Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: CPI's Peasants' Front to Observe a Day's Fast Despite Amarinder's 'Disturbed Punjab Suits Pak Policies' Warning

A day earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) supporters stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site where security force in large numbers was re-deployed. On a call of the BKU, more farmers from western Uttar Pradesh districts such as Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Bulandshahr reached the UP Gate by early morning to join the stir, even as the security forces at the protest site thinned out overnight.

Read More Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: All India Kisan Sabha is set to observe a day's fast beginning at 10:30am at Delhi's ITO, even as Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the protesting farmers to attend the meeting with the Centre and resolve the issue as soon as possible. He added that "the agitation has lost its steam" due to the violence in Delhi on January 26. Singh further warned that a "disturbed Punjab suits Pakistan's policies and asked central government to be on toes. Jan 30, 2021 07:50 (IST) Farmer Agitations Cause Rs 600 Cr Loss in Toll Collections | The ongoing agitations by farmers in the national capital region, Haryana and Punjab will cause a Rs 600-crore loss to toll collections, a report said on Friday. Apart from the impact on toll collection due to restrictions in vehicular movement, there is also a debt of over Rs 9,300 crore taken by the stakeholders which is at "risk", ratings agency Icra said in the report. Jan 30, 2021 07:36 (IST) A police team has also physically visited the tents where they were staying and pasted it there, officials said. A senior police officer said, "We kept waiting for them and contacted their coordinators but we did not receive any response." Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. Jan 30, 2021 07:18 (IST) Delhi Police Asks Nine Farmer Leaders to Join Investigation in Tractor Rally Violence | The Delhi Police on Friday asked nine farmer leaders to join the investigation in connection with the violence at Red Fort on January 26, officials said. According to officials, the special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police has asked farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Pawan Kumar, Raj Kishore Singh, Tajender Singh Virk, Jitender Singh, Trilochan Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jagtar Singh Bajwa to join the investigation. The notices have been forwarded through whatsapp to them. Jan 30, 2021 07:01 (IST) Farmer's Leaders to Observe Sadbhavana Diwas Today | Farmer's leader Amarjeet Singh Rada said that the farmers will celebrate Sadbhavana Diwas on January 30 and the leaders will observe a fast from 9am to 5pm. "We appeal everyone to take part in a nationwide hunger strike on Saturday," Rada said. Jan 30, 2021 06:52 (IST) Security Increased so That Any Miscreants Doesn't Enter Protest: ADG | "Security deployment at Ghazipur border was increased to see any miscreant doesn't enter protest and create ruckus. But few people made assumption that we're going to use force. We said that we'll have discussion before coming to conclusion and it's underway," UP ADG Law and order told ANI. Jan 30, 2021 06:49 (IST) In a video message, Singh also appealed to BKU (Lok Shakti) supporters in western Uttar Pradesh to reach the farmers' mahapanchayat that was convened in Muzaffarnagar. Yesterday, an MLA of Ghaziabad had reached Ghazipur protest site along with his armed supporters. This act has distressed the soul of (BKU leader) Rakesh Tikait. An announcement was made regarding his arrest and ending of the protest there, but the MLA vitiated the atmosphere there and Tikait broke down, Bhati said. Jan 30, 2021 06:48 (IST) BKU (Lok Shakti) Re-launches Stir, Relocates to Ghazipur Border | Peeved over developments at the Ghazipur border site of farmers' protest, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) on Friday re-launched its stir over the new farm laws, just a day after it had announced withdrawing its protest in Noida. BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Thakur Sheoraj Singh Bhati called on the union's supporters, who were camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, to now reach Ghazipur border, where BKU members are staying put. Jan 30, 2021 06:46 (IST) Delhi Police Says SHO Injured After Clashes at Singhu Border | Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws. Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, adding that some people were also wounded.

Farmers have been protesting for weeks in Singhu border against Centre's new agri reforms. (File photo/PTI)



A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate in Ghazipur even as frequent power cuts were witnessed on Thursday evening at the protest site, where BKU members, led by Rakesh Tikait, are staying put since November 28 last year. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani visited the protest site post midnight to review the situation there even as hundreds of security personnel in anti-riot gears were deployed since Thursday.



Many of these personnel, including those from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), left the protest site in the dead of the night following official instructions. Flanked by supporters at 1 am, Tikait remained at the centrestage of the protest site -- the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which has been barricaded from both sides, prohibiting regular traffic movement.



He remained there throughout the day, with some political leaders visiting and expressing solidarity, support to the farmers' movement. Around 3,000 security personnel, including those from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in anti-riot gears and civil police, were deployed in and around Ghazipur protest site, DSP Indiapuram Anshu Jain told PTI.



At the protest site, the size of the crowd, which increased manifold overnight, was estimated around 5,000 to 6,000 by districts officials while BKU office-bearers present there pegged it to be upwards of 10,000 on Friday evening.