Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Hopeful of Ending Impasse on Farm Laws, 9th Round of Talks Between Govt, Union Leaders to Begin Soon

Ninth Round of Talks Soon | The ninth round of talks between farmer leaders and government is set to begin shortly. Clearing the confusion over the fate of the meeting, which was the only outcome in the last meeting on January 8, in the wake of the Supreme Court on January 11 appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse and a key member of the proposed committee subsequently recusing himself, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.