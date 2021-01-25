Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar In, Uddhav Out as Mumbai Gears Up for Mega Rally

Event Highlights Thousands of Farmers from 21 Districts to Reach Mumbai Today

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra reached Mumbai on Sunday evening to participate in a rally at the state capital on Monday against the Centre's three new farm laws. Police have stepped up security at Azad Maidan, the rally's venue, and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been deployed there. Drones will also be used to keep an eye on the event, a police official said. The All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit in a statement said around 15,000 farmers had set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles. Farmers from various places had gathered in Nashik and started their journey towards Mumbai on Saturday. Many peasants also joined on the way, the AIKS said. They halted at Ghatandevi near Igatpuri hill town for overnight stay.

Read More Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the farmers' protest in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, sources told News18. However, the CM has sent a message to the protesters, expressing his support. According to sources, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will attend the agitation and address protesters in the afternoon. Shiv Sena, meanwhile, will send a representative to the venue. "In view of the Covid-19 situation and the protocols, Thackeray has conveyed to us that it he won't be present at Azad Maidan during our sabha. But he has conveyed his support for us. He will also send a Sena leader," a farmer leader told CNN News18. Police have stepped up security at Azad Maidan, the rally's venue, and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been deployed there. Drones will also be used to keep an eye on the event, a police official said. The All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit in a statement said around 15,000 farmers had set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles. Farmers from various places had gathered in Nashik and started their journey towards Mumbai on Saturday. Many peasants also joined on the way, the AIKS said. They halted at Ghatandevi near Igatpuri hill town for overnight stay. Jan 25, 2021 08:26 (IST) Guidelines for Participating Farmers | Samyukt Kisan Morcha released a statement outlining its preparations and guidelines for farmers participating in the event. It said, "Remember, we have to enhance the grace of Republic Day and win the hearts of the people." Take special care that women be treated with respect. The policeman is also a farmer wearing a uniform, do not quarrel with him. Journalists from any media channel should not be misbehaved with. Tractors and other vehicles will feature in the parade, but trolleys, other than those showcasing special tableaux will not be allowed. Safety of such trolleys must be arranged. Jan 25, 2021 08:18 (IST) Tractor Rally Routes for Tikri and Singhu Border | The procession will enter the national capital from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and the tractors will return to their originating points. They will return to their destinations after covering a "respectable" distance of over 170 kilometers in Delhi, police said. The rally will start from Singhu border and pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi Borer, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and will return to Singhu border. It will cover a stretch of around 62 kilometres. Jan 25, 2021 08:08 (IST) Rules and Route for Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally in Delhi | Farmers protesting against the three agricultural reform laws have been given permission to carry out a rally with tractors on Republic Day in Delhi, police said on Sunday. As of now, there are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors at various Delhi border points -- around 7,000 to 8,000 at Tikri, around 5,000 at Singhu and around 1,000 at Ghazipur border -- police said, adding that their number is expected to go further up. Jan 25, 2021 07:53 (IST) Delhi Police Gears Up for Tractor Parade on Republic Day | As hundreds headed to Delhi from neighbouring states for the farmers' tractor parade on the Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it is making tight security arrangements due to inputs about possible attempts to disrupt the rally while Haryana authorities advised people to avoid travelling to the national capital. In a circular, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava directed that all officers and personnel, as well as Central Armed Police Forces and others, posted for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements should be prepared for an extended deployment to maintain law and order in the wake of the tractor parade. "It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over," Pathak said at a press conference. While police tried to convince farmer leaders to hold their tractor parade outside the national capital, they were adamant about holding it on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road. Jan 25, 2021 07:36 (IST) Farmers March from Nashik to Mumbai | Around 1,200 farmers in 90 vehicles have left from Nashik on Saturday under the aegis of the All India Kisan Sabha’s (AIKS) Maharashtra began march to Mumbai. The rally in Maharashtra is part of the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading protests in Delhi, to intensify and broaden the struggle from January 23 to 26. More farmers are expected to join the rally in Mumbai. In three day sit-in at Mumbai’s Azad ground, the farmers will submit a memo to the Governor on January 25. On January 26, there will be a Republic Day flag hoisting at Azad Maidan. Jan 25, 2021 07:19 (IST) Sharad Pawar to Join Protest Against Farm Laws in Mumbai | NCP president Sharad Pawar had said he will take part in the protest in Mumbai to express support for farmers agitating against the new agri- marketing laws enacted by the central government. Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, the former Union agriculture minister noted that the agitating farmers have rejected the Centre's offer to suspend the new laws for 18 months. "The government proposed suspending the laws for 18 months. But the farmers have rejected it. They (farmers) have asked the government to repeal the laws and then sit for discussion. "The protesting farmers well-wishers from Maharashtra met me, met the chief minister. They told us they will on January 24 or January 25 unite all those who are supporting the agitating farmers. Jan 25, 2021 07:09 (IST) Thousands of Farmers from 21 Districts in Maharashtra to Reach Mumbai Today | Thousands of farmers from across 21 districts of Maharashtra have gathered at Nashik on Saturday and began a march to cover the 180 kilometres to state capital Mumbai. Visuals showed a sea of farmers waving flags and carrying banners snaking their way through the roads of the Kasara Ghat region between the two cities. The farmers who are agitating against the farm laws are expected to reach Mumbai in a few hours, where they will participate in a rally at the famous Azad Maidan on Monday. Jan 25, 2021 06:42 (IST) Uddhav Thackeray to Skip Farmers March to Azad Maidan for Mega Rally | Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the farmers' protest in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday, sources told News18. However, the CM has sent a message to the protesters, expressing his support. According to sources, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will attend the agitation and address protesters in the afternoon. Shiv Sena, meanwhile, will send a representative to the venue. Jan 25, 2021 06:41 (IST) Routes for Tractor Rally | Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police said the tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders, and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu. "From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-feet road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway," Pathak said. Jan 25, 2021 06:40 (IST) Over 300 Twitter Handles Generated from Pakistan to Disrupt Tractor Rally: Police | Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day. Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude. Jan 25, 2021 06:38 (IST) Farmers Allowed in Delhi on Jan 26 Under Strict Vigil | Respecting Kisan Morcha's decision, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has allowed farmer unions to hold tractor rally on Republic Day inside the national capital. On Sunday morning, a number of farmers marched down the Kasara Ghat to head for Mumbai, while many left in vehicles. Several women farmers took part in the seven-km long march at Kasara Ghat, which started at 9 am and ended by around 11.30 am. Later, they continued their forward journey in vehicles.



The Kasara Ghat march and the vehicle convoy was led by AIKS national president Ashok Dhawale, state president Kisan Gujar and its state general secretary Ajit Nawale. On the way, hundreds of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated factory workers from Igatpuri and Shahapur tehsils welcomed the farmers by showering flowers. At the Kalyan-Bhiwandi crossroad, the farmers were welcomed and provided food packets.



They entered Mumbai from Mulund check-naka, the entry point to the state capital from neighbouring Thane, and were welcomed at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli by hundreds of workers of the Left parties. The farmers then proceeded towards the Azad Maidan, where the joint sit-in protest by the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) began this morning, and will continue till the Republic Day.



"The rally is being held to support and expand the two-month-long farmers' struggle in Delhi for a repeal of the three farm laws and for a central law to guarantee a remunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement all over the country," the AIKS statement said. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a pro-farmer body, has given a nationwide call for a struggle from January 23 to 26, including rallies to Raj Bhavans (governor houses) in states.



Accordingly, over 100 organisations came together and formed the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM), Maharashtra, in a meeting held in Mumbai on January 12. On January 25, there will be a public meeting at 11 am, the release said.



Sharad Pawar, who was in Ahmednagar this morning, said he would take part in the rally on Monday. Besides Pawar, state Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Shiv Sena leader and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray will also address the rally, the AIKS statement said.



Later, the protesters will march to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to Governor BS Koshyari. The main demands of the protesters include repeal of the three "anti-farmer" laws, and a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement, the release said.



The protesters have also decided to hoist the national flag at the Azad Maidan on the occasion of the Republic day on January 26, and take a pledge to make the struggle of peasants and workers successful, it added. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the venue ahead of the rally, a police official said.



Apart from personnel of the Mumbai Police, nine platoons of the SRPF are being deployed at the Azad Maidan, he said, adding that drones will also be used. Additional police force, including 100 officers and 500 constables, will also be deployed at the venue, he added.



Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.



Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws. Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution of the issue.