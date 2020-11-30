Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Tikri, Singhu Borders Shut, Ghazipur Border Partially Sealed as Farmers Stay Put; Top Modi Ministers in Huddle to Resolve Crisis

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: As farmers continue to block Delhi's Tikri and Singhu borders forcing it to be shut for traffic movement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over crop growers' protest against the three central farm laws with BJP president JP Nadda.
Thousands of protesting farmers have stayed put at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border and Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi, said on Monday morning that the situation is peaceful and under control. "We are in contact with them (farmers). Our objective is to maintain law and order. We have deployed enough force," he added.