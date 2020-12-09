Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Deadlock Persists as Talks Between Amit Shah, Farmers Leaders Fail; Sena Says BJP Trying to Bring in Anarchy

Congress Misleading Farmers, Says Rajasthan BJP Chief | Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of 'Bharat Bandh' in protest against the Centre's farm laws. Poonia tweeted that the Congress is misleading farmers pointing out that the party will never succeed on this front. According to Poonia, the Centre has increased the minimum support price (MSP) by 1.5 times as compared to the UPA regime, whereas the Congress is spreading confusion about it. He said the central government has increased the support price of 24 crops by 1.5 times and is making the farmers self-sufficient.
Plea in SC to Allow Farmers to Protest at Designated Place | A PIL seeking to allow farmers, who are protesting at several border points of the national capital against the new farm laws,to protest at the designated place by following COVID-19 guidelines has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea filed by Delhi-based lawyer Reepak Kansal has sought framing guidelines to balance citizens right to protest with right to free access and movement.
READ | Farmer Leaders Declare 'Super Bandh' Successful; Want to Shift Protest to Ramlila Maidan Not 'Open Jail' Burari
Farmer leaders claimed on Tuesday their 'Bharat Bandh' against the new farm laws was "successful" and had an impact in 25 states.
Bharat Bandh' Ends Peacefully, Life Hits in Some States | Farmers took the national centrestage as their call for a Bharat Bandh' to push for a repeal of the new agri laws disrupted life in myriad ways with shops closed, transport affected and protesters squatting on roads and train tracks in several places, though many states remained largely unaffected. As the day wound to a mostly peaceful close, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the farmer leaders, ahead of the sixth round of talks between central ministers and farmer representatives on Wednesday. "We will demand just a 'yes' or a 'no' from Home Minister Amit Shah," farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa said before the meeting while addressing a press conference at the Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last 12 days.
Left Political Parties Supported Bharat Band
Tamil Nadu: Left political parties in Rameswaram staged a protest in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions, against Central Government's #FarmLaws. (8.12) pic.twitter.com/lf02UbAVXI— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Three US Lawmakers "Deeply Concerned" Over Alleged Efforts to Suppress Farmers Protest in India | Three US lawmakers have expressed deep concern over reported efforts to suppress the ongoing farmers' protests in India against agricultural reform bills. In a letter to India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Congressman John Garamendi, Congressman Jim Costa and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that while governments certainly can set their own internal agricultural policies, we are deeply concerned about the response to these protests by the Indian government, which has reportedly suppressed the protesting farmers' right to assemble in peaceful protest.
Talks Between Shah, Farmer Leaders Fail to Make Breakthrough; Wednesday's Meet Uncertain | Late-night meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure Tuesday as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations, while many of them threatened to boycott Wednesday's scheduled talks with ministers. Shah's efforts, a day before the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions, were aimed at ending the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers and their family members that have been going on for 12 days.