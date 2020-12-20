Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: On Day 25, Farmers Mark 'Shradhanjali Diwas' as They Pay Homage to 'Martyred' Crop Growers

Farmers Burn Copies of Union Agriculture Minister's Letter | Farmers camping at Delhi-Noida border in protests against the three recent farm laws of the Centre on Saturday burnt copies of an open letter of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's written to them in a bid to pacify them. A group of transgenders also joined farmers at their protest site at Chilla border during the day and entertained them with songs and dance, with some of them also taking digs at the government over its alleged adamant attitude over farm laws.