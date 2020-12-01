Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers to Hold Talks with Centre Today as Stir Continues for 6th Day, Some Unions May Skip Meet; Tikri, Singhu Borders Still Shut

New Delhi: Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)



The farmer's scheduled meeting with the agriculture minister came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's offer to start talks as soon as they move to Burari and continued to stay put Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.



"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.



Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has also written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on December 1. The November 13 meeting was inconclusive and the Union Agriculture Ministry had invited them for a second round of discussion on December 3 to resolve their concerns about new farm laws.