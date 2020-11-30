News18 Logo

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Tikri, Singhu Borders Shut, Ghazipur Border Partially Sealed as Farmers Stay Put; Top Modi Ministers in Huddle to Resolve Crisis

News18.com | November 30, 2020, 10:41 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: As farmers continue to block Delhi's Tikri and Singhu borders forcing it to be shut for traffic movement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over crop growers' protest against the three central farm laws with BJP president JP Nadda.

Thousands of protesting farmers have stayed put at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border and Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi, said on Monday morning that the situation is peaceful and under control. "We are in contact with them (farmers). Our objective is to maintain law and order. We have deployed enough force," he added.
Nov 30, 2020 10:41 (IST)

As Centre Attempts to Call a Truce, Here's What Happened to Farmers' Protests in Delhi Before

Similarly, in 2015 thousands of farmers from 15 states had gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding former PM Manmohan Singh's intervention to resolve the farm crisis in the country.

Nov 30, 2020 10:27 (IST)

'PM Should Realise its a Genuine Protest': Owaisi | AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said today, "It's a genuine protest and we hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call them and speak to the. So many farmers in such huge numbers are protesting. Amit Shah can come here and conduct a meeting and they can't even protest. PM should speak to them and listen to their demands."

Nov 30, 2020 10:13 (IST)

'Modi Govt Perscuted Farmers With Black Laws': Gandhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today castigated the BJP government, saying - "Modi government persecuted the farmer - first black laws were run again, but he forgot that when the farmer raises his voice, his voice resonates throughout the country. Join us through the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign against the exploitation of farmer siblings."

Nov 30, 2020 09:59 (IST)

Centre Should Hold Talks With Farmers Immediately, Unconditionally, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

At a press conference on Sunday, senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said his party believes that Home Minister Amit Shah has shown "utter irresponsibility" by leaving Delhi to…

Nov 30, 2020 09:48 (IST)

Punjab CM Hits back at Khattar | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit back at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar over allegations that he did not respond to repeated calls made over the farmers' issue, asking why the latter did not use official channels to contact him. The Punjab CM also trashed the call records released by Khattar, claiming to be proof of attempts made to get in touch with him, as "complete fraud", saying by this the Haryana chief minister has exposed his "deception" even more sharply. "If at all someone from his (Khattar's) office called my residence, why were the calls made to an attendant? Why were official channels not used to get in touch with me?" Singh posed. Flaunting a page of his own office register cannot condone Khattar's lies, he said in a statement here."Top officials of the Punjab government, at the principal secretary and DGP levels among others, have been in touch with each other on the farmers' issue for the past several days. Yet none of these officials conveyed Khattar's desire to talk to me at any point in time," Amarinder Singh said.

Nov 30, 2020 09:31 (IST)

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar Hold Talks with BJP Chief Over Farmers' Protest

Shah has already appealed to the protesting farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as…

Nov 30, 2020 09:25 (IST)

Ghazipur Border Partially Sealed | Ghazipur border has been partially sealed with heavy police deployment amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the BJP government's contentious agriculture laws, News18 reports.

Nov 30, 2020 09:17 (IST)

Farmers Continue 'Dilli Chalo' Protest at Borders:

Nov 30, 2020 09:04 (IST)

Tikri, Singhu Borders Closed for Traffic Movement | The Tikri, Singhu borders, where farmers have been continuing their days-long protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws, are closed for any traffic movement, said the Delhi Traffic Police. Earlier, a request by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was rejected by farmer groups to shift their protest to Burari grounds.

Nov 30, 2020 09:01 (IST)

'26 Minute Speeches, but Does PM Have Credibility?' Derek O'Brien | TMC leader Derek O'Brien slammed BJP government amid continued farmer protests in the country. "Mitron, Modi-Shah promised that Centre would double farmer income by 2022. At current rates that won’t happen till at least 2028. Meanwhile, in Didi’s Bengal farmer income has already tripled in 9 years. Facts. Not faff," he said.

Nov 30, 2020 08:58 (IST)

Farmers Stay Put at Delhi-Haryana Border | Farmers stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continues, ANI reports.

Nov 30, 2020 08:51 (IST)

'Reconsider Farmer Laws, PM Modi' | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded the central government reconsider the three new farm laws against which farmers are staging protests. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said that even when GDP growth rate has been minus 7.5 per cent in the financial year 2020-21, the agriculture sector has increased by 3.4 per cent. In these difficult times, Gehlot said, the farmers are making positive contribution to the economy and they should not be given such a reward. Gehlot demanded that PM Modi reconsider the agriculture laws to protect the interests of farmers and democratic values. When the country was celebrating Constitution Day on 26 November, the farmers were hit by sticks and water cannon. To prevent farmers from reaching Delhi to keep their demands, roads were dug and blockers were also installed. "The central government tried to take away the right to protest against the farmers, which is not justified, Gehlot said.

Nov 30, 2020 08:44 (IST)

'Didn't Call Stir Politically Motivated': Amit Shah as Farmers Reject Centre's 'Conditional' Dialogue Offer

The thousands of farmers will continue camping out on highways in Punjab and Haryana until three new agriculture laws are withdrawn, Jaskaran Singh, a leader of the Kisan Union, or Farmers Union,…

Nov 30, 2020 08:43 (IST)

'BJP Busy in Election Campaign, Farmers Not Priority' | The BJP is busy campaigning for Hyderabad civic polls which is why the date for talks with farmers protesting the Central agri laws have been pushed to December, showing that farmers are not a priority for the BJP and only elections matter to it, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alleged on Sunday. Launching a scathing attack against the government over the ongoing protest by farmers, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary accused the BJP dispensation at the Centre of wanting to suppress the voice of the farmers with "brute force". Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days against the new farm laws on Sunday said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital. "Farmers across the country are demonstrating against the anti-farmer policies of the Modi government. But instead of dialogue in democracy, the central government wants to suppress the voice of the farmers with the crude use of force and on the strength of sticks," Chaudhary said in a statement.

Farmers protest at Singhu border against the Centre's farm laws. (PTI)

According to sources, the three leaders met at Nadda's residence late on Sunday to discuss the issue. Shah has already appealed to the protesting farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days against the new farm laws on Sunday said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital.

A meeting of the protesting farmers' unions with the Centre has already been scheduled on December 3. The Centre has on several occasions has requested farmers to call off their strike and come for discussion, with Union Minister making such appeals. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had a few days back said the Centre was ready to hold talks with farmers anytime, and appealed to them to call off their agitation and come for discussion.

After the farm reform bills were passed in monsoon session of parliament, Singh on behalf of the government held deliberations with various stake holders of the farm sector.

