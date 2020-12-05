Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protests Intensify Globally; Key Delhi Borders Blocked, Stir in Canada as Farmers Call for 'Bharat Bandh' Ahead of Talks with Govt

Farmers' protest, Day 10, LIVE Updates: Ahead of the fifth round of talks between the central government and union of crop growers, the protesters stay put at various Delhi borders, including the Noida border near Mayur Vihar. The demonstrations are now picking pace on globally too. Protests to support the farmers are happening outside India's high commission and consulates in Canada. This comes after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that he stands by the agitating farmers, following which a demarche was issued by India, asking Ottawa to not interfere in Delhi's 'internal matter'. Trudeau, however, said that Canada will stand up fpr peaceful protests and human rights. He also welcomed talks and efforts at de-escalation.
The protesting farmers have also threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands. They have announced a Bharat bandh on December 8. Throughout Friday, Delhi's border points remained choked as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states held demonstrations. Traffic moved at snail's pace at several border points of the national capital as police kept key routes connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh closed. A senior police officer said that the situation at Chilla and Ghazipur borders remained peaceful, adding that tight security arrangements are in place as part of precautionary measures.
Cops Spat with Agitating Farmers After One of Them Drove his Car too Close to SP on NH9 | The police had an argument with agitating farmers at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border after one of them drove his car too close to a senior police officer deployed there the National Highway 9 on law and order duty. Three purported farmers drove their cars on to the central carriageways of the 14-lane highway where city Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma was deployed with other policmen to keep the lane out of farmers' bound to keep it open for Delhi-bund traffic, said DySP Anshu Jain of city's Indirapuram area. One of the cars, carrying a Kisan Sangthan label nearly touched the SP's foot, said Jain, adding this triggered an argument between the subordinate policemen and the driver of the car.
Dec 05, 2020 08:53 (IST)
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) prepares food for the farmers protesting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). A volunteer said, "we are providing meals three times a day."
A 25-member team of Muslim men have been serving 'langar' (community kitchen) since Wednesday to the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border. The team of the…
Dec 05, 2020 08:37 (IST)
Farmers Call for Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, Threaten to Intensify Agitation | Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands. The government has worked out possible solutions to the provisions on which the farmer leaders have raised objections in a bid to break the deadlock, sources told PTI.
Dec 05, 2020 08:27 (IST)
Fifth Round of Talks Between Centre and Farmers to be conducted Today
Farmers continue to camp at Delhi-Haryana border in Tikri in protest against the new farm laws.
BJP Passed Farm Laws to Help its 'Crony Capitalist Friends': Congress' Surjewala | The Congress alleged that the Modi government through the new agriculture laws was trying to help its "crony capitalist friends" and not farmers. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP's intentions of helping farmers were doubtful as the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have said they would take action against anyone from outside their states who sells farm produce there. "On one hand PM Modi says farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country while chief ministers of BJP-ruled states like ML Khattar, Shivraj Chouhan say that if any farmer enters their state they would put them behind bars," he said during a virtual event held on Facebook.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday stuck to his support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India despite official summons being issued to the country’s High Commissioner over the PM’s…
Dec 05, 2020 07:58 (IST)
SGPC Announces Compensation for Kin of Farmers who Died During Agitation | Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur announced on Friday financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the farmers who died due to different causes during their agitation. The decision was announced in the newly-appointed president's first executive meeting in Amritsar. Addressing a press conference, the SGPC chief said the apex gurdwara body was always committed to extend any help to the farmer community protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's contentious farm laws.
Dec 05, 2020 07:53 (IST)
Will Seek Nod to Let Farmers Visit Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tractors: BKU's Rakesh Tikait | The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said it will seek permission from Delhi Police to allow farmers take a round of the city on their tractors so that they can visit popular spots like the Red Fort and the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After visiting the historical places, the farmers would return to the Ghazipur border, BKU national president Rakesh Tikait told PTI, adding many farmers who are protesting here have come to the National Capital Region for the first time and they should be allowed to see the city.
