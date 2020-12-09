News18 Logo

india

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Deadlock Persists as Talks Between Amit Shah, Farmers Leaders Fail; Sena Says BJP Trying to Bring in Anarchy

News18.com | December 09, 2020, 07:25 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah reiterated the government’s position against repealing the new farm laws in a meeting with farmers on Tuesday, following which the sixth round of negotiations scheduled for today was cancelled. Leaving the meeting, farmer leaders said the government will instead send a proposal for their consideration, which will be discussed at a noon meeting at the Sindhu border on Wednesday. “No meeting will be held between farmers and the government tomorrow (Wednesday). The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government’s proposal,” All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said. “The government is not ready to take back the farm laws. We will hold a meeting at Singhu border at 12 pm tomorrow,” Mollah added.

Three union ministers who have been leading the government's consultations with the agitating farmers -- agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, food minister Piyush Goyal and MoS for Commerce Som Parkash -- also attended the meeting. Apart from Mollah, the participating farmer leaders included Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). Some farmer leaders said they first expected the meeting would take place at Shah's residence, but the venue was shifted to National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa. The meeting, which continued till late evening, came on a day a 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers to press their demand affected life in some states. The meeting, however, appeared to have created a discord among the organisations spearheading the protests on Delhi's borders for the past 12 days with the head of the BKU (Ugrahan), which is one of the largest outfits in the bloc, questioning the rationale of the talks a day before the official consultations were scheduled. In a social media post, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who was not invited to the meeting with Shah, said there was no need for the talks before official consultations and hoped that the leaders attending the meet would keep in mind the view of the larger group.
Dec 09, 2020 07:25 (IST)

Farmers Protests Enters Day 14, Protestors Continue Sit-in At Singhu Border

Dec 09, 2020 07:14 (IST)

 All J&K Transport Welfare Association members staged a protest at Bikram Chowk in Jammu in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against Farm laws yesterday.

Dec 09, 2020 07:08 (IST)

Congress Misleading Farmers, Says Rajasthan BJP Chief | Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of 'Bharat Bandh' in protest against the Centre's farm laws. Poonia tweeted that the Congress is misleading farmers pointing out that the party will never succeed on this front. According to Poonia, the Centre has increased the minimum support price (MSP) by 1.5 times as compared to the UPA regime, whereas the Congress is spreading confusion about it. He said the central government has increased the support price of 24 crops by 1.5 times and is making the farmers self-sufficient. 

Dec 09, 2020 07:00 (IST)

Plea in SC to Allow Farmers to Protest at Designated Place | A PIL seeking to allow farmers, who are protesting at several border points of the national capital against the new farm laws,to protest at the designated place by following COVID-19 guidelines has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea filed by Delhi-based lawyer Reepak Kansal has sought framing guidelines to balance citizens right to protest with right to free access and movement.

Dec 09, 2020 06:58 (IST)

READ | Farmer Leaders Declare 'Super Bandh' Successful; Want to Shift Protest to Ramlila Maidan Not 'Open Jail' Burari

Farmer leaders claimed on Tuesday their 'Bharat Bandh' against the new farm laws was "successful" and had an impact in 25 states.

Dec 09, 2020 06:49 (IST)

Bharat Bandh' Ends Peacefully, Life Hits in Some States | Farmers took the national centrestage as their call for a Bharat Bandh' to push for a repeal of the new agri laws disrupted life in myriad ways with shops closed, transport affected and protesters squatting on roads and train tracks in several places, though many states remained largely unaffected. As the day wound to a mostly peaceful close, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the farmer leaders, ahead of the sixth round of talks between central ministers and farmer representatives on Wednesday. "We will demand just a 'yes' or a 'no' from Home Minister Amit Shah," farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa said before the meeting while addressing a press conference at the Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last 12 days.

Dec 09, 2020 06:46 (IST)

Left Political Parties Supported Bharat Band 

Dec 09, 2020 06:39 (IST)

Three US Lawmakers "Deeply Concerned" Over Alleged Efforts to Suppress Farmers Protest in India | Three US lawmakers have expressed deep concern over reported efforts to suppress the ongoing farmers' protests in India against agricultural reform bills. In a letter to India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Congressman John Garamendi, Congressman Jim Costa and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that while governments certainly can set their own internal agricultural policies, we are deeply concerned about the response to these protests by the Indian government, which has reportedly suppressed the protesting farmers' right to assemble in peaceful protest.

Dec 09, 2020 06:36 (IST)

Talks Between Shah, Farmer Leaders Fail to Make Breakthrough; Wednesday's Meet Uncertain | Late-night meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure Tuesday as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations, while many of them threatened to boycott Wednesday's scheduled talks with ministers. Shah's efforts, a day before the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions, were aimed at ending the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers and their family members that have been going on for 12 days.

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Deadlock Persists as Talks Between Amit Shah, Farmers Leaders Fail; Sena Says BJP Trying to Bring in Anarchy
Farmers raise slogans during a protest in support of the nationwide strike, called by farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's Agri laws, in Amritsar, Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

Farmer leaders have been firm on their demand for repeal of three new farm laws enacted in September, which they claim will benefit corporates and end the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime. "We will demand just a 'yes' or a 'no' from Home Minister Amit Shah," farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa told reporters earlier in the day at the Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last 12 days.

The government has maintained that it is committed to the welfare of farmers and have presented these laws as major reforms for their benefits.

Live TV LIVE TV

