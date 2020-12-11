Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: 2 Cops on Duty at Singhu Border Test Positive for Covid-19; Farmers Say Will Block Railway Tracks If Demands Not Met

Protesting farmers hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana border. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)



"Centre has admitted that laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a state subject, the central government does not have right to make laws on it," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, another leader. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points for almost two weeks seeking a repeal of the new agri laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.



The government had on Wednesday proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing MSP regime for procurement will continue. However, the farmers' unions rejected the proposal and said they would intensify their agitation until the government accepts their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws.



The government has also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system. "Five rounds of talks have already been held with the government, but they remained inconclusive. So far, the government has not sent us any invitation for another round of talks. If government sends us proposal for a meeting, we will decide it in our meeting," another farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka told PTI.



Asked about solution to ongoing standoff with the government, Kakka said, "only God knows." "We are facing a lot of difficulties due to cold weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite this, we will continue our protest until our demands are met," Kakka also added. Meanwhile, Chandigarh-based farmers' organisation AIKCC, not one of the 40 unions that are protesting at Delhi borders seeking repeal of the farm laws, on Thursday welcomed the government's gesture to keep the dialogue open with farm leaders.



BS Mann, founder of Bhartiya Kisan Union and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) -- that represents 20-odd state level farmer organizations -- said the committee's suggestions made to the government in June for some changes in the three farm laws have "prima facie" been accepted. "It was noticed by the national committee that all the suggestions were prima facie accepted by the government which will lead to end this current stalemate," AIKCC said in a statement.