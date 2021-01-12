Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: SC Verdict Shortly on Staying Implementation of Farm Laws; Farmers Not in Favour of Panel

Event Highlights Top Court to Pronounce Order Today

Centre Moves SC against Jan 26 Tractor Rally



“This is a very delicate situation”, the bench said, adding, “There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial. We are not experts on economy; you tell us whether government is going to put on hold farm laws or we will do this, the bench said. We are sorry to say that Centre has not been able to solve the problem and the farmers’ agitation.”

Farmers' Tractor Rally in Delhi on R-Day Will Cause Embarrassment to India, Says Centre as it Moves SC | The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the august gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26. In an application filed through the Delhi Police, the Centre has said that it has come to the knowledge of the security agencies that a small group of protesting individuals or organisations have planned to carry out a tractor march on Republic Day.

Protesting farmers listen to speeches during their agitation against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (PTI)



Attorney General K K Venugopal argued that a law cannot be stayed unless the court finds it violates fundamental rights or constitutional schemes. “Our intention is to see whether we can find an amicable solution to all this. That is why we had asked you (Centre) whether you are willing to keep these laws on hold for sometime. But you wanted to buy time,” the bench observed, adding, “We don't know whether you are part of the solution or part of the problem.”



The apex court, which said the matter is getting worse and people are committing suicides, reiterated the need for having a committee comprising representatives from the government and farmer organisations from over the country and said it will stop the implementation of these laws if the panel advises to do so. It said farmers are protesting against these laws and they can tell their objections to the committee.



The bench warned that it may stay the law if the government does not do it on its own. "Whether you have faith or not, we are the Supreme Court of India, we will do our job," the bench told the farmer unions which are protesting against these farm laws. The bench said it did not know whether the protesting farmers were observing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic but was concerned about them getting food and water.