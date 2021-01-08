Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Tomar, Piyush Goyal Call on Amit Shah Ahead of 8th Round of Talks Today

File photo of farmers' protest.



Junior agriculture minister Kailash Choudhury said, "I am hopeful that a resolution will be reached at Friday's meeting. We could have ended the deadlock by now had the protesting farmer unions discussed the issues raised at the first meeting." There was no demand for a repeal of the three farm laws at the first meeting, he added.



Asserting that the new laws enacted by the Centre are in the interest of farmers, Choudhury said the legislations are just a beginning and added that the unions are agitating against the laws under the "influence of arhtiyas (commission agents)". "Next, the Pesticide (Management) Bill and the Seed Bill will come. At that time too, farmers can be misguided," he said.



Asked if the Centre would encourage religious leaders from Punjab to mediate between the government and the protesting farmers, Choudhury said, "We welcome everyone. We want a resolution. If they are ready to talk in that direction, we welcome them." Punjab's Nanaksar Gurdwara head Baba Lakha, a renowned religious leader of the state, met Tomar on Thursday and wished to mediate between the Centre and the protesting farmers.