Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers to Hold Talks with Centre Today as Stir Continues for 6th Day, Some Unions May Skip Meet; Tikri, Singhu Borders Still Shut

News18.com | December 01, 2020, 09:26 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: In a late night decision, the Centre invited agitating farmer unions for talks today, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting, as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws appeared to intensify. However, some groups are upset with the government's decision. Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee's joint secretary Sukhvinder S Sabhran said that there are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the Centre has invited only 32 groups for talks. "We won't be going for talks till all groups are called," he added.

Meanwhile, Tikri and Singhu borders are still closed for vehicular movement. At Tikri, only Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open for two-wheeler traffic. Delhi traffic police said that available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera. In Singhu, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. "Traffic is very, very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border," a police officer said.
Dec 01, 2020 09:26 (IST)

Farmers showed black flags to Haryana minister Anil Vij outside Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara

Dec 01, 2020 09:14 (IST)

READ | Farmers' Protests: Ally RLP Says Will Rethink Support to NDA, Demands Repeal of 'Black Laws'

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal said he has written a letter to Amit Shah to say that if the laws are not revoked, his party will think about continuing its support to the NDA.

Dec 01, 2020 08:54 (IST)

Farmers Protests Continue at Ghazipur Border

Dec 01, 2020 08:48 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Claims New Agri Laws for "2-3 Friends" of Modi | Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the protesting farmers and attack the prime minister. "The Modi government has persecuted the farmer - first it brought black laws and then used lathis against them, but it forgot that when the farmer raises his voice, it resonates throughout the country. You also raise your voice against the exploitation of farmers and join the Speak Up For Farmers campaign," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dec 01, 2020 08:31 (IST)

Protesting Farmers Vow 'Decisive Battle'; PM Targets Opposition as Stir Against Agri Laws Intensifies | Farmers have come to Delhi for a decisive battle and will continue their stir against the new agri-marketing laws, their leaders asserted on Monday, unmoved by the appeals of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who defended the legislation and accused the opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation. The opposition parties too stepped up pressure, asking the Centre to "respect the democratic struggle" of the farmers and repeal the laws.

Dec 01, 2020 08:21 (IST)

The Centre on invited agitating farmer unions for talks on December 1, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting, as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused the opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation.

Dec 01, 2020 08:08 (IST)

Kumaraswamy Asks Centre to Hold Talks with Agitating Farmers | Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy asked the Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers at the borders of Delhi to remove misgivings they have on the new agri-marketing laws. "The Farmers protest in Delhi against the Centre's new agricultural legislation has entered the fifth day.

Dec 01, 2020 07:57 (IST)

'Barred entry of Illegal People' Among Protesting Farmers to Avoid Clash, Says BKU Leader | Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that they have "barred entry of illegal people" among the protesting farmers to avoid any clash. He, however, said police and other paramilitary personnel can visit their gathering. Tikait also said the protesting farmers at Ghazipur border have been in touch with the Centre and would join talks if there are any. "They (police) have imposed Section 144 so we have imposed section 288 to block entry of any illegal persons and those who are used to giving speeches. This will save us from any clash," Tikait told reporters.

Dec 01, 2020 07:47 (IST)

Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Clash Between Farmers, Security Forces at Singhu Border | The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a clash between farmers and security personnel at the Singhu border last week, officials said.  The FIR has been registered at Alipur police station, they added. On Friday, in view of the protests organised by different farmer unions against the recently passed three agricultural laws, security personnel were deployed at Singhu border to maintain law and order, police said.

Dec 01, 2020 07:42 (IST)

READ | Spread Across Nation, Farmers' Movement Historic, Govt Will Have to Tread Carefully: Activist-Politician

MP MLA Dr Sunilam said if the government at any point decides to use force against farmers, it could lead to a situation that the government may not be able to control.

Dec 01, 2020 07:41 (IST)

Centre Invites Protesting Farmers for Next Round of Talks Today | Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said protesting farmers have been invited for talks again on Tuesday. It had earlier been decided that the next round of discussion would take place on December 3, but they have been moved forward due to the relentless agitation, the coronavirus pandemic and the cold weather, he said. Tomar's outreach came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition parties of playing tricks against the farmers, adding that apprehensions and protests are being whipped up by those opposing the Acts.

Dec 01, 2020 07:39 (IST)

SFI Takes Out Rally in Kolkata in Solidarity with Farmers Protesting Central Agri Laws | Hundreds of activists of the Students Federation of India, a left wing students union, took out a rally in Kolkata in solidarity with farmers holding protests in the national capital's borders against the Central farm reform laws.  The participants of the rally, from different colleges and universities in the city and elsewhere, raised slogans against the new farm laws and covered a distance of 2 kms Subodh Mallick Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata.

New Delhi: Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The farmer's scheduled meeting with the agriculture minister came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's offer to start talks as soon as they move to Burari and continued to stay put Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.

"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has also written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on December 1. The November 13 meeting was inconclusive and the Union Agriculture Ministry had invited them for a second round of discussion on December 3 to resolve their concerns about new farm laws.