Dec 05, 2020 07:41 (IST)
BKS Suggests 4 Amendments to Farm Laws | RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh proposed four amendments to the three contentious central farm laws to make it "farmer-friendly". The protesters are worried the legislation would eliminate the safety cushion of a minimum support price (MSP), while rendering ineffective the wholesale market system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector. The amendments are that there should be no purchasing below the MSP in the wholesale markets or outside, registration of all traders on a government portal that can be accessed by all, payment to the farmers in a stipulated time through bank guarantee and setting up of the agriculture tribunals for resolution of farmers' disputes in their hometown itself.
The Centre on Friday said it was considering the demands made by farmer unions on protest for nine days and expressed confidence of a breakthrough in fifth round of talks scheduled for Saturday.
Dec 05, 2020 07:32 (IST)
Satyendra Jain visits Singhu border, Says Directions Issued to Make More Arrangements for Farmers | Delhi minister Satyendar Jain visited the Singhu border, a site of the ongoing farmers' agitation, and said the AAP is available to serve the agriculturists at all times. "The farmers are the backbone of our nation. If standing with the farmers is politics, then everyone should be involved in this revolution," he said. "Instructions have been issued to make more arrangements for fire and water proof tents," Jain was quoted as saying in a statement.
Dec 05, 2020 07:29 (IST)
India Summons Canadian Envoy over Trudeau's Remarks on Farmers' Protest | India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel, and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers' protest constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties.
Dec 05, 2020 07:26 (IST)
Protesting farmers stationed at Singhu Border
Dec 05, 2020 07:24 (IST)
Government to Hold Fifth Round of Talks As Farmers Agitation Enters Day 10 | The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers stay put at Noida border with Delhi near Mayur Vihar.
New Delhi: Farmers raise slogans during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm law, at Ghazipur in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI03-12-2020_000025B)
Farmers staying put at the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida performed a 'havan' on a partially closed highway and offered prayers wishing "good sense" for the government. The farmers' groups continued to garner support from various quarters with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them that her party TMC stands by them.
According to sources, the government has worked out possible solutions to the provisions on which the farmer leaders have raised objections in a bid to break the deadlock. Farmer leaders held a meeting during the day to decide the future course of action. Addressing a press conference later, one of the leaders Gurnam Singh Chadoni said if the Centre on Saturday does not accept their demand of repealing the three farm laws, they will intensify their agitation. "In our meeting today, we have decided to give a Bharat bandh call on December 8 during which we will also occupy all toll plazas," said Harinder Singh Lakhwal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union.
"We have planned to block all roads leading to Delhi in the coming days if the farm laws are not scrapped," he also said. He said that farmers will protest against the central government and corporate houses and burn their effigies on Saturday, adding that on December 7, sportspersons will return their medals in solidarity with the farmers.
The farmer leaders stuck to their demand that the Centre call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws, adding that the protestors do not want amendments but their scrapping. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will lead the government side, also comprising Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, in the crucial round of talks on Saturday. In the previous meeting on Thursday, Tomar had assured 40 farmer union leaders that the government is open to considering ways to strengthen APMC mandis, create a level-playing field with proposed private markets, and provide a provision for approaching higher courts for dispute resolution, while asserting that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue. But the other side stuck to their demand of repealing the three "hastily-passed" farm laws, saying that the legislations with several loopholes and deficiencies cannot be amended. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers are hoping that the government will meet their demands during the fifth round of talks.
"The government and the farmers did not reach any decision during the meeting held on Thursday. The government wants to make amendments to the three laws, but we want the laws to be completely repealed..." Tikait told PTI. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the farm reform legislations were brought in after elaborate stakeholder consultations and a lot of homework, and will benefit farmers. Asserting that the reforms were not done in a jiffy, she said the agriculture minister is meeting farmers with an open mind and hoped that a solution will be found soon.
Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and scrap the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.