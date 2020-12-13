News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Stir Being Hijacked by Maoists, Communist Forces, Says Minister Piyush Goyal; Protesters Threaten to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway

News18.com | December 13, 2020, 10:02 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway today. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding repeal of the new farm laws. They said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest Adequate arrangements have made and these include multi-layered barricades and deployment of extra personnel. Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience at places were protest are being staged, a senior police officer said. The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed its personnel across important border points to ensure commuters do not face difficulties and is also constantly updating people about open and closed routes on its Twitter handle.

The developments come after farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws and announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi. In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders on Saturday. Since these borders are closed, it suggested that motorists take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu School Toll Tax border. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. So, commuters have been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway-44, the Traffic Police said. Due to the ongoing farmers' protests, it said both the Chilla and the Ghazipur borders are also closed for traffic from Noida and Ghaziabad.
Read More
Dec 13, 2020 10:02 (IST)

Around 150 Protesting Farmers March to BJP MP Mahesh Sharma's Hospital in Noida | Notwithstanding rain and cold, farmers staying put at the Noida-Delhi border intensified their stir on Saturday with around 150 of them marching to a hospital owned by the BJP's Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, demanding removal of the three Central agri laws. They also distributed packets of rice and lentils to commuters, urging them to support the farmers' demand. According to Noida Traffic Police officials, one carriageway of the Noida-Delhi Link Road at the Chilla border where a group of farmers is camping since December 1 is closed for movement while the other side (Delhi to Noida) is open. "Commuters can take the DND or the Kalindi Kunj routes to travel to and fro Delhi," an official said. READ MORE

Dec 13, 2020 09:47 (IST)

Accept Farmers' Demands, Whole Country Fed Up of Your Lollypops: Congress to PM Modi

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring farmers that his government was committed to their welfare, the Congress on Saturday hit out at him, saying the farmers want pro-people governance not…

Dec 13, 2020 09:32 (IST)

New Agri Laws Brought in to Loot Farmers, Withdraw Them: Akhilesh Yadav to BJP Govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked the BJP government to stop "atrocities" against farmers and withdraw the three agriculture laws brought in for "looting" them.

Dec 13, 2020 09:20 (IST)

Brothers from Punjab Distribute Warm Clothes to Protesters | Twin brothers from Punjab distributed warm clothes to protesters at Ghazipur as protest enters day 16 here, ANI reports.

Dec 13, 2020 09:15 (IST)

'Protest Being Hijacked by Communist Forces', Claims Piyush Goyal | Union minister Piyush Goyal said today that protests by farmers were being hijacked by Maoist and communist forces and the control of the protest. "They will have to make sure that such forces do not get involve in their protests," he said.

Dec 13, 2020 09:02 (IST)

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Extends Support to Farmers' Protest, Says Farm Laws Being Changed to Favour Corporates

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Saturday extended its support to the ongoing farmers' protest against the three newly elected agriculture-related legislations, and alleged the country's farming laws…

Dec 13, 2020 08:47 (IST)

Ready for Talks with Govt, but Will First Discuss Repealing Agri Laws: Farmer Leaders | Sticking to their demands, farmer leaders Saturday said they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss repealing the three new farm laws, and announced that representatives of their unions would sit on a hunger strike during a nationwide protest on December 14. Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border here, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu also said that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday. The distance between Shahjahanpur and Delhi-Gurgaon border is around 94 kilometres. Spelling out their strategy to make the agitation even "bigger", the farmer leader announced that their mothers, sisters and daughters will also join them soon, and that arrangements for their stay are being made at the protest sites. Farmers' move to further intensify their agitation comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the three legislations were aimed at giving them alternative markets to boost income.

Dec 13, 2020 08:34 (IST)

BKU Workers Detained After Letting Vehicles Go for Free Via Toll Plaza in Mathura

In support of farmers' protests in Delhi, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers on Saturday briefly took over Maant toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway here and allowed free movement of vehicles for some…

Dec 13, 2020 08:26 (IST)

Union minister Som Prakash, who is among the government representatives negotiating with the farmers protesting against three new farm laws, on Saturday said efforts are being made to call the next round of meeting with the leaders of the agitation soon to end the stalemate. After holding discussions with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the farmer agitation, Prakash said, "We are trying to call a meeting early…. We are discussing. The date has not been finalised." "Ultimately, we have to resolve this issue through dialogue. There is no other way out. They (farmers) also know about it, we also know," he added. READ MORE

Dec 13, 2020 08:12 (IST)

'Breakthrough Likely in 24-40 Hours:' Dushyant Chautala Says Alliance Stable Till Govt Ensures MSP

As a deadlock continues between the central government and protesting farmers on three new farm laws, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said he is hopeful the next round of…

Dec 13, 2020 07:58 (IST)

BJP Ally Hanuman Beniwal Joins Farmers Protest in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such…

Dec 13, 2020 07:46 (IST)

Whole Country Fed Up With Your 'Lollypops': Congress to Modi Amid Protests | With Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring farmers that his government was committed to their welfare, the Congress on Saturday hit out at him, saying the farmers want pro-people governance not flowery speeches and urged the Centre to accede to their demands. In a tweet, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked Modi for his remarks at an event on Saturday that the agri reforms will be beneficial for the farmers, saying the "whole country is fed up of your enticing 'lollypops'". He said the farmers want pro-people governance not flowery speeches, and the people in the country want cheap ration. The opposition party also cited a media report to claim that 11 farmers have died in the last 17 days while protesting the new agri laws, with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asking how many more sacrifices will the farmers have to make to get the legislations repealed.

Dec 13, 2020 07:42 (IST)

New Farm Laws Brought in to Loot Farmers, Withdraw Them: Akhilesh Yadav | Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked the BJP government to stop "atrocities" against farmers and withdraw the three agriculture laws brought in for "looting" them. In a release issued by the party headquarters here, Yadav said the farmers of the country have understood that the BJP government is "adopting different tactics to snatch their land and harvest". He accused the BJP government of becoming a "puppet in the hands of capitalists". According to the release, the Kisan Yatras being taken out on the call of the SP president continued for the sixth day on Saturday. The party workers took out yatras in their respective areas on cycles, motorcycles, tractors and bullock carts, apprising the people of the party's policies and also assuring the farmers of its support to their demands, it said.

Dec 13, 2020 07:25 (IST)

Financial Woes, Economic Constraints & 2022 Polls: Why Amarinder Singh Has Little to Gain from Farmers' Stir

Stakeholders in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections are finding that the political terrain has shifted, with the farmers' agitation against the Farm Acts 2020 taking on a life of its own.

Dec 13, 2020 07:18 (IST)

WATCH | How Farmers Pulled Off ‘Chakka Jam’ and ‘No Toll Tax Day’ Protests Peacefully

Dec 13, 2020 07:10 (IST)

AIKSCC Asks Farmers to 'Not Fall for Divisive Attempts' against Agitation | The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee today condemned and disassociated itself from a statement made to the media by VM Singh, and said it firmly stood with the demands of the farmer organisations agitating in unison for repeal of 3 anti-farmer acts and legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price. "These are non-negotiable. The Working Group of AIKSCC also reiterates that AIKSCC stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers movement. Any attempt to hold parallel negotiations with the Govt. amounts to sabotaging a historic movement of the farmers," it said. Meanwhile, a delegation of 29 farmers from Haryana met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday to extend their support to the new legislations and threatened to stage a protest if those are repealed. The delegation, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union's (Mann) Haryana state leader Guni Prakash, submitted a "letter of support" to Tomar on the farm laws passed by Parliament in September and demanded the government to continue with these legislations.

Dec 13, 2020 06:56 (IST)

Bihar BJP to Launch Campaign in Support of New Farm Laws from Today | Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centre's agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal said he and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will start the campaign from Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency in Patna district.

Dec 13, 2020 06:52 (IST)

BJP Ally Beniwal Joins Farmers' Protest in Rajasthan | Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such demonstration. Terming the new farm laws as "anti-farmer", Beniwal, the convenor of RLP, said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is equally concerned about the farmers, he should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. He also reiterated that he would withdraw from the NDA if talks do not turn in favour of farmers. Beniwal along with his supporters also announced that they would move towards the Rajasthan-Delhi border to protest against the new farm laws. Addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organized at Kotputli, Beniwal said the Centre did not hold discussions with stakeholders before bringing the farm laws.

Dec 13, 2020 06:41 (IST)

Hopeful of Next Round of Talks between Centre and Farmers Soon, Says Dushyant Chautala

As a deadlock continues between the central government and protesting farmers on three new farm laws, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said he is hopeful the next round of…

Dec 13, 2020 06:34 (IST)

Opposition Parties Shedding Crocodile Tears for Farmers: Maurya | Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the "vested interests" of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here, he said the government's doors are always open for a discussion with the farmers over the newly enacted farm laws. The deputy chief minister has advised farmers not to get "misguided" by the Congress and other opposition parties as they are "exploiting" them. "The Congress and other opposition parties are shedding crocodile tears for farmers," he alleged.

Dec 13, 2020 06:23 (IST)

Govt Free to Nab Any Anti-Social Elements in Our Protest, Say Farmers, Threaten to Block Delhi-Jaipur Road Today

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said farmers unions are not aware of the presence of any anti-social elements in their ongoing protests against the Centre's new farm laws…

Dec 13, 2020 06:22 (IST)

Delhi Police Enhances Security at Borders After Farmers Give Call to Intensify Protest | The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding repeal of the new farm laws.  They said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest. Adequate arrangements have made and these include multi-layered barricades and deployment of extra personnel. Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience at places were protest are being staged, a senior police officer said. The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed its personnel across important border points to ensure commuters do not face difficulties and is also constantly updating people about open and closed routes on its Twitter handle.

Dec 13, 2020 06:20 (IST)

Khalistan Supporters Vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's Statue in US | Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agri laws in India. Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC, where they gathered to express solidarity with the protesting farmers. During the protest, many of the pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pasted a poster over it. The group was raising anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans. The Indian Embassy condemned the mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters.However, the peaceful protest was soon hijacked by the separatist Sikhs who were carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners which said they represent The Republic of Khalistan.

Dec 13, 2020 06:17 (IST)

Farmers Agree to Open Chilla Road at Noida Border Amid Protest | A key road connecting Noida to Delhi, which remained obstructed since December 1 due to the farmers' protest, reopened late on Saturday night, officials said. The Noida-Delhi Link Road was closed due to a sit-in demonstration by some farmers at the Chilla border. These protesters are against the three new farm laws and have demanded their withdrawal. "The farmers have agreed to vacate the protest spot and the road would be completely open. As of now, some protesters are still on one carriageway but they would clear the road soon," Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said. 

Load More
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Stir Being Hijacked by Maoists, Communist Forces, Says Minister Piyush Goyal; Protesters Threaten to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway
Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws, at Delhi-UP border on December 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

"The Chilla & Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests.People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara & bhopra borders," it tweeted. The Tikri and the Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic movement but the Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement, the traffic police said in another tweet.

Those going towards Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders as they are open, the traffic police said. The government had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the laws to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.

Farmers leaders on Thursday had announced that they would block railway tracks across the country if their demands were not met by the government. On Saturday, farmer leaders said they are ready to hold talks with the government, but will first discuss repealing the three new farm laws. They also announced that representatives of their unions would sit on a hunger strike during a nationwide protest on December 14.

They said that thousands of farmers will start their 'Delhi Chalo' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday. They said their mothers, sisters and daughters will also join them soon, and that arrangements for their stay are being made at the protest sites. At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws .

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You