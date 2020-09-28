Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Shutdown in Karnataka, DMK Leads Massive Protest in Tamil Nadu; Punjab CM to Stage Sit-in

Protesters Occupy Road in Karnataka’s Hubli | Protesters sit on a road in Hubli, in a bid to stop a bus amid statewide bandh. Farmers' outfits have called a statewide bandh today, against farm bills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee and labour laws. Photo: ANI
The protests against the contentious bills have also intensified in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK is holding a state-wide agitation, and in Punjab, where CM Amarinder Singh will join the farmers by staging a sit-in. The widespread protests come just two days after farmer organisations organised a Bharat Bandh on Friday against the new laws that
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Hold Sit-in |Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will on Monday hold a sit-in against the contentious farm laws that were approved by the President. Farmers in Punjab are protesting against the bill, while Singh has been vocal in his criticism against the legislation. Singh will hold the protest at the Khatkar Kalan, which is also the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Opposition parties including Congress, SAD, TMC and others have opposed the bill which was passed by the Parliament.
Farmers Stage Protest Outside Town Hall in Bengaluru | Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, and other organisations protest in front of Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru. Farmers' organisations have called statewide bandh today, against the farm bills, land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC and labour laws. While some shops and establishments are not likely to operate depending on the situation; government offices, banks, post offices will remain open, along with all essential services and supplies.
'No Scope' for Agitation: Karnataka CM | Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa maintained that his government was pro-farmers, adding that there was no 'scope' for the agitation. "I had called leaders of farmers organisations and discussed with them the stand of our government and the desire of the Prime Minister (which) is pro-farmer," Yediyurappa told reporters on Sunday. Revenue Minister R Ashoka warned against any move to forcefully enforce the bandh or indulge in incidents like stone-pelting.
Parliament had recently passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, amid massive uproar from opposition parties. On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the three contentious farm bills, even as protests by opposition and farmer groups continued.
Seen here, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin taking part in a protest against farm bills in Keezhambi village of Kanchipuram. Stalin had earlier said that demonstrations are being held across the state.
All senior officials of the district have rushed to Delhi's Mansingh Road where a tractor was set on fire.
Cong Asks Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to 'Withdraw Law' | Mounting an attack on the BJP government in Karnataka, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked CM Yediyurappa to repeal the amendments to the APMC Act. "Dear BS Yediyurappa ji, Instead of banning the Farmer’s #Karnataka Bandh, ‘ban’ & ‘banish’ the anti farmer-labourer mindset. Withdraw the law & apologise for the blatant sell out by BJP on Land Reforms Bill. Repeal the draconian amendments to APMC Act. This is ur litmus test!" Surjewala tweeted.
Tractor Set on Fire Near Delhi's India Gate to Protest Farm Bills | In a major security breach, a group of people set a tractor on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday. The incident took place at 7:42am. According to police, a group of 15-20 people had reached Mansingh Road with a tractor and set it on fire amid sloganeering, after which those involved fled the spot. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. All senior officials of the district have rushed to the area and DCP New Delhi Eish Singhal said that the process of identifying the protestors is underway.
Farmers Call for Shutdown in Karnataka | Several farmer outfits and organisations have called for Karnataka bandh today, which will have an impact on the normal life of people in Bengaluru and other places as demonstrators have planned to take out rallies to oppose the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the BS Yediyurappa government. he dawn-to-dusk bandh call has been supported by several pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the opposition Congress and the JD(S), who had opposed the amendment bills in the assembly.
Farmers Protest Against Agri Bills | Farmers led by various Farmers' Association are holding protests across the country against three farm reforms. The three bills are - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
DMK members stage a state-wide protest against the farm bills in Tamil Nadu on Monday.
Critics say that these new agricultural laws will lead to farmers losing out on guaranteed purchase prices for their crops, to the benefit of large corporations. Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills.
According to some media reports, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi may also join a protest in Punjab this week in support of farmers agitating against the government over the three farm laws passed by Parliament last week.
CM Amarinder Singh, who has been vocal in his opposition to the bill, will hold a protest at the Khatkar Kalan, which is also the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Opposition parties including Congress, SAD, TMC and others have opposed the bill which was passed by the Parliament.
Singh said that Punjab will try to amend laws to protect farmers from the controversial laws. "We are already consulting with legal and agricultural experts, and all those impacted by the central government's calamitous legislations, to decide on the future course of action," he said.
Early on Monday, a group of people also set a tractor on fire near Delhi's India Gate to protest against the new laws. According to police, a group of 15-20 people had reached Mansingh Road with a tractor and set it on fire amid sloganeering, after which those involved fled the spot. Five of the accused have been detained.
