Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: SC Verdict Shortly on Staying Implementation of Farm Laws; Farmers Not in Favour of Panel

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: A day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers’ protest and indicated that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws, the top court is set to pronounce orders on Tuesday on various issues related to the laws and may take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse. "We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process," the court said on Monday, adding, “We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process.” The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment.
“This is a very delicate situation”, the bench said, adding, “There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial. We are not experts on economy; you tell us whether government is going to put on hold farm laws or we will do this, the bench said. We are sorry to say that Centre has not been able to solve the problem and the farmers’ agitation.”