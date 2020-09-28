Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Shutdown in Karnataka, DMK Leads Massive Protest in Tamil Nadu; Punjab CM to Stage Sit-in

DMK members stage a state-wide protest against the farm bills in Tamil Nadu on Monday.



Critics say that these new agricultural laws will lead to farmers losing out on guaranteed purchase prices for their crops, to the benefit of large corporations. Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills.



According to some media reports, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi may also join a protest in Punjab this week in support of farmers agitating against the government over the three farm laws passed by Parliament last week.



CM Amarinder Singh, who has been vocal in his opposition to the bill, will hold a protest at the Khatkar Kalan, which is also the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Opposition parties including Congress, SAD, TMC and others have opposed the bill which was passed by the Parliament.



Singh said that Punjab will try to amend laws to protect farmers from the controversial laws. "We are already consulting with legal and agricultural experts, and all those impacted by the central government's calamitous legislations, to decide on the future course of action," he said.



Early on Monday, a group of people also set a tractor on fire near Delhi's India Gate to protest against the new laws. According to police, a group of 15-20 people had reached Mansingh Road with a tractor and set it on fire amid sloganeering, after which those involved fled the spot. Five of the accused have been detained.