Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Tomar, Piyush Goyal Call on Amit Shah Ahead of 8th Round of Talks Today

News18.com | January 08, 2021, 14:20 IST
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The government will hold the eighth round of formal talks with the farmers' groups agitating against three recent farm laws today Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope that the a resolution will come out of Friday's meeting. The eighth round of talks between three Union ministers — Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash — and the 40 protesting farmer unions to end the farmers' agitation is scheduled to begin at the Vigyan Bhawan here at 2 pm.

Just before the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Tomar is likely to call on Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue, sources said. The last seven rounds of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers remained inconclusive, although there was some breakthrough at the December 30 meeting when the government conceded to two demands of the agitating farmers pertaining to power subsidy and stubble-burning.
Jan 08, 2021 14:20 (IST)

Cancellation of UK PM's Republic Day Visit Our Victory, Govt's 'Defeat': Farmer Unions

Farmer unions protesting against the three new agri laws Wednesday claimed the cancellation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India later this month was a "political win" for them and…

Jan 08, 2021 14:03 (IST)

Traffic police issues advisory | Owing to the farmers' protest since late November last year, several routes connecting Delhi with its neighbouring states have been closed for traffic movement. According to Delhi Traffic Police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders were closed on Friday as well. It advised commuters to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road, the traffic police force said, asking commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44. It said Chilla and Ghazipur borders were closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi, and advised people to take alternative routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders instead. The traffic police said Tikri and Dhansa borders were also closed for traffic movement.

Jan 08, 2021 13:53 (IST)

Haryana Dy CM asks officials to ensure farmers don't face problems during Rabi procurement | Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday asked officials to ensure that farmers do not face any problem in mandis during the procurement of Rabi crops. He said the registration for the procurement of Rabi crops will begin from January 11, 2021 on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal. Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said it while presiding over a meeting of relevant officials to review the arrangements of Rabi Procurement Season-2021-22, an official release said here.

Jan 08, 2021 13:38 (IST)

Congress leaders protesting farm laws meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Jan 08, 2021 13:33 (IST)

RECAP | Day Before Talks, Tomar Says Govt Ready to Consider Any Proposal Apart Form Repeal of Three Farm Laws

A day before the crucial talks between the Centre and the protesting farmer unions, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is ready to consider any proposal…

Jan 08, 2021 13:26 (IST)

'Rehearsal' for Jan 26 'Kisan Parade', Farmers' Tractor March in Delhi Before 8th Round of Talks with Centre

New Delhi/Chandigarh: A day before the eighth round of talks, the government and the farmer unions stuck to their respective positions on Thursday -- the agitating farmers took out tractor rallies to…

Jan 08, 2021 13:26 (IST)

Alert | Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are currently meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the 8th round of talks between the farmer unions and the government.

Jan 08, 2021 13:21 (IST)

Congress MPs protesting farm laws meet Priyanka Gandhi | Congress MPs and leaders who are protesting against Centre's three farm laws at Jantar Mantar meet party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Rahul Gandhi's residence, ANI reports.

Jan 08, 2021 13:18 (IST)

'Prepared for worst': Hannan Mollah | Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said today - "The Minister yesterday categorically declared that repeal of farm laws not accepted. I don't know what will happen during the discussions today. Anyway, we hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

Jan 08, 2021 13:12 (IST)

Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader, on today's talks | Rakesh Tikait, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said the unions were going for talks with the hope that there will be a resolution today.

Jan 08, 2021 13:05 (IST)

Eighth Round of Talks Between Protesting Farmers, Government Set to Take Place Today

The eighth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and the government is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon as both sides look for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock on the…

Jan 08, 2021 13:02 (IST)

Narendra Singh Tomar 'hopeful' of solution | Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said ahead of the talks - "I am hopeful that talks will be held in a positive atmosphere and a solution will be found. During discussions, each side has to take steps to reach a solution."

Jan 08, 2021 12:57 (IST)

Where is it being held? The latest round of talks to be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm on Friday is crucial as the previous meeting on January 4 remained inconclusive. There was some breakthrough in the sixth round of talks on December 30 when the government conceded to two demands of the agitating farmers pertaining to power subsidy and stubble burning. The previous rounds of talks had failed to make any headway. Thursday's tractor rallies were taken out from protest sites near the Singhu, Tikri and the Ghazipur borders and also from Haryana's Rewasan as the unions asserted they would not accept the Centre's offer of amendments to the farm laws.

Jan 08, 2021 12:56 (IST)

Eighth round of talks between protesting farmers, government set to take place | The eighth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and the government is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon as both sides look for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock on the issue of the three new farm laws. Both sides have stuck to their respective positions, with agitating farmers taking out tractor rallies on Thursday to press their demand for rollback of the laws, and the Centre asserting it is ready to consider any proposal other than their repeal.

Junior agriculture minister Kailash Choudhury said, "I am hopeful that a resolution will be reached at Friday's meeting. We could have ended the deadlock by now had the protesting farmer unions discussed the issues raised at the first meeting." There was no demand for a repeal of the three farm laws at the first meeting, he added.

Asserting that the new laws enacted by the Centre are in the interest of farmers, Choudhury said the legislations are just a beginning and added that the unions are agitating against the laws under the "influence of arhtiyas (commission agents)". "Next, the Pesticide (Management) Bill and the Seed Bill will come. At that time too, farmers can be misguided," he said.

Asked if the Centre would encourage religious leaders from Punjab to mediate between the government and the protesting farmers, Choudhury said, "We welcome everyone. We want a resolution. If they are ready to talk in that direction, we welcome them." Punjab's Nanaksar Gurdwara head Baba Lakha, a renowned religious leader of the state, met Tomar on Thursday and wished to mediate between the Centre and the protesting farmers.

