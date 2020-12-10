Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesters Call Dharna on December 14, Threaten to Block Remaining Delhi Highways After Rejecting Govt Proposal

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend three controversial farm laws, and announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades. "The farmers have rejected the government's proposals," Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union, told reporters after the meeting of over 30 farmers' unions. Pal said the farmers wanted nothing less than a complete withdrawal of the legislations. He said the new draft contained what had already been proposed to them by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his previous meetings with farmer leaders.Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka, too, said there was nothing new in the government's proposal, and that it was "completely rejected" by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee'. If the three farm laws are not scrapped, the farmers will block all the roads leading to Delhi one by one, Kakka said. Union leaders termed the proposal an "insult" to the farmers of the country. They, however, said if the government sends a fresh proposal of talks, they may consider it. The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled. According to the union leaders, a new ‘Delhi Chalo' (March to Delhi) call is being given to all farmers in north India for December 14, while those in the south will be asked to protest at district headquarters. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.