Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers on Relay Hunger Strike Today as Govt Invites for Talks; Will Quit Politics if MSP Abolished, Says Khattar

News18.com | December 21, 2020, 08:54 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: The government on Sunday wrote to the protesting farmer unions inviting them for the next round of talks and asked them to choose a convenient date. In a letter to the union leaders, agriculture ministry joint secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "I request those previously invited protesting union leaders to provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts and suggest a date as per convenience for next round of talks." Previous five rounds of formal talks between the government and 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the Centre's three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.

The government intends to convene the next meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi for resolving the issue so that the ongoing protests end at the earliest, Aggarwal said. He said the Centre is making all efforts to find appropriate solution to resolve all the issues raised by the farmers with an open mind.
Dec 21, 2020 08:54 (IST)

Why is PM Modi Silent on Farmer Deaths?: Congress | Blaming the Centre for the death of 33 farmers during their ongoing protest, the Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the issue amid the farmers' sit-in on the Delhi borders since November 26. The All India Kisan Sabha observed Sunday as 'Shradhanjali Divas' to commemorate the death of 33 farmers in accidents or due to illness and cold weather conditions ever since they started protesting on Delhi borders against the three central farm laws. Read more

Dec 21, 2020 08:45 (IST)

Kerala May Pass Resolution Against Agri Laws | The Kerala government may pass a resolution against the Centre's contentious agri laws. A special assembly session will be called on December 23 to pass the resolution. The governor will be asked to convene a special assembly session, after the cabinet meeting today. The Kerala government has also spoken to the opposition on the issue.

Dec 21, 2020 08:30 (IST)

Traffic Alert Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protests | Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

Available Open Borders to Haryana: Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.Singhu,Auchandi,Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd,GTK road and NH 44

Dec 21, 2020 08:16 (IST)

"Your response is very brief. It is unclear if it your response or that of all the organisations. It is unclear why have you rejected the proposal sent by us": Agriculture Minister to farmer unions protesting Centre's laws.

Dec 21, 2020 08:00 (IST)

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will likely meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the national capital for repeal of three farm laws in a day or two, home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Several rounds of talks with farmers’ representatives have failed to break the deadlock. Read more

Dec 21, 2020 07:46 (IST)

Farmers at Ghazipur Border Set Up 'Neki Ki Divar' to Facilitate Donations, Observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas'

It was a normal roadside wall of brick and mortar till a day ago, but now it is called the "Neki ki divar" (wall of goodness).

Dec 21, 2020 07:33 (IST)

Black flag march was held in Vasai yesterday to protest against the three farm laws. (Image: News18)

Dec 21, 2020 07:18 (IST)

Samajwadi Party to Campaign in UP Against 'Anti-farmer Policies' of BJP Govts on December 25

The Samajwadi Party will conduct a special drive on December 25 when its leaders will go to villages in Uttar Pradesh and aware people about the "anti-farmer policies" of the BJP-led governments.

Dec 21, 2020 07:08 (IST)

Haryana CM Will 'Leave Politics' if MSP is Abolished | "MSP (Minimum Support Price) will always be there. If someone tries to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar amid protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre's contentious agri reforms.

Dec 21, 2020 07:06 (IST)

Farmers to Beat Thalis During Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' | "On December 27, our prime minister will say his 'Mann ki Baat' and we want to appeal to people to beat 'thalis' during his address," the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said, referring to the PM's monthly radio address. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will observe Kisan Diwas on December 23 and "we request people to not cook lunch for a day".

Dec 21, 2020 07:04 (IST)

'Centre Using All Tactics to Defeat Protest': Farmers | Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab's largest farmer organisations protesting against the recent farm laws, on Sunday said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds. The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Ugrahan and its general secretary Sukhdev Singh revealed about the Union government's demand alleging that the Centre is using all tactics as their sole purpose is to defeat the ongoing agitation. Read more

Dec 21, 2020 06:54 (IST)

Facebook Removes Farmers' Account Amid Protests Against Centre |  Social media giant Facebook on Sunday briefly removed the account of Kisan Ekta Morcha where farmers’ groups had been posting updates of their ongoing agitation against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws. A screenshot tweeted by the group showed the page was removed by Facebook citing “community standards on spam”. The page had more than 7 lakh followers. According to the protesting unions, the account was removed shortly after Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav announced in a live video that farmers will hold a relay hunger strike on Monday. The Facebook page was later restored, reports said.

Dec 21, 2020 06:50 (IST)

READ | Govt Sends Invite for Talks as Farmers Declare Relay Hunger Strike Today, to Bang ‘Thalis’ During Next Mann ki Baat

The government on Sunday wrote to the protesting farmer unions inviting them for the next round of talks and asked them to choose a convenient date.

Dec 21, 2020 06:50 (IST)

'Being Targeted by Centre': BKU | Amid the deadlock, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab's largest farmer organisations involved in the stir, said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds, and alleged that it was being targeted by the Centre. The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) stipulates mandatory registration of any outfit receiving foreign funds.

Dec 21, 2020 06:49 (IST)

'30 Have Died During Protests': Farmers | Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the stir have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. The farmers performed 'ardaas' (prayer) and in some places they also took out protest marches against the Centre.

Dec 21, 2020 06:48 (IST)

Day-long Hunger Strike Today | Farmer unions have announced a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the laws. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana as well as those protesting on Delhi's borders observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' on Sunday to pay homage to their brethren "who died during the ongoing agitation".

Dec 21, 2020 06:48 (IST)

What Farmers are Afraid of | The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Dec 21, 2020 06:47 (IST)

Farmers are Protesting Centre's Contentious 'Reforms' | Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and some other states are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

Dec 21, 2020 06:46 (IST)

Deadlock Between Farmers and Govt | Previous five rounds of formal talks between the government and 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the Centre's three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.

 
Dec 21, 2020 06:45 (IST)

Govt Asks Farmers to Choose Date | The government on Sunday wrote to the protesting farmer unions inviting them for the next round of talks and asked them to choose a convenient date. In a letter to the union leaders, agriculture ministry joint secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "I request those previously invited protesting union leaders to provide details of their remaining concerns and doubts and suggest a date as per convenience for next round of talks."

Farmers arrive in a tractor to attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi. (Reuters)

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and some other states are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Farmer unions have announced a day-long relay hunger strike today at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the laws. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana as well as those protesting on Delhi's borders observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' on Sunday to pay homage to their brethren "who died during the ongoing agitation".

Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the stir have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. The farmers performed 'ardaas' (prayer) and in some places they also took out protest marches against the Centre.

"Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here," Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border.

He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites. Farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will not allow toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. "From December 25 to 27 all toll booths in Haryana will not be allowed by us to collect toll. We will prevent them from doing so.

