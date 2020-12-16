Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers Harden Stance, Say Will Make Govt Repeal Agri Laws; Delhi's Chilla Border to be Blocked Today

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what. They said that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida today to press for their demands, adding that farmer unions are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to their demands and come forward with concrete proposals. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it." "The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said. Another leader Yudhvir Singh said that the more days protesting farmers stay put at Delhi border points, their protest will intensify further, and added that the government is wrong if it thinks otherwise.Farmers' hardening their stance comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers who have gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy. Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi also said that his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws. During the press conference at the Singhu Border on Tuesday, farmer union leaders gave a nationwide call to observe 'Homage Day' (Shraddhanjali Diwas) on December 20 to pay tributes to those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests. Farmer leader Rishipal claimed that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.