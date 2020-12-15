News18 Logo

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: No Dialogue Will Lead to Miscommunication, Some Elements Trying to Misguide Farmers, Says Gadkari; Farm Union Leaders Meet Today

News18.com | December 15, 2020, 08:25 IST
Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said dialogue was the only way forward to end the stalemate with protesting farmers as he urged them to understand the laws and not be misguided. “Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws,” Gadkari said. He added, “If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue, then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief. We're working in the interest of farmers. Our government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue.”

Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district today. Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district, an official statement said on Monday. These projects include the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk chilling plant. Before the main event, the PM, who will be on a day-long visit to his home state, will hold discussions with farmers of Kutch district at the venue.
Dec 15, 2020 08:25 (IST)

Today, there's import of Rs 8 lakh crore crude oil in the country, Instead of this, we want to build Rs 2 lakh crore ethanol economy. At present, it's only Rs 20,000 crore. If it becomes Rs 2 lakh crore economy then Rs 1 lakh crore will go into pockets of farmers. In the coming time, aeroplanes will run on fuel made from ethanol and the money will go to farmers. This is our vision and dream: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Dec 15, 2020 08:17 (IST)

Will Convince Farmers Through Dialogue: Gadkari | I don’t think Anna Hazare will join the protest. We have not done anything against the farmers. It is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi, to traders or anywhere else. If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. Our Government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue.If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief. We're working in the interest of farmers: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Dec 15, 2020 08:16 (IST)

No Injustice With Farmers: Gadkari | Farmers should come and understand these laws. Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Dec 15, 2020 08:06 (IST)

Dec 15, 2020 07:40 (IST)

Farm union leaders will meet at 3 pm today.

Dec 15, 2020 07:22 (IST)

Several organisations affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist) took out a procession in Agartala yesterday in support of farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the borders of Delhi.

Dec 15, 2020 07:15 (IST)

People associated with several organisations and NGOs took out a procession in Jammu city yesterday in support of farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws at the borders of Delhi.

Dec 15, 2020 07:03 (IST)

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police were "torturing" farmers by seizing their tractor trolleys to stop them from joining protests against the Centre's new agri laws. He threatened to block the Ghazipur border if the farmers from the two states were not allowed to join the agitation. Thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding that these laws, which were enacted in September, be repealed.

Dec 15, 2020 06:54 (IST)

PM To Meet Farmers in Kutch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district today. Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district, an official statement said. The PM, who will be on a day-long visit to his home state, will hold discussions with farmers of Kutch district at the venue. A group of Sikh farmers, settled in areas near the Indo-Pak border, has been invited for an interaction with the PM. As per a rough estimate, around 5,000 Sikh families reside in and around Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district.

Dec 15, 2020 06:43 (IST)

RSS-affiliate BKS to Protest in MP | The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said it would protest today on two highways in Madhya Pradesh in support of the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism with over 10,000 farmers expected to take part, a functionary said yesterday. Incidentally, MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel had said that the BJP would be organising farmer meets in the state from today to dispel "misconceptions" about the Centre's new farm laws. Those protesting against the three farm laws have claimed they are aimed at doing away with the MSP and mandi mechanisms and give corporates a dominant role in the sector.

New Delhi: Farmers at Singhu border during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(

A group of Sikh farmers, settled in areas near the Indo-Pak border, has been invited for an interaction with the PM, said a release by the state government's Information Department. As per a rough estimate, around 5,000 Sikh families reside in and around Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district. Sikhs started settling in Lakhpat after the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri urged citizens to settle in this barren patch of land after the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Over the last several days, farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting outside Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly sought to allay fears over the new farm laws and asserted there will be no tinkering with the existing MSP regime.

