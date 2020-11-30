Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Tikri, Singhu Borders Shut, Ghazipur Border Partially Sealed as Farmers Stay Put; Top Modi Ministers in Huddle to Resolve Crisis

Nov 30, 2020 09:48 (IST)

Punjab CM Hits back at Khattar | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit back at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar over allegations that he did not respond to repeated calls made over the farmers' issue, asking why the latter did not use official channels to contact him. The Punjab CM also trashed the call records released by Khattar, claiming to be proof of attempts made to get in touch with him, as "complete fraud", saying by this the Haryana chief minister has exposed his "deception" even more sharply. "If at all someone from his (Khattar's) office called my residence, why were the calls made to an attendant? Why were official channels not used to get in touch with me?" Singh posed. Flaunting a page of his own office register cannot condone Khattar's lies, he said in a statement here."Top officials of the Punjab government, at the principal secretary and DGP levels among others, have been in touch with each other on the farmers' issue for the past several days. Yet none of these officials conveyed Khattar's desire to talk to me at any point in time," Amarinder Singh said.