Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers Harden Stance, Say Will Make Govt Repeal Agri Laws; Delhi's Chilla Border to be Blocked Today

News18.com | December 16, 2020, 07:19 IST
Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what. They said that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida today to press for their demands, adding that farmer unions are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to their demands and come forward with concrete proposals. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it." "The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said. Another leader Yudhvir Singh said that the more days protesting farmers stay put at Delhi border points, their protest will intensify further, and added that the government is wrong if it thinks otherwise.

Farmers' hardening their stance comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers who have gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy. Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi also said that his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws. During the press conference at the Singhu Border on Tuesday, farmer union leaders gave a nationwide call to observe 'Homage Day' (Shraddhanjali Diwas) on December 20 to pay tributes to those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests. Farmer leader Rishipal claimed that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.
Dec 16, 2020 07:19 (IST)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) Ends Protest | Tomar's comments followed a meeting with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh, who submitted a memorandum to the minister with suggestions regarding the Farm Acts and the MSP. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) has also decided to end for now its protest, which it was holding at district levels in Uttar Pradesh. They have not been part of nearly 40 farmers' groups that have been protesting on various borders of the national capital and had attended the recent rounds of talks with the Centre without any breakthrough.

Dec 16, 2020 07:11 (IST)

Govt Willing to Continue Talks with 'Genuine' Farm Unions: Tomar | As a standoff continues between the government and groups of protesting farmers over three new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Acts have been welcomed in various states across the country but the Centre is willing to continue its talks with "genuine farm unions" to find a solution with an open mind. He also said that the MSP, at which the government commits to procure the produce from farmers, is an administrative decision and it "will continue as it is".

Dec 16, 2020 07:02 (IST)

Conspiracy to Confuse Farmers: PM Modi | "I am giving these examples because a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers who have gathered near Delhi at present," Modi said. He was speaking at a function here after performing virtual stone laying ceremonies for three projects in Kutch district - a hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk processing and packing unit.

Dec 16, 2020 06:57 (IST)

PM Modi said dairy and fisheries sectors in the state grew exponentially without much intervention of the state government as the business is mainly handled by co-operative sector leaders and farmers. "In other parts of the country too, milk producers and the co-operative sector have created a successful supply chain. Similarly, governments do not have any significant control on the trade of fruits and vegetables.

Dec 16, 2020 06:52 (IST)

READ | Govt Willing to Continue Talks with 'Genuine' Farm Unions, MSP Will Continue: Narendra Singh Tomar

As a standoff continue between the government and groups of protesting farmers over three new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the Acts have been welcomed in…

Dec 16, 2020 06:50 (IST)

Will 'Make' Govt Repeal Agri Laws: Farm Leaders | Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what. They said that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands, adding that farmer unions are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to their demands and come forward with concrete proposals.

Dec 16, 2020 06:46 (IST)

Every Minister to Counter Misinformation in Home Districts: MP Minister | "Every minister will hold a press conference in their home districts to counter misinformation about the new farm laws. Kisan Sammelans will also be held across the state to inform farmers about govt scheme for agriculture sector," Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Dec 16, 2020 06:42 (IST)

Without taking names, PM Modi, on a day-long visit to Gujarat, said opposition parties who are supporting the protest, when in power, were in favour of similar reforms in the agriculture sector. To buttress his point, Modi gave the example of two sectors in Gujarat, his home state, which flourished without government intervention.

Dec 16, 2020 06:42 (IST)

Big Conspiracy Around Delhi to Confuse Farmers: PM Modi | PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers over the new farm laws and accused the opposition of using farmers' shoulders to fire their guns. As the protest by farmers outside Delhi entered the 20th day, Modi made a strong pitch for the agri laws enacted in September, describing them as historic and said his government was ready to remove any doubts about the legislations.

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers Harden Stance, Say Will Make Govt Repeal Agri Laws; Delhi's Chilla Border to be Blocked Today
Members of various farmer unions participate in a protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, outside the Deputy Commissioner office in Amritsar, on December 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

He said that demonstration held on Monday in 350 districts across country was successful while 150 toll plazas were also made 'free' by farmers as part of their nationwide call against the new agri laws. Dallewal said that arrangements are also being made for women protestors too, adding that in the next three to four days they will be coming in huge numbers and joining the protest against the new farm laws.

He alleged that the central government is doing everything to create differences within farmers unions, but they have made their mind and stand united in their fight. "Government is saying there is coronavirus and its officials are getting infected, but why is that any farmer sitting at border point has not been infected with coronavirus. God is with us," Dallewal also said.

