Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Tomar, Piyush Goyal Call on Amit Shah Ahead of 8th Round of Talks Today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The government will hold the eighth round of formal talks with the farmers' groups agitating against three recent farm laws today Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope that the a resolution will come out of Friday's meeting. The eighth round of talks between three Union ministers — Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash — and the 40 protesting farmer unions to end the farmers' agitation is scheduled to begin at the Vigyan Bhawan here at 2 pm.
Just before the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Tomar is likely to call on Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue, sources said. The last seven rounds of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers remained inconclusive, although there was some breakthrough at the December 30 meeting when the government conceded to two demands of the agitating farmers pertaining to power subsidy and stubble-burning.