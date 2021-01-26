Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ahead of Tractor Rally, Farmers Knock Down Barricades Set by Police

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades today to force their way into the city . According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. "But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said. A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day. The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.
Thousands of farmers will enter the national capital on their tractors under heavy security on Republic Day today, even as they announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws. Heavy security has been deployed in view of the unprecedented 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate). The farmer unions protesting for nearly two months against the three new Central farm laws said their tractor parade will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes. They claimed around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in the parade in a show of strength and support.
Thousands, steering tractors bearing the flags of India and farm unions, had streamed in from neighbouring states for several days ahead of the rally, planned to coincide with celebrations of Republic Day. "Our word should travel around the world, that we are fighting for our living," said Devinder Singh, a 36-year-old farmer from Punjab, seated on his tractor. "If we lose our farm land, how will we survive?" he asked, as he waited at Singhu, one of the main protest sites.
Jan 26, 2021 10:17 (IST)
Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors festooned with brightly-coloured flags through the outskirts of India's capital of New Delhi on Tuesday, in a high-profile protest against controversial agricultural reforms. Growers, angry at what they see as laws that help large, private buyers at the expense of producers, have been camped outside Delhi for almost two months.
Jan 26, 2021 10:00 (IST)
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day. The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws. Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.
Jan 26, 2021 09:58 (IST)
Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city . According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. "But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said. A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
Jan 26, 2021 09:49 (IST)
Punjab farmer leaders have said they have deployed volunteers to keep a vigil on rumour-mongers and have also asked protesters not to believe any rumour which could potentially disturb the peaceful march. Farmers from several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday continue to head towards Delhi to join the tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.
Jan 26, 2021 09:39 (IST)
Farmers Knock Down Police Barricades | Thousands of farmers knocked down police barricades and entered Delhi from from Tikri border. There is massive police presence at the border ahead of the huge tractor rally, which will be held after the annual Republic Day parade at Rajpath.
Jan 26, 2021 09:36 (IST)
The tractor rally, in protest against the Centre's farm laws, is underway at Tikri border, ANI reported.
#WATCH Farmers tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws gets underway at Tikri border
Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is in line with the aspiration to shape a new India by the year 2022 when our country turns 75. We are determined to achieve major goals: from providing pucca houses with basic facilities for every family to doubling the income of farmers.
President Pays Tribute to Farmers | President Paying tributes to the farmers, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said every Indian salutes our farmers who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products. He said that despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic, the farmers sustained the agricultural production. He was addressing the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day during which he sought to allay fears of farmers over the three contentious farm laws.
Heavy security has been deployed in Delhi in view of the unprecedented 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into the national capital from three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP…
Jan 26, 2021 09:06 (IST)
Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the entire country is with the farmers which are "disappointed due to an autocratic government at the Centre". "Tomorrow will be a historic day for the self-respect of farmers. It will be a day of raising voice for the victory of farmers. The whole world will see how shameless the government is at the Centre. It is taking vote from the poor and farmers and kicking them on their stomach today," Dotasra said.
Jan 26, 2021 08:56 (IST)
Rajasthan Congress leaders on Monday said the entire country and the party is with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. Raj asthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said it will be a historic day when farmers take out the tractor parades in the national capital on Tuesday. The Congress stands united with farmers, Dotasra said.
Jan 26, 2021 08:48 (IST)
'Insensitive Policies of Modi Govt' | In a tweet, Ashok Gehlot said, "The insensitive policies of the Modi government have created an unprecedented atmosphere in the country where our farmers are forced to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day to protest against the new agricultural laws." Earlier, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said thousands of farmers from Rajasthan have left for Delhi with their tractor trolleys, and the party stands with them.
Jan 26, 2021 08:47 (IST)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that "insensitive policies of the Modi government" are to blame for the protesting farmer unions' decision to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day.
Jan 26, 2021 08:30 (IST)
Hundreds of tractors lined up on the National Highway 44 (GT Road) on Monday to participate in farmers' tractor rally, as part of their ongoing agitation against farm reform laws, near Singhu border in Sonipat district.
Jan 26, 2021 08:27 (IST)
Meanwhile, the Mathura police claimed it has persuaded hundreds of tractor-borne farmers against proceeding to join the tractor parade in Delhi on the Republic Day and made them return home. Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shirish Chandra said hundreds of Delhi-bound farmers from Mat, Baldeo, Bajna, Raya and Goverdhan areas of the district agreed to halt their tractor journey to the national capital and return home on long persuasion by the police.
Jan 26, 2021 08:24 (IST)
Tricolour Tractors, Blaring Music | Each tractor will carry a tricolour and will run with folk music and patriotic songs blaring out. The farmer unions said their parade will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes.
The farmers protesting against the three farm laws will carry out a tractor rally on the Republic Day.
