Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: On Day 24 of Stir, Delhi Borders Remain Affected; Farmers Keep Track of Govt Views with Special Newsletter

As the farmers’ protest enters its third day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the farm laws were not brought overnight and even opposition parties advocated such laws but are criticising these reforms now as they are upset because Modi has done it, and said the government was ready "with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility" to allay any concerns over the issue. The Prime Minister's fresh overtures came during an address to farmers of Madhya Pradesh even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope of resolving the issue of protesting farmers before the new year.

Here are the latest updates:

• Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday junked PM Narendra Modi's claim of implementing recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on the MSP for crops, saying farmers are committing suicide as they are not getting the remunerative price of their produce. Till today, cultivators of Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh are not getting the minimum support price of pulses and are committing suicide, he said in a message to the PTI.

• A group of volunteers have launched ‘Trolley Times’ newsletter at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against the new farm laws. “This is an attempt to write my experience as I participate in this protest," says Surmeet Maavi, the man behind the initiative. “The newsletter has been started to avoid miscommunication and confusion. For example, there was a confusion regarding the meeting between farmers and the government,” Maavi adds.

• The traffic on Jaipur-Delhi national highway remained partially affected for the sixth consecutive day on Friday due to the farmers' agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border. Despite intense cold conditions, the farmers have been staying put in Shahjahapr near the border since Sunday, protesting against the three agri laws introduced by the Centre.

• The Congress on Friday said the government should stop "deceiving and betraying" farmers and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to them for insulting those protesting against the recent farm laws by dubbing them as "anti-nationals". Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a press conference that the prime minister is deceiving the farmers by meeting those in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, instead of meeting those protesting in the cold at the doorstep of Delhi.