Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Security Tightened at Delhi Borders Ahead of Tractor Rally as Farmers Vow 'Peaceful' Agitation

Protesters ride a tractor during an ongoing agitation over the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)



Every march or protest will be peaceful as the movement has been so far, he said. "The farmers who have come for the tractor parade will not go back now and will join the protest. The agitation will continue till our demands met. Our stand remains the same," Pal told reporters, sharing the farmers' plans to intensify the protest.



Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops. Police, meanwhile, said thousands of security personnel have been already deployed at several border points to maintain law and order during the farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday.



Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), claimed on Sunday that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor parade. In a circular, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava directed all officers, jawans and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, posted for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements to be prepared for an extended deployment to maintain law and order in the wake of the tractor parade.



The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day. "The first rally will start from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda Toll Plaza. "The traffic going towards NH-44 and GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk and GTK Depot," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chowdhary said.



The second parade will start from Tikri Border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village and Najafgarh, excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza, Chowdhary said. Police said the traffic will be diverted from different points.



Traffic will not be allowed to enter on the Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangolpuri. It will also be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala, they said. The Ghazipur border parade will reach some parts of NH-24 from where it will take a right turn to Road Number 56, ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, Lal Kuan and Ghazipur Border, police said.



Hundreds of women farmers are also expected to drive tractors at 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day. Social activist Zeba Khan said women will be participating in the tractor rally shoulder to shoulder with their fellow male farmers.



Khan, who is among the women participating in the rally, claimed that at least 500 women will be in attendance on Tuesday. Farmer leaders have appealed to those participating in the tractor parade to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally parade remains peaceful.



"No one should carry any weapon or consume alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed," a farmer leader said. The farmer leaders will be on the frontline in their cars. According to protesting unions, there is no cutoff time for the parade or limit on the number of vehicles. However, all vehicles will have to return to the originating place without stopping midway except for a valid reason, the farmer leaders said. Each tractor will carry a tricolour and will run with folk music and patriotic songs blaring out.