Jan 26, 2021 08:15 (IST)
Farmer leaders have appealed to those participating in the tractor parade to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally parade remains peaceful. "No one should carry any weapon or consume alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed," a farmer leader said. The farmer leaders will be on the frontline in their cars. According to protesting unions, there is no cutoff time for the parade or limit on the number of vehicles. However, all vehicles will have to return to the originating place without stopping midway except for a valid reason, the farmer leaders said.
Jan 26, 2021 08:11 (IST)
Women Farmers Step up Women Farmers to Join| Hundreds of women farmers are also expected to drive tractors at 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day. Social activist Zeba Khan said women will be participating in the tractor rally shoulder to shoulder with their fellow male farmers. Khan, who is among the women participating in the rally, claimed that at least 500 women will be in attendance on Tuesday.
Jan 26, 2021 08:05 (IST)
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi for more than a month, demanding a repeal of three farm laws of the Centre and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The leaders of the protesting farm unions had said they would take out a tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.
Jan 26, 2021 08:03 (IST)
Police said the traffic will be diverted from different points. Traffic will not be allowed to enter on the Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangolpuri. It will also be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala.
Jan 26, 2021 08:01 (IST)
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day. "The first rally will start from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda Toll Plaza. "The traffic going towards NH-44 and GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk and GTK Depot," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chowdhary said.
'A Peaceful March' | Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Centre "to ensure that the police and other law-enforcing agencies deal with the tractor march with utmost sensitivity and patience". He directed the party workers to take part in the tractor parade to act as vigilantes for peace. "A peaceful conduct of the march on Tuesday will be a triumph of the democratic spirit and disciplined approach displayed by the farmers at every step in over two months," he said.
Jan 26, 2021 07:03 (IST)
The farmer unions, protesting for nearly two months against the three new Central farm laws, said their tractor parade will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes. They claimed around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in the parade in a show of strength and support. "Peace is the top priority for everyone and the participants in the farmers' struggle so far have demonstrated an unprecedented and commendable discipline. This has made this movement one of the most unique democratic events in recent history," Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a statement.
Jan 26, 2021 07:01 (IST)
Heavy security has been deployed in view of the unprecedented 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).
Jan 26, 2021 07:01 (IST)
Thousands of farmers will enter the national capital on their tractors under heavy security on Republic Day, even as they announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.
Addressing a press conference at Singhu border here on Monday, senior union leader Darshan Pal announced the farmers will also organise a foot march to Parliament from different locations on the Budget day, a move being seen as a pressure tactic. Pal, who is a member of the Krantikari Kisan Union, said the protesting farmers remain firm in their stand of repealing the three new farm laws and their agitation will continue till their demands are met. "We will march towards Parliament on foot from different locations on the budget day on February 1. As far as tomorrow's tractor rally is concerned, it will give the government an idea of our strength and they will know the agitation is not just limited to Haryana or Punjab but it is an agitation of the whole of the country," he said.
Every march or protest will be peaceful as the movement has been so far, he said. "The farmers who have come for the tractor parade will not go back now and will join the protest. The agitation will continue till our demands met. Our stand remains the same," Pal told reporters, sharing the farmers' plans to intensify the protest.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops. Police, meanwhile, said thousands of security personnel have been already deployed at several border points to maintain law and order during the farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday.
Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), claimed on Sunday that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor parade. In a circular, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava directed all officers, jawans and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, posted for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements to be prepared for an extended deployment to maintain law and order in the wake of the tractor parade.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day. "The first rally will start from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda Toll Plaza. "The traffic going towards NH-44 and GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk and GTK Depot," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chowdhary said.
The second parade will start from Tikri Border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village and Najafgarh, excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza, Chowdhary said. Police said the traffic will be diverted from different points.
Traffic will not be allowed to enter on the Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangolpuri. It will also be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala, they said. The Ghazipur border parade will reach some parts of NH-24 from where it will take a right turn to Road Number 56, ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, Lal Kuan and Ghazipur Border, police said.
Hundreds of women farmers are also expected to drive tractors at 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day. Social activist Zeba Khan said women will be participating in the tractor rally shoulder to shoulder with their fellow male farmers.
Khan, who is among the women participating in the rally, claimed that at least 500 women will be in attendance on Tuesday. Farmer leaders have appealed to those participating in the tractor parade to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally parade remains peaceful.
"No one should carry any weapon or consume alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed," a farmer leader said. The farmer leaders will be on the frontline in their cars. According to protesting unions, there is no cutoff time for the parade or limit on the number of vehicles. However, all vehicles will have to return to the originating place without stopping midway except for a valid reason, the farmer leaders said. Each tractor will carry a tricolour and will run with folk music and patriotic songs blaring out.