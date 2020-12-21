Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers on Relay Hunger Strike Today as Govt Invites for Talks; Will Quit Politics if MSP Abolished, Says Khattar

Why is PM Modi Silent on Farmer Deaths?: Congress | Blaming the Centre for the death of 33 farmers during their ongoing protest, the Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the issue amid the farmers' sit-in on the Delhi borders since November 26. The All India Kisan Sabha observed Sunday as 'Shradhanjali Divas' to commemorate the death of 33 farmers in accidents or due to illness and cold weather conditions ever since they started protesting on Delhi borders against the three central farm laws. Read more