farmers are demanding scrapping of the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.
PM Modi to Address MP Farmers Today | PM Narendra Modi will also address farmers of Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing today.
Centre Opposes SC's Decision | The Centre opposed the suggestion made by the court with Attorney General KK Venugopal saying the farmers would then not come forward for the negotiations. Venugopal, however, told the bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde that he would get back after taking instructions on keeping on hold implementation of the laws. The two sides have held five round of talks so far. As it acknowledged the right to non-violent protest of farmers and also explored options to find an effective solution to end the impasse, the court said it wanted to set up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions but did not pursue the suggestion as agriculturists' bodies, impleaded as parties by it on Wednesday, could not appear today to give their views.
SC Says Will Not Interfere at This Stage | Affirming that the right to protest is part of a fundamental right, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it will not interfere at this stage with the farmers' ongoing stir, and the agitation should be allowed to continue without impediment and without any breach of peace either by the protestors or the police. As the top court in its bid to break the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers even mooted the idea of putting the three contentious farm laws on hold for their talks to continue, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar issued an 8-page open letter to farmers saying the Centre is ready to address all their concerns.
"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. I request all 'annadaatas' (farmers), do read it. I also request all the people of the country to ensure that this letter reaches more and more people," Modi tweeted in Hindi. Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehoods on the new farm laws, Tomar also appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to the "white lies" being spread by politically motivated people. The agitating farmers are demanding scrapping of the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.
Tomar, who is leading the negotiations with about 40 farmer unions along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, assured that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue and mandi system will be strengthened . In an apparent attack on the Left parties, the minister said they were still speaking the language they used in 1962 when India went to war with China.
The Delhi Assembly, meanwhile, witnessed high drama when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and fellow AAP MLAs tore the copies of the three new agri laws. As the Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations, Kejriwal said he cannot betray the farmers of the country.
Addressing the Assembly, he also alleged the laws have been made for "electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers". At the apex court, senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for one of the parties in connection with the plea for removal of the protestors, raised the issue of people of Delhi-NCR facing serious difficulties due to the ongoing stir as it is seriously inhibiting the supply of essential goods to the city because of restrictions on the free movement of goods vehicles.