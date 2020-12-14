Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Day-Long Hunger Strike, Dharnas Today as Farmers Intensify Stir; Those Ending Agitation Not Associated With Us, Say Leaders

If Farmers Have Maoist & Khalistan Links, Why is Govt Talking to Them?: Chidambaram | Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has slammed the Centre on the linking of farmers' protest with Khalistan and Maoist elements and questioned that if it were so why was the government holding talks with protesters. "Ministers have described the protesters against the farm laws as Khalistanis, agents of Pakistan and China, Maoists, and 'tukde-tukde' gang. If you exhaust all these categories, it means there are no farmers among the thousands of protesters. If there are no farmers, why is the government talking to them?" he tweeted.
