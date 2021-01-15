News18 Logo

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Hopeful of Ending Impasse on Farm Laws, 9th Round of Talks Between Govt, Union Leaders to Begin Soon

News18.com | January 15, 2021, 11:25 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Hopeful for a solution this time, ninth round of talks between farmer leaders and government is set to begin shortly. Clearing the confusion over the fate of the meeting, which was the only outcome in the last meeting on January 8, in the wake of the Supreme Court on January 11 appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse and a key member of the proposed committee subsequently recusing himself, Tomar said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.

The farmer unions have been maintaining that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition. Earlier on Thursday, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee.
Jan 15, 2021 11:25 (IST)

Ninth Round of Talks Soon | The ninth round of talks between farmer leaders and government is set to begin shortly. Clearing the confusion over the fate of the meeting, which was the only outcome in the last meeting on January 8, in the wake of the Supreme Court on January 11 appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse and a key member of the proposed committee subsequently recusing himself,  Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.

Jan 15, 2021 11:10 (IST)

Protesting Farmer Unions Welcome Bhupinder Singh Mann's Decision, but Say Won't Accept Any Committee | Protesting farmer leaders welcomed Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann's decision on Thursday to recuse himself from a Supreme Court-appointed committee, and reiterated that they do not want any panel and will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the three contentious laws. They said the other three members of the committee should follow suit as the agitating unions had never demanded formation of any committee to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws. Read more

Jan 15, 2021 11:08 (IST)

Anna Hazare Writes to Modi, Says Will Launch 'Last Hunger Strike' on Farmers' Issues in Delhi | Activist Anna Hazare on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his decision to launch "the last hunger strike" of his life on farmers' issues in Delhi by January end. The letter comes even as farmer unions are agitating on Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws. He will stage the fast by month-end, 83-year-old Hazare said, without specifying the date. On December 14, Hazare had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, warning of a hunger strike if his demands including the implementation of the M S Swaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture were not fulfilled. Read more

Jan 15, 2021 11:07 (IST)

Will Attend Ninth Round of Talks with Govt on Friday, Don't Have Much Hope Though: Farmer Leaders

Protesting farmer leaders on Thursday said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be last such meeting with the Centre, but added that they don't…

Jan 15, 2021 11:07 (IST)

Bhupinder Mann Should Have Taken Stand Against Farm Laws, Not Recused Himself from SC Panel: SAD | The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday said Bhupinder Singh Mann should not have recused himself from the SC-appointed committee, saying the BKU leader should have taken a stand for Punjab. Bhartiya Kisan Union national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws. Read more

Jan 15, 2021 11:06 (IST)

IMF Says India's Farm Laws 'Have Potential to be Important Step Forward' While Pitching Strong Social Safety Net

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, a spokesperson of the…

Jan 15, 2021 11:06 (IST)

'Don't Be on Wrong Side of History, Do What Mann Did': BKU (Lok Shakti) to Members of SC Farm Laws Panel | Members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve farm laws deadlock should follow the suit of Bhupinder Singh Mann and not be on the "wrong side of history", a farmers' union said here on Thursday. Mann, the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, on Thursday expressed gratitude over his nomination into the four-member committee but recused himself saying he would give up any position to prevent farmers' interests from being compromised. Read more

Farmer supporters take part in the ongoing agitation at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Farmer supporters take part in the ongoing agitation at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

The apex court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three central laws till further orders and announced the formation of a committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and the opinion of the government.

Apart from Mann, Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati were appointed on the panel.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the border of Delhi for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the laws they say will lead to the weakening of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

