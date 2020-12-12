Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers to Block More Highways Today as Govt Cautions Against Stir Being Taken Over by 'Anti-National' Elements

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements as the agitators plan to escalate their stir by blocking more highways around Delhi from today. Farmers opposing the new laws on agricultural reform have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the three legislations that they say will drive down crop prices. The petition, filed by Bharatiya Kisan Union, argued that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without proper consultations with stakeholders, and claimed that it will result in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) system being dismantled and “may even result in famines”. Thousands of farmers have over the past few weeks been protesting against these laws, demanding that the government repeal them. These laws were first introduced in June as ordinances by the central government. Five round of talks between the government and farmers since November have failed to halt the blockade of Delhi, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed.
With the farmers refusing to resume talks unless repeal of the three laws is on the table, ministers in the union government on Friday began pushing the narrative that the agitation has been hijacked by ‘anti-national’ elements. Several ministers made this claim in statements issued separately. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ongoing farmers' protest has been “overtaken” by the “tukde-tukde gang”, adding that “it is possible that the negotiations (between the government and farmers' unions) failed due to them.”
All Doubts can be Solved Through Constructive Dialogue: Naidu on Farmers Stir | Amid the ongoing agitation by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said all doubts can be solved through constructive dialogue. He also expressed concern over the increasing influence of cast, criminality, community and cash' in politics and asked people to give preference to calibre, conduct, capacity and character' while electing their representatives. Naidu appealed to the people to elect their representatives and the governments on the basis of their performance.
Dec 12, 2020 06:40 (IST)
WATCH | From Langar to Tractor Beds: What Life Inside The Farmers Protest Camp Looks Like
Dec 12, 2020 06:33 (IST)
Protests Enter Day 17, Farmers Move to SC, Decides to Intensify Agitation | Braving harsh winter weather, the farmers' sit-in has entered Day 17 on Saturday. Farmers opposing the new laws on agricultural reform have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the three legislations that they say will drive down crop prices. The petition, filed by Bharatiya Kisan Union, argued that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without proper consultations with stakeholders, and claimed that it will result in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) system being dismantled and “may even result in famines”.
Dec 12, 2020 06:27 (IST)
If Govt Wants to Talk to Farmers it Should Convey that Formally: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait | If the government wants to talk to farmer leaders that should be formally conveyed like in previous occasions, said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, asserting that anything less than scrapping of the new agri laws won't be accepted. The government on Thursday asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.
Dec 12, 2020 06:18 (IST)
New Laws Benefit Farmers, Attempt on to Mislead them, Says Nitin Gadkari | Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the three new laws introduced by the Centre were good for farmers but confusion was being spread about them. Speaking to a news channel, the Nagpur Lok Sabha MP said farmers would not protest if they studied the new agri-marketing laws and understood them. "The laws are in the interest of farmers. However, confusion is being spread among farmers with political intentions. I want to appeal to political parties and their leaders to discuss what farmers are gaining and what they will lose," Gadkari said.
The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements as the agitators plan to escalate their…
Dec 12, 2020 06:15 (IST)
Anti-social, Leftist and Maoist Elements Trying to Take Control of Farmers' Agitation, Says Govt | The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being misused, saying some "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation even as the protesters stuck to their demands. Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers.
Protesting farmers hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana border. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Reiterating this claim, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar he thinks that instead of the farmers union, “the protest has now gone into the hands of organisations who work to break the nation.” “When we held talks with them, they said they want people like Sharjeel Imam to be released,” he said as evidence of his claim.
Food, Railway and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal was also direct in his charge, alleging that certain Leftist and Maoist elements seem to have taken "control" of the agitation and rather than discussing on farmer issues, they seem to be having some other agenda.
A similar theory was pushed by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar who said MSP and APMC can be the issues of farmers, “but what is the point to raise such posters”. "This is dangerous and farmers' unions should keep themselves away from this."
Tomar also said the government is willing to amend the laws to allay the farmers concerns, but they should give up their insistence on scrapping them. The farmers petitioned the court after rejecting a renewed government offer of talks.
The claims of the protests being hijacked were rubbished by the farmers' groups who have maintained that their protest is apolitical and peaceful, rebuffing overtures from opposition parties.
Their petition in the Supreme Court states that the three laws, combined, would lead to complete cartelisation of the agriculture industry and leave farmers “vulnerable to the greed of the corporates”. “Corporates can, with one stroke, export agriculture produce without any regulation, and it may even result in famines,” states the plea.