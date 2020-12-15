Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: No Dialogue Will Lead to Miscommunication, Some Elements Trying to Misguide Farmers, Says Gadkari; Farm Union Leaders Meet Today

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said dialogue was the only way forward to end the stalemate with protesting farmers as he urged them to understand the laws and not be misguided. “Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws,” Gadkari said. He added, “If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue, then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief. We're working in the interest of farmers. Our government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue.”Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district today. Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district, an official statement said on Monday. These projects include the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk chilling plant. Before the main event, the PM, who will be on a day-long visit to his home state, will hold discussions with farmers of Kutch district at the venue.