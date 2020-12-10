Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesters Call Dharna on December 14, Threaten to Block Remaining Delhi Highways After Rejecting Govt Proposal

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend three controversial farm laws, and announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades. "The farmers have rejected the government's proposals," Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union, told reporters after the meeting of over 30 farmers' unions. Pal said the farmers wanted nothing less than a complete withdrawal of the legislations. He said the new draft contained what had already been proposed to them by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his previous meetings with farmer leaders.
Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka, too, said there was nothing new in the government's proposal, and that it was "completely rejected" by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee'. If the three farm laws are not scrapped, the farmers will block all the roads leading to Delhi one by one, Kakka said. Union leaders termed the proposal an "insult" to the farmers of the country. They, however, said if the government sends a fresh proposal of talks, they may consider it. The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled. According to the union leaders, a new ‘Delhi Chalo' (March to Delhi) call is being given to all farmers in north India for December 14, while those in the south will be asked to protest at district headquarters. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.
'We Take Decisions Unanimously': Farmer Leader | "We take decisions unanimously. It is about consensus and not majority," farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said on Wednesday, explaining why the unions "completely" rejected the government proposal to amend the new agri laws. He also said that there were no differences among farmer unions as was being reported by a section of the media. At the meeting of farmers' representatives on Wednesday afternoon, everybody agreed that the three new laws be scrapped and a specific law be enacted on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said. Read more
In the draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the government also said it was ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns but did not mention anything about repealing the laws. Home minister Amit Shah in Tuesday night's meeting with 13 union leaders had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws. The picture shows Karnataka farmers participating in a protest rally to press for repeal of the Centre's agri-laws in Bengaluru.
Dec 10, 2020 06:26 (IST)
China and Pakistan behind Protests: Minister | Union minister Raosaheb Danve claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers, who are seeking repeal of three new farm laws. He also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, but as those efforts did not succeed, now farmers were being told that they will face losses due to the new laws.
Dec 10, 2020 06:24 (IST)
According to the union leaders, a new ‘Delhi Chalo' (March to Delhi) call is being given to all farmers in north India for December 14, while those in the south will be asked to protest at district headquarters. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.
Dec 10, 2020 06:21 (IST)
Farmers to Block Major Highways by Saturday | Farmer leaders on Wednesday announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled.
Dec 10, 2020 06:16 (IST)
On apprehensions about the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime and shifting of trade to private players, the government said it is ready to give a written assurance that the existing MSP will continue. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said there was nothing new in the government's proposal, and that it was "completely rejected" by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee' in its meeting on Wednesday.
Dec 10, 2020 06:14 (IST)
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with farmer leaders last night, the government sent the proposal offering to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system. The government said an amendment can be made wherein state governments can register the traders operating outside mandis. States can also impose tax and cess as they used in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis on them.
Dec 10, 2020 06:13 (IST)
Opposition Meets President | The Opposition, which has been supporting the farmers' stir and had backed Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh', approached President Ram Nath Kovind. A five-member delegation that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the president seeking repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for the last 13 days. The Shiromani Akali Dal alleged that the Centre packaged "old wine in a new bottle" and said the farmers have rightly rejected the proposal.
Dec 10, 2020 06:12 (IST)
Farmers Reject Govt Offer, Protest on 14 | Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the MSP system, saying there was nothing new in it, and vowed to intensify their agitation by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14. The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.
New Delhi: Farmers raise slogans during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm law, at Ghazipur in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI03-12-2020_000025B)
The Centre's proposal was sent to the farmers a day after Union home minister Amit Shah met representatives of 13 unions over the contentious legislations. In the proposal, the government had offered to give a "written assurance" to the farmers that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for crop procurement will continue. The government also said it was ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws enacted in September. It did not, however, mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers to repeal the laws. The government had also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.