Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Deadlock Persists as Talks Between Amit Shah, Farmers Leaders Fail; Sena Says BJP Trying to Bring in Anarchy

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah reiterated the government’s position against repealing the new farm laws in a meeting with farmers on Tuesday, following which the sixth round of negotiations scheduled for today was cancelled. Leaving the meeting, farmer leaders said the government will instead send a proposal for their consideration, which will be discussed at a noon meeting at the Sindhu border on Wednesday. “No meeting will be held between farmers and the government tomorrow (Wednesday). The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government’s proposal,” All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said. “The government is not ready to take back the farm laws. We will hold a meeting at Singhu border at 12 pm tomorrow,” Mollah added.Three union ministers who have been leading the government's consultations with the agitating farmers -- agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, food minister Piyush Goyal and MoS for Commerce Som Parkash -- also attended the meeting. Apart from Mollah, the participating farmer leaders included Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). Some farmer leaders said they first expected the meeting would take place at Shah's residence, but the venue was shifted to National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa. The meeting, which continued till late evening, came on a day a 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers to press their demand affected life in some states. The meeting, however, appeared to have created a discord among the organisations spearheading the protests on Delhi's borders for the past 12 days with the head of the BKU (Ugrahan), which is one of the largest outfits in the bloc, questioning the rationale of the talks a day before the official consultations were scheduled. In a social media post, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who was not invited to the meeting with Shah, said there was no need for the talks before official consultations and hoped that the leaders attending the meet would keep in mind the view of the larger group.