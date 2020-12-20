Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: On Day 25, Farmers Mark 'Shradhanjali Diwas' as They Pay Homage to 'Martyred' Crop Growers

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait along with other 'Khap' leaders during farmers' protest against the Center's new farm law at Ghazipur border, in Ghaziabad on December 17, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)



Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with the agitating farmers, which was opposed by the Centre, which said the agriculturists would not come forward for the talks then.



The apex court, which made it clear that the issue of farmers'' protest and the right of others to move freely would be dealt on priority at the moment and not the validity of the laws, also said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse.



The top court said it was of the view that the farmers'' right to protest should not infringe the fundamental right of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as right to protest cannot mean blocking the entire city.



The apex court, which said it was worried with the way things are going on, was told by both the Centre and one of the farmers'' unions that the negotiations are not happening at the moment. It also said the farmers cannot keep on protesting without talking to the government.