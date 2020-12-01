Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers to Hold Talks with Centre Today as Stir Continues for 6th Day, Some Unions May Skip Meet; Tikri, Singhu Borders Still Shut

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: In a late night decision, the Centre invited agitating farmer unions for talks today, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting, as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws appeared to intensify. However, some groups are upset with the government's decision. Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee's joint secretary Sukhvinder S Sabhran said that there are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the Centre has invited only 32 groups for talks. "We won't be going for talks till all groups are called," he added.
Meanwhile, Tikri and Singhu borders are still closed for vehicular movement. At Tikri, only Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open for two-wheeler traffic. Delhi traffic police said that available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera. In Singhu, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. "Traffic is very, very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border," a police officer said.