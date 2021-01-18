News18 Logo

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: SC Hearing Today Even as Farmers Say Ready for Sit-in till 2024; Amit Shah Assures 'Manifold Hike in Earnings'

News18.com | January 18, 2021, 07:39 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmer unions on Sunday remained firm on holding a tractor rally on the Republic Day and vowed to continue their stir till the agri laws are repealed, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged them to discuss alternatives to scrapping the legislation at the next meeting scheduled for January 19. "We are prepared to sit in protest till May 2024… Our demand is that the three laws be taken back and the government provide a legal guarantee on the MSP," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters in Nagpur. The statement indicating little change in the unions' stand came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Monday on the issue of agri bills and ongoing protests on Delhi's borders for over 50 days. The top court would also hear on Monday a plea of the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers "which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations" of Republic Day on January 26.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful." "There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors," he said. Stressing that the farmer unions should give up their stubborn stand after the apex court's stay on the laws on January 12, Agriculture Minister Tomar said they should come for a clause by clause discussion on Tuesday.
Jan 18, 2021 07:39 (IST)

BJP says 'anti-national' forces behind farmers' protest | BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast on Sunday said anti-national powers are backing the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws and their agitation does not represent the entire farming community of the country. The Ballia MP also accused farmers of not having faith in the judiciary and the executive. "Some anti-national powers are active behind the farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws. The protesting farmers do not have faith in the judiciary and the executive," he told reporters. "The protest against the farm laws by farmers is a rehearsal for the West Bengal assembly elections. This agitation does not represent farmers of the entire country," he added. 

Jan 18, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Tomar to farmers: 'give up stubborn stand' | Ahead of the tenth round of talks scheduled on January 19, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday again urged the protesting farm leaders to give up their "stubborn" stand on the new farm laws and come for a clause by clause discussion. "Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws, then there is no question of being stubborn," Tomar told reporters before leaving for his home constituency of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The government wants farmer leaders to come for clause by clause discussion at the next meeting on January 19. Except for the demand of repealing the laws, the government is ready to consider "seriously and with an open heart" other alternatives, he said. Tomar, who left for his constituency by Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express, was seen sharing langar from co-passengers of Sikh community -- a  gesture which comes amid the ongoing protests by farmers from Punjab against the agri laws. The Supreme Court on January 11 had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Jan 18, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Supreme court hearing on farm laws today | The Supreme Court hearing on the issue of agri bills will take place today amid ongoing protests on Delhi's borders for over 50 days. The top court would also hear on Monday a plea of the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers "which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations" of Republic Day on January 26.

Jan 18, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Amid Centre's Concern Over 'Embarrassing' Stir, Farmers Say Will Go Ahead with R-Day Tractor March

Even as the Centre expressed apprehensions over farmers' protest on Republic Day causing "embarrassment to the nation", the crop growers' have decided not to budge from their stand, with Swaraj…

Jan 18, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Sharing 'langar' with sikh community on train, agri minister's 'open-minded talks' offer for farmers | Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Sunday that the Central government is ready to hold open-minded dialogue with farmers organisations on all issues, except for the repeal of the farm laws that the farmers have been protesting against. ANI quoted Tomar as saying, "Most of the farmers and experts are in favour of farm laws. After Supreme Court's order, the laws can't be implemented. Now we expect that farmers discuss the laws clause-wise on January 19 and tell government what they want other than the repeal of the laws. There is no question of being stubborn." Read more

Jan 18, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Ahead of SC Hearing, Amit Shah Assures 'Manifold Hike in Earnings' But Farmers Say Ready for Sit-in till 2024

Agitating farmer unions on Sunday remained firm on holding a tractor rally on the Republic Day and vowed to continue their stir till the agri laws are repealed, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra…

Jan 18, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Farmer leader alleges NIA filing cases against protesters | Another farmer union leader, Darshan Pal Singh, alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is filing cases against those who are part of the protest or supporting it. "All farmer unions condemn this," Pal said, referring to the NIA summons reportedly issued to a farmer union leader in a case related to the banned Sikhs For Justice outfit. The tenth round of talks between the government and the protesting farmer unions is scheduled on January 19. On the same day, the Supreme Court-appointed committee to resolve the impasse will hold its first meeting. The previous nine rounds of formal talks between the Centre and 41 farmer unions have failed to yield any concrete results to end the long-running protest at Delhi's borders as the latter have stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three acts.

Jan 18, 2021 06:44 (IST)

Farmer unions say they will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day | Farmer unions protesting against the Centre's agri laws on Sunday said that they will go ahead with their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors." The authorities had moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26. The apex court is likely to hear the petition on January 18.

Members of Kisan Sangarsh Committee stage a protest against new farm laws in Patiala on Friday. (PTI)

"Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws, then there is no question of being stubborn," Tomar told reporters before leaving for his home constituency of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The government wants farmer leaders to come for a clause by clause discussion at the next meeting on January 19. Except for the demand of repealing the laws, the government is ready to consider "seriously and with an open heart" other alternatives, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too reached out, saying the Narendra Modi government is dedicated to farmers and the three central farm laws would ensure a manifold hike in their earnings. Since coming to power, the Modi government had increased the budget for the farm sector and also the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops, he said at an event in Bagalkote district in Karnataka.

"I want to say that if there is any big priority of the Narendra Modi government it is to double the farmers' income," he said. The apex is also likely to take up the issue of a member recusing himself from the panel appointed by it to end the impasse between the agitating farmer unions and central government and may appoint another person in his place.

The committee has received the terms of reference and will begin its work from January 21, its member Anil Ghanwat said. "We are meeting on January 19 at the Pusa campus. Only members will meet to decide the future course of action," Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra), told PTI.

"One of the four members has backed out of the committee. If the apex court does not appoint a new member, the existing members will continue," he said. Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee last week. Apart from Ghanwat, agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the other panel members.

