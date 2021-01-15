Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Hopeful of Ending Impasse on Farm Laws, 9th Round of Talks Between Govt, Union Leaders to Begin Soon

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Hopeful for a solution this time, ninth round of talks between farmer leaders and government is set to begin shortly. Clearing the confusion over the fate of the meeting, which was the only outcome in the last meeting on January 8, in the wake of the Supreme Court on January 11 appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse and a key member of the proposed committee subsequently recusing himself, Tomar said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.The farmer unions have been maintaining that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition. Earlier on Thursday, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee.