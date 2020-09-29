Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: RaGa to Interact with Farmers Today as Protesters Squat on Rail Tracks, Burn Tractor; Cong Plans Big Stir on Gandhi Jayanti

Event Highlights Kerala MP Moves to SC Challenging New Farm Laws

Punjab CM Lashes out at SAD Chief Over New Farm Laws

Rahul Gandhi Likely to Join Farmers Protests in Punjab



Large-scale protests on Monday were also held in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, where the DMK and its allies, including the Congress, hit the streets. The Congress' youth wing activists on Monday morning set a tractor ablaze near India Gate. The grand old party has also planned to observe October 2 as 'Kisan-Majdoor Bachao Diwas' and hold dharnas across India. DMK chief M K Stalin said his party was ready to challenge the new laws in court.

As farmers and opposition leaders continue nationwide protests against the newly enacted farm laws, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to interact with the crop growers at 10am. The grand old party interim president has asked all Congress-ruled states to pass laws that would negate the "draconian and anti-farmer" legislations of the Centre, against which several farmers under the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been observing 'rail roko' agitation. The protesters have been squatting on rail tracks since September 24 in Punjab's Jalandhar, Amritsar, Tanda, Mukerian and Ferozepur. Sep 29, 2020 8:02 am (IST) Kerala MP Moves to SC Challenging New Farm Laws | Congress MP from Thrissur, Kerala, T N Prathapan moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, one of the three contentious farm laws notified by the government. Sep 29, 2020 7:55 am (IST) On Monday, Police had detained Congress workers including party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu for protesting against the farm laws. Sep 29, 2020 7:45 am (IST) Punjab CM Lashes out at Sukhbir Badal, Says Akali Dal Lost Credibility | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal over his "persistent politicisation" of the new farm laws and said his antics and political tirades will not help the Akali Dal restore its credibility in Punjab. "Instead of apologising to the farmers for supporting the farm ordinances all through and backing the BJP-led union government to the hilt on the issue, the unprincipled Badal couple were trying desperately to shift focus away from their own failure to protect the interests of the farming community, he alleged in a statement here. Sep 29, 2020 7:39 am (IST) We have decided to give up all the posts that we held as being part of National Democratic Alliance including those of Municipal Corporation in Delhi over contentious farm bills, says Harmeet Singh Kalka, Delhi Shiromani Akali Dal President Sep 29, 2020 7:34 am (IST) WATCH | How Are The Farm Laws Hurting The Farmers, Questions FM Nirmala Sitharaman Sep 29, 2020 7:29 am (IST) Rahul Gandhi Likely to Join Farmers Protests in Punjab | Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead a protest in Punjab this week in support of farmers agitating against the government over three farm laws passed in the Parliament. Sep 29, 2020 7:25 am (IST) Cong Protests Against New Farm Laws, Says Govt Must Withdraw Them | The Congress on Monday organised agitations in state capitals against the new farm laws, which the party alleged will "enslave" farmers and push them towards "bonded" farming. President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. Sep 29, 2020 7:11 am (IST) Youth Congress Torches Tractor at India Gate to Protest Farm Laws; BJP Terms it 'Drama' | The Congress' youth wing activists set a tractor ablaze near India Gate, a few hundred metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, to protest the contentious farm laws, attracting the BJP's diatribe as it accused the party of trying to "mislead" the farmers. The BJP said the opposition Congress has "shamed" the country with the "drama" aimed at "gaining publicity".

Bengaluru: Farmers protest against the passage of new farm bills in the Parliament and land legislations proposed by the Karnataka government, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)



Five people claiming to be members of the Punjab Youth Congress were detained after they unloaded a tractor from a truck in the high-security area at Rajpath, a few hundred metres from the President House and the Parliament, in the national capital and set it on fire at around 7 AM. "On #BhagatSingh's birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt's anti farmer bills," the Indian Youth Congress tweeted.



The BJP lashed out at the Congress over the incident, saying it has "shamed" the country with its "drama" aimed at garnering publicity and "misleading" farmers. BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav dubbed the Congress as "anti-farmers", saying farmers venerate their farm equipment and will not set tractors on fire.



Nearly 100 Gujarat Congress workers, including state party president Amit Chavda and MLAs Baldevji Thakor and C J Chavda, were detained in Gandhinagar during protests. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers were held during the protest.



Hundreds of Congress workers marched in Kolkata carrying haystacks on their shoulders and submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging him to "intervene and ensure" that the laws were immediately repealed. The party said similar protests were carried in other states by PCC Presidents, MLAs, MPs, and party office bearers and leaders who marched to the residence of the governors.



The Opposition led by the Congress has alleged that the laws will make the farmers vulnerable to exploitation and will lead to the scrapping of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system. They are also critical of the manner in which these bills were passed in Parliament.



The Centre has maintained that the laws would beneficial to the farmers as they would have the freedom to choose the buyers for their produce and get remunerative price. Also, it has stressed that the MSP system will stay. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress has been trying to do politics in the name of farmers, and it has been unmasked.



Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he would fight the Centre's malicious new agriculture Acts constitutionally and legally, asserting that he will do whatever it takes to protect the farmers. "I have said we will take this matter forward. The President has passed these bills and now we will take this matter to the Supreme Court," Singh said after paying tributes to Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary at his ancestral place Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar district.



"There has been peace in Punjab but when you try to take away someone's food, then won't he be angry. He becomes the target for ISI. That is why I am saying whatever they have done is anti-national, he later told reporters. He said "with the unrest among the farmers spreading to other states, the entire nation would be exposed to the ISI threat".



The AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, announced a signature campaign beginning October 2 to collect two crore signatures of farmers against the new farm laws and these will be submitted to the President of India on November 14. In Lucknow, police stopped members of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's students wing as they tried to march towards the chief minister's residence.



Haryana Congress held a protest outside the party's state headquarters in Chandigarh, alleging the laws will make farmers "dependent" and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. A delegation comprising Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party's state affairs incharge Vivek Bansal, other senior leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya which was addressed to the President.



Telangana Congress leaders and the new AICC in-charge for party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore were taken into custody when they tried to proceed to the Raj Bhavan from an adjacent government guest house. They were released by police later. President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the three farm bills -- The Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.



Meanwhile, farmer organisations backed by a number of other social and political outfits on Monday staged protests across Karnataka against amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act passed by the Karnataka Assembly. The call for a bandh given by the Karnataka Raitha Sangha (Karnataka Farmers' Association) and other farmer organisations was supported by the Congress, JD(S), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) and the Left parties.