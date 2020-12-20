News18 Logo

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: On Day 25, Farmers Mark 'Shradhanjali Diwas' as They Pay Homage to 'Martyred' Crop Growers

News18.com | December 20, 2020, 08:37 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers will observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' across the country today to pay homage to those crop who had lost their lives during the ongoing agitation. While a media report quoted farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewala as saying that 14 farmers had died in the protest, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) claimed that 33 farmers participating in the stir.

Dallewala said that the united forum of farmers had decided to pay homage to them at the village and block levels from 11 am to 1 pm. Thousands of farmers have been staying put at several Delhi border points for the last 25 days, demanding a repeal of the new agri laws.
Dec 20, 2020 08:37 (IST)

Farmers Burn Copies of Union Agriculture Minister's Letter | Farmers camping at Delhi-Noida border in protests against the three recent farm laws of the Centre on Saturday burnt copies of an open letter of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's written to them in a bid to pacify them. A group of transgenders also joined farmers at their protest site at Chilla border during the day and entertained them with songs and dance, with some of them also taking digs at the government over its alleged adamant attitude over farm laws.

Dec 20, 2020 08:26 (IST)

MP Congress Protests Against Farm Laws | The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday protested against the Centre's new farm laws and the recent hike in fuel prices. State unit spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said protests were held at several places, including four in Bhopal, of which the one at Roshanpura Square was led by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

Dec 20, 2020 08:16 (IST)

NDA Ally Announced Resignation from Lok Sabha Panels | Having earlier expressed his opposition to the new farm laws, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, whose party is an NDA member, announced his resignation from three Lok Sabha committees and said he will march towards Delhi on December 26 with two lakh supporters. “The government in Delhi is in a mood to crush the farmer protests. After consultation with all office-bearers of the RLP, we have decided that on December 26, two lakh jawans and kisans will march towards Delhi through the Shahjahanpur border. This is a question of Rajasthan’s honour. We will not tolerate the attempts being made by governments to erase the existence of the farmer community,” Beniwal reportedly said in Jaipur.

Dec 20, 2020 07:56 (IST)

In the letter, the AIKSCC said, "Any demand of any protesting farmer union and group is not affiliated to an political party." In the open letter to the agriculture minister, the farmer union alleged discrepancies in the three farm laws. The AIKSCC alleged that the minister was diverting the main issues of farmers from discussion. Meanwhile, Punjab-based artists inking tattoos for free at Singhu border to support agitating farmers

Dec 20, 2020 07:34 (IST)

Farmers Burn Copies of Union Agriculture Minister's Letter | Farmers camping at Delhi-Noida border in protests against the three recent farm laws of the Centre on Saturday burnt copies of an open letter of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's written to them in a bid to pacify them. A group of transgender persons also joined farmers at their protest site at Chilla border during the day and kept up the spirits with songs and dance, with some of them also taking digs at the government over its alleged adamant attitude over farm laws.

Dec 20, 2020 07:28 (IST)
PM Modi to Hold 'Kisan Samvad' in UP on Dec 25 Amid Farmer Protests in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said, adding that the party will hold kisan samvad at over…

Dec 20, 2020 07:13 (IST)

Protest Not Affiliated to Any Political Party: Union | The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee on Saturday wrote letters addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar where it asserted the ongoing farmers' protests are not affiliated to any political party. In separate letters in Hindi to Modi and Tomar, the AIKSCC said that the government is wrong in assuming that the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is being engineered by opposition parties.

Dec 20, 2020 07:01 (IST)

Effort to Find Solution through Dialogue: Haryana CM | "In a day or two, there can be a way out for talks. The government is ready for discussion if farmer union leaders come forward beyond yes or no," Khattar was quoted as saying in a Haryana government statement. The chief minister said he discussed with Tomar about the ongoing farmer protests. "Effort is to find solutions through dialogue," he said.

Dec 20, 2020 06:59 (IST)

Way Out for Talks in a Day or Two: Haryana CM | There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday. This is the second time the Haryana chief minister met Tomar at his residence since the protests broke out over three weeks ago, a state government official said, adding that he had met the Union minister earlier on December 8. Read more

Dec 20, 2020 06:54 (IST)

Farmers to Observe Shradhanjali Diwas Today | Agitating farmers will observe Shradhanjali Diwas in villages across the country today to pay homage to the farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation.

Dec 20, 2020 06:45 (IST)

Radha Mohan Singh said the Narendra Modi-led government is dedicated to welfare of the poor and farmers. "Had the amount of welfare done by the Modi Government been done in the past, the condition of farmers would have been better," Singh said. He accused the opposition parties of spreading lies regarding the new farm laws.

Dec 20, 2020 06:44 (IST)

PM Modi to Interact with Farmers on Dec 25 | PM Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said, adding that the party will hold kisan samvad at over 2,500 places in Uttar Pradesh. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the party said it has intensified its preparations for it. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party leader Radha Mohan Singh held a virtual meeting in this regard with party office-bearers from parts of the state. 

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait along with other 'Khap' leaders during farmers' protest against the Center's new farm law at Ghazipur border, in Ghaziabad on December 17, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with the agitating farmers, which was opposed by the Centre, which said the agriculturists would not come forward for the talks then.

The apex court, which made it clear that the issue of farmers'' protest and the right of others to move freely would be dealt on priority at the moment and not the validity of the laws, also said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse.

The top court said it was of the view that the farmers'' right to protest should not infringe the fundamental right of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as right to protest cannot mean blocking the entire city.

The apex court, which said it was worried with the way things are going on, was told by both the Centre and one of the farmers'' unions that the negotiations are not happening at the moment. It also said the farmers cannot keep on protesting without talking to the government.

