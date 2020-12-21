Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers on Relay Hunger Strike Today as Govt Invites for Talks; Will Quit Politics if MSP Abolished, Says Khattar

Farmers arrive in a tractor to attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi. (Reuters)



Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and some other states are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.



However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.



Farmer unions have announced a day-long relay hunger strike today at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the laws. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana as well as those protesting on Delhi's borders observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' on Sunday to pay homage to their brethren "who died during the ongoing agitation".



Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the stir have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. The farmers performed 'ardaas' (prayer) and in some places they also took out protest marches against the Centre.



"Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here," Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border.



He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites. Farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will not allow toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. "From December 25 to 27 all toll booths in Haryana will not be allowed by us to collect toll. We will prevent them from doing so.