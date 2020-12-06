News18 Logo

india

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Talks Between Centre, Farmers Unable to End Deadlock, Next Round of Negotiations on Wednesday

News18.com | December 06, 2020, 08:05 IST
Event Highlights

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: The fifth round of negotiations between protesting farmer leaders and the government failed to break the impasse yesterday, setting the stage for a show of strength by farmer unions at a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, followed by the sixth round of talks the next day. Meeting Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the Vigyan Bhavan, farmer leaders refused to budge from their demand of a complete repeal of the three new farm laws. As talks entered the fourth hour, the representative of around 40 farmer unions refused to have any further discussion and resorted to a silent protest. They held up posters and placards with ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ written on them, asking the government to give a clear answer on whether the laws would be repealed.

Tomar, who was accompanied by commerce minister Piyush Goyal and MoS commerce Som Parkash, once again assured the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) system would not be scrapped and proposed the next meeting on Monday. Farmer leaders, however, cited Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh called by them and proposed to hold the next round of talks on Wednesday. “The minister said he is going to discuss our demand with the cabinet and needs a day before responding to our demand. Initially, December 7 was proposed for the next round of talks, but we proposed December 9 after the Bharat Bandh,” said All India Kisan Federation leader Kiranjeet Singh Sekhon.
Dec 06, 2020 08:05 (IST)
Govt Considering Convening Special Parliament Session to Amend Parts of New Farm Laws

The government is considering convening a special session of parliament to amend parts of the agriculture reform bills which have become a cause célèbre for protesting farmers’ groups and the…

Dec 06, 2020 07:52 (IST)

Govt to Hold Next Meeting on Dec 9 | Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply. This has forced the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock. After more than four hours of discussions with three union ministers and senior officials, farmer leaders said the government sought more time for internal consultations to present a final proposal in the next meeting to resolve the issue.

Dec 06, 2020 07:37 (IST)

Farmers Agitation Enter Day 11

Dec 06, 2020 07:27 (IST)

Adityanath Directs Officials to Hold Dialogue with Farmer Unions Over Strike | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to maintain vigil in view of the farmers' agitation and also hold dialogue with their representatives, according to an official statement. Adityanath has asked the officials to hold a dialogue with representatives of farmer unions in all the districts of the state on the issue of the scheduled nationwide strike on Tuesday, as well as other programmes. He directed the commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs to take all necessary precautions, the release said.

Dec 06, 2020 07:19 (IST)

Oppn Parties Extend Support to Bharat Bandh by Farmer Unions | Several opposition parties announced support to the Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and held protests in various parts of the country to express solidarity with the agitators who have stayed put on Delhi borders for 10 days. It will be an emphatic Bharat Bandh on December 8, All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu said on Saturday evening after the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the central government failed to break the logjam. The RJD, the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties, besides a joint platform of ten central trade unions, announced their support to the countrywide strike, while DMK leader M K Stalin led the protests in Tamil Nadu.

Dec 06, 2020 07:15 (IST)

READ | Talks Fail Again as Farmers Resort to Silent Protest at Meeting With 'Yes or No' Posters, Next Round on Dec 9

The fifth round of negotiations between protesting farmer leaders and the government failed to break the impasse on Saturday, setting the stage for a show of strength by farmer unions at a Bharat…

Dec 06, 2020 07:14 (IST)

Farmers Stay Put at Delhi's Borders as 5th Round of Talks Ends in Deadlock | As their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital that led to long traffic jams. The government proposed another meeting on December 9 with the representatives of protesting farmers and requested them to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites. Meanwhile, the agitating farmers had announced a 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Dec 06, 2020 07:11 (IST)

Do Not