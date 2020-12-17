News18 Logo

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: SC to Resume Hearing PIL Seeking Removal of Protesters from Borders

News18.com | December 17, 2020, 07:40 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: A day after the Supreme Court said the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and it will form a committee having representatives of the both the sides to resolve the deadlock, the top court will resume hearing the petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from the borders. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition. He, however, expressed hope that there will be a solution "soon" to the ongoing impasse. Protesting farmer unions said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new agri laws is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislations. They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before the laws were enacted by Parliament. Abhimanyu Kohar, a leader of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sabha which is one of 40 protesting farmer unions, said they have already rejected a recent government offer to form such a panel.

Taking to Twitter, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who is also a member of umbrella group Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, said, "The SC can and must decide on the constitutionality of the 3 farm acts. But it is not for the judiciary to decide on the feasibility and desirability of these laws. That's between the farmers and their elected leaders. SC monitored negotiation would be a wrong path." Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), which has been leading the agitation at Tikri border, said that there would be no meaning of a new committee now. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.
Dec 17, 2020 07:40 (IST)

Kejriwal Condoles Death of Sikh Preacher Near Singhu Border | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of a Sikh preacher, who died by suicide near the Singhu border on Wednesday, as he was unable to bear the plight of agitating farmers. Sant Ram Singh (65), who hailed from Singhra village in Nissing area of Karnal district, allegedly shot himself. "The news of Sant Baba Ram Singh ji suicide is very painful. Sympathies to his family in this hour of grief. Our farmer is just asking for his right, the government should listen to the farmers and withdraw the three black laws," Kejriwal tweeted. A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, says he was unable to bear the "pain of farmers".

Dec 17, 2020 07:28 (IST)

READ | SC Proposes Committee to Resolve Deadlock, Protesting Farmers Dismiss it as No Solution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and said it will form a committee having representatives of…

Dec 17, 2020 07:17 (IST)

Social Activist P V Rajagopal Offers to Mediate | Noted social activist P V Rajagopal on Wednesday offered to mediate between the agitating farmers and the government on the issue of three new farm laws, and said he would embark on a foot-march from Morena to Delhi on Thursday in support of the cultivators. Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot to press for repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. Read more

Dec 17, 2020 07:05 (IST)

Widows, Sisters & Mothers of Farmers, Who Died by Suicide Due to Debt Issues, Join Protest at Tikri Border | Several family members, including widows, mothers and sisters, of Punjab farmers who committed suicide due to rising debt, joined the protesters at Tikri border on Wednesday. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, for over a fortnight demanding that the Centre repeal three new farm laws. Read more

Dec 17, 2020 06:58 (IST)

READ | 'Open Delhi Borders, You'll Get to Know': On Tomar's 'Limited to One State' Remark, Farmer Leader's Challenge

Reacting to the notice issued to the Centre by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, proposing formation of a committee with representatives from both the government and farmer unions to end the deadlock…

Dec 17, 2020 06:52 (IST)

SC to Hear Pleas on Farmers' Protest Today | The Supreme Court will hear today a batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to immediately shift the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws, ANI reports.

Dec 17, 2020 06:51 (IST)

Students Perform Play at Protest | Students of Amritsar's Khalsa College performed a play ‘Vismaad’ inspired by Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s life, at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border), on 21st day of farmers' protest, ANI reports.

Dec 17, 2020 06:50 (IST)

HS Puri Discusses Farm Laws With Punjab BJP Unit | Our farmer sisters and brothers, including those from Punjab have played pivotal role in Green Revolution and towards India's effort to attain food security. Joined leaders of BJP's Punjab unit to interact with farmers and discussed their concerns over farm bills: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Dec 17, 2020 06:48 (IST)

Tomar on Farmers' Protest | While there's protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Farmers at Singhu border during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(PTI Photo)

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha wrote a letter to the Centre asking it to stop holding "parallel talks" with other farmer bodies over the contentious legislations. With the government saying that it is waiting for the reply of farmer leaders, the Morcha said there was no question of responding as they had made their stand clear in the last round of meeting with Union ministers that they want the laws to be repealed.

In the letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said the Centre should also stop "defaming" the ongoing protests being held against the farm laws. During the day, security arrangements were tightened at the Chilla border between Delhi and Noida as farmer union leaders threatened to completely block the key border point to press for their demands.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing closure of several routes. Hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said it will form a committee to resolve the dispute. "We will have members of the government, members from farmer organisations in it. This may soon become a national issue. We will have members from farmer organisations from rest of India also. You propose list of names of committee members," said a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

