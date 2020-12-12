Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers to Block More Highways Today as Govt Cautions Against Stir Being Taken Over by 'Anti-National' Elements

Protesting farmers hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana border. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)



Reiterating this claim, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar he thinks that instead of the farmers union, “the protest has now gone into the hands of organisations who work to break the nation.” “When we held talks with them, they said they want people like Sharjeel Imam to be released,” he said as evidence of his claim.



Food, Railway and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal was also direct in his charge, alleging that certain Leftist and Maoist elements seem to have taken "control" of the agitation and rather than discussing on farmer issues, they seem to be having some other agenda.



A similar theory was pushed by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar who said MSP and APMC can be the issues of farmers, “but what is the point to raise such posters”. "This is dangerous and farmers' unions should keep themselves away from this."



Tomar also said the government is willing to amend the laws to allay the farmers concerns, but they should give up their insistence on scrapping them. The farmers petitioned the court after rejecting a renewed government offer of talks.



The claims of the protests being hijacked were rubbished by the farmers' groups who have maintained that their protest is apolitical and peaceful, rebuffing overtures from opposition parties.



Their petition in the Supreme Court states that the three laws, combined, would lead to complete cartelisation of the agriculture industry and leave farmers “vulnerable to the greed of the corporates”. “Corporates can, with one stroke, export agriculture produce without any regulation, and it may even result in famines,” states the plea.