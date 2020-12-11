Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: 2 Cops on Duty at Singhu Border Test Positive for Covid-19; Farmers Say Will Block Railway Tracks If Demands Not Met

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Two IPS officers who were leading the police force at Singhu border where hundreds of farmers have been on protest have tested positive for Covid-19, the Delhi Police said today, leading to fears of the disease’s spread in the crowd. Farmers agitating for the past two weeks against the new agri-marketing laws have, meanwhile, announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government.
The announcement by farmers came on a day Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said it was not proper to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing and urged the unions to return to the discussion table. Tomar also urged farmer union leaders to consider proposals sent to them to break the deadlock over protests and said the government is ready for further discussions with them any time.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP of trying to mislead people by referring to a committee he once headed while justifying the new farm laws. As the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre continued, the former Haryana chief minister urged the government to shed confrontation and repeal the agri-marketing laws. The protest has entered 16th day today and the farmers have vowed to intensify the stir from Saturday.
Farmers protest against Centre's farm laws at Tikri border enters 16th day
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that the government is open for further discussions with farmers and they should end their agitation pic.twitter.com/FEC8G0n48h
Officials Leading Police at Singhu Border Tested Covid-19 Positive: Reports | "Two IPS officers, who were leading the police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws, have tested positive for Covid-19. A DCP and an Additional DCP have also been diagnosed with the virus," Delhi Police said, according to ANI.
Dec 11, 2020 07:33 (IST)
'Centre Imposing Black Laws on Farmers Like GST, Demonetisation' | Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of trying to thrust the "black laws" upon farmers the way it "imposed" demonetization and GST in the past. Badal also hit out at the central government for allegedly trying to project the protesting farmers as "anti-national" and demanded that the Centre repeal the new farm laws. "Farmers want these laws should be repealed. If farmers do not want these laws, why are you forcing upon them?" he asked. "This policy of forcing upon like earlier they (Centre) forced upon demonetization and GST (goods and services tax), and now they want whatever decision they make while sitting in offices should be implemented forcibly," Badal told media.
Dec 11, 2020 07:14 (IST)
NCP Targets BJP on China-Pak Remark | The Nationalist Congress Party targeted BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve over his remark that China and Pakistan were behind the farmers' agitation outside Delhi. If the Union government did not share Danve's view, he should resign, the party demanded. "The government should clarify whether this is its stand or that of Danve's (alone)," said Maharashtra minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik. "If it is the government's stand then why (Union Agriculture Minister) Narendra Singh Tomar is holding meetings with farmers? Why did Amit Shah meet them and is holding discussions?" Malik asked.
Dec 11, 2020 07:02 (IST)
Farmers Protest Apolitical: Leaders | Farmer leaders insisted that their ongoing protest against the Centre's new farm laws is "apolitical", after photos of protestors at the Tikri Border went viral in which they were seen holding posters demanding the release of writers, intellectuals and rationalists on the Human Rights Day. Addressing a press conference, farmer leaders said that they had refused many political leaders to use their platform. When asked about supporters of a farmers union at Tikri border demanding release of writers, intellectuals, and rationalists by displaying posters of Umar Khalid and Sudha Bharadwaj among others, they said, "They were not sure of what went on at Tikri border. The farmers' protest is not a political one." They said that the incident at the Tikri border may be the farmers' way of observing Human Rights Day.
Dec 11, 2020 06:46 (IST)
Farmers to Intensify Agitation | Rejecting the government's proposal, the farmer unions had on Wednesday said they will intensify their agitation and start blocking all highways linking the national capital as there was nothing new in the offer. After the press conference of the ministers, farmer leaders on Thursday threatened to block railway tracks also if the government does not repeal the three laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.
Dec 11, 2020 06:33 (IST)
Not Proper to Announce Agitation when Talks Continuing | Narendra Tomar said it was not proper on the part of unions to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing and urged them to return to the discussion table. "We gave our proposals to farmers after meeting them and therefore we urge them to consider those. If they want to discuss those proposals also, we are ready for that too," he said. When asked whether there was some other force behind the protest, Tomar did not give any direct reply and said: "Media's eyes are sharp and we will leave to it to find out."
As the Bharat bandh or nation-wide shutdown commenced on Tuesday, thousands of protesting farmers arrived at various locations in Delhi NCR.
Dec 11, 2020 06:17 (IST)
Hopeful of Resolution: Tomar | Addressing reporters along with Food, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Narendra Tomar said he is still hopeful of a resolution. "The government is keen and ready for further discussions with protesting farmers...To clear their apprehensions, we have sent our proposal to farmer unions. I want to urge them to fix a date for discussion as early as possible. If they have any issue, the government is ready for discussion," the agriculture minister said.
Dec 11, 2020 06:15 (IST)
I&B Ministry Releases Booklet to Highlight Agri Reforms | The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has come out with a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws. The Ministry's Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), which has brought out the booklet, tweeted on Thursday, "Read the booklet 'Putting Farmers First' that highlights the historic reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through recent three farm laws and various steps taken in the last 6 years for welfare of farmers." The BOC said in an email that the booklet disseminates the right information about the new farm laws.
Dec 11, 2020 06:11 (IST)
ROUNDUP | At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the central government and representatives of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for about two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws and repeatedly rejecting the Centre's offer to make some changes in law and give written assurances or clarifications on few issues such as MSP and mandi systems.
Dec 11, 2020 06:10 (IST)
PM Modi Invokes Guru Nanak | As the issue remained deadlocked with both sides sticking to their respective positions, PM Narendra Modi, while laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament building, invoked Guru Nanak to underscore the importance of dialogue and noted that the Sikh Guru had said that interaction should continue till eternity.
Dec 11, 2020 06:07 (IST)
Govt Asks Farmers to Consider Proposal | Virtually ruling out repealing of new farm laws, the government asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it is open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want, but protesters remained defiant and threatened to block railway tracks too in addition to highways.
"Centre has admitted that laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a state subject, the central government does not have right to make laws on it," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, another leader. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points for almost two weeks seeking a repeal of the new agri laws, which they claim were aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.
The government had on Wednesday proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing MSP regime for procurement will continue. However, the farmers' unions rejected the proposal and said they would intensify their agitation until the government accepts their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws.
The government has also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system. "Five rounds of talks have already been held with the government, but they remained inconclusive. So far, the government has not sent us any invitation for another round of talks. If government sends us proposal for a meeting, we will decide it in our meeting," another farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka told PTI.
Asked about solution to ongoing standoff with the government, Kakka said, "only God knows." "We are facing a lot of difficulties due to cold weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite this, we will continue our protest until our demands are met," Kakka also added. Meanwhile, Chandigarh-based farmers' organisation AIKCC, not one of the 40 unions that are protesting at Delhi borders seeking repeal of the farm laws, on Thursday welcomed the government's gesture to keep the dialogue open with farm leaders.
BS Mann, founder of Bhartiya Kisan Union and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) -- that represents 20-odd state level farmer organizations -- said the committee's suggestions made to the government in June for some changes in the three farm laws have "prima facie" been accepted. "It was noticed by the national committee that all the suggestions were prima facie accepted by the government which will lead to end this current stalemate," AIKCC said in a statement.