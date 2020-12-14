News18 Logo

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Day-Long Hunger Strike, Dharnas Today as Farmers Intensify Stir; Those Ending Agitation Not Associated With Us, Say Leaders

News18.com | December 14, 2020, 07:21 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agri reform laws for over two weeks now will observe a one-day hunger strike today, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said. The hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14. Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, where the farmers have been camping in agitation, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places. "Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters. "There are groups that are ending protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-gloves with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers' protest," added Chaduni.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said "government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, but the protest will continue till their demands are met". "Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together," he said. Another farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, said, "If the government gives another proposal for talks, our committee will decide on it. We appeal to all to maintain peace during protest.” Sandeep Gidde, another farmer leader, announced at the press conference that the proposed indefinite hunger strike by farmers from December 19 has been cancelled and it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead.
Dec 14, 2020 07:21 (IST)

If Farmers Have Maoist & Khalistan Links, Why is Govt Talking to Them?: Chidambaram | Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has slammed the Centre on the linking of farmers' protest with Khalistan and Maoist elements and questioned that if it were so why was the government holding talks with protesters. "Ministers have described the protesters against the farm laws as Khalistanis, agents of Pakistan and China, Maoists, and 'tukde-tukde' gang. If you exhaust all these categories, it means there are no farmers among the thousands of protesters. If there are no farmers, why is the government talking to them?" he tweeted.

Dec 14, 2020 07:14 (IST)

BKU (Bhanu) Demands Pension for Farmers | Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) also demanded a pension of Rs 10,000 monthly for farmers and cultivators who have reached an age of 60 years. The MPs and MLAs who are elected by us are entitled to pension even after losing an election. Give something to the public also. There should be a government compensation of Rs 1 crore for family of a farmer who dies, Rs 2 crore for martyrs in police and Rs 5 crore for martyrs in defence forces," he said. "Had I been the prime minister, I would have fulfilled these demands in an hour. But I am not the prime minister," he said. The protestors have gathered at the Noida border and want to proceed to Delhi to join the larger congregation of farmers from Haryana and Punjab camping at Delhi's various border point with Haryana.

Dec 14, 2020 07:08 (IST)

Form 'Kisan Aayog' to Decide MSP, Instead of Corporates We Will Decide Prices: BKU | A group of farmers camping at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border in support of tillers' demands to scarp the three central farm laws, on Sunday sought the government to set up a Kisan Aayog to decide the minimum support price for their crops. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) spearheading the sit-in at Chilla border also demanded the statutory provision for the pension to farmers. BKU (Bhanu) chief Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh raised the demand saying they would provide succour to farmers across the country. "We demand the creation of a 'Kisan Aayog' (farmers commission) which will have farmers as representatives and will set the minimum support price for crops," Singh said. He said the way industrialists and businessmen decide the price for their products, farmers too will decide the price of their crops and the government will have to procure it at that rate.

Dec 14, 2020 07:05 (IST)

BJP to Hold Farmers' Meets in UP | To make people "aware" about the Centre's contentious farm laws, the ruling BJP will organise farmers' meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These "kisan sammelan" will begin on Monday and continue till December 18. The "kisan sammelan" of the saffron party will coincide with the daylong hunger strike, which will be observed by all farmer unions. 

Dec 14, 2020 07:02 (IST)

READ | ‘We Will Fight Our Own Battle’: Farmers Protesting at Ghazipur Border Ask Jamia Students to Leave

A small group of Jamia Millia Islamia students who reached the Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Sunday afternoon to extend support to farmers were asked to leave by the…

Dec 14, 2020 07:02 (IST)

Protesting Farmers Send Back Group of Jamia Students from UP Gate | Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad)-Ghazipur (Delhi) border on Sunday, police said. The group of six students, including girls, had arrived there to render support to the farmers by singing and playing 'dafli' (tambourine), they said. When the farmer leaders objected to their presence at the site, police sent the students back, DSP Anshu Jain told PTI. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government "wants to break the unity of farmers". He said farmers are still arriving at the protest site in large numbers and the ongoing agitation against the three new farm laws would be "historic".

Dec 14, 2020 07:00 (IST)

RSS-Affliated Swadeshi Jagran Suggests Amendments in Farm Laws (2/2) | "The Swadeshi Jagran Manch feels that in such a situation, big procurement companies may exploit the farmers. In such a situation, it would be appropriate that when purchases are being allowed outside the APMC markets, the MSP is guaranteed to farmers and purchases below the MSP are declared illegal," the RSS-affiliate said in a statement. Citing the case of Reliance retail, its expanding size and foreign investments in the company, the SJM expressed concerns about the nexus of MNCs and Indian business houses. It said the Centre should critically examine the real impact of such development on the overall employment in the unorganised retail sector as well as on the consumers at large. It also suggested that the FDI norms should be appropriately amended to block the entry of MNCs in multi-brand retail trade in the country directly or indirectly. 

Dec 14, 2020 06:57 (IST)

RSS-Affliated Swadeshi Jagran Suggests Amendments in Farm Laws (1/2) | Amid an ongoing protest against the recent farm laws, RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) suggested a few amendments in the legislations on Sunday to overcome drawbacks and asserted that the government's intent in bringing the laws was good. The minimum support price (MSP) should be guaranteed to farmers and purchases below the MSP should be declared illegal, according to a resolution passed by the SJM. Not only the government, private parties should also be barred from buying at a rate below the MSP, it said. In the absence of a "mandi fee", buyers will naturally be encouraged to buy outside the APMC markets and thus, farmers will also be forced to sell their produce outside such markets, SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said.

Protesting farmers hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana border. (File photo/AP)

Farmer unions, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, say that the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system under which government agencies buy their crop at an assured price. In its proposal to farmers on Wednesday, the Centre had said it will give a written assurance that the MSP system will remain and also redress their other key concerns.

The unions, however, are demanding complete rollback of the central laws and have threatened to intensify their agitation. Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) -- for two weeks against the laws.

On Thursday, the government had asked farmer groups to reconsider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want, but protesters remained defiant. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had on Friday said some "anti-social elements" were conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the farmers’ movement and appealed to the protesting farming community to be vigilant against their platform being misused.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the central government and representatives of thousands of farmers, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws and repeatedly rejecting the Centre's offer to make some changes in law and give written assurances or clarifications on a few issues such as MSP and mandi systems.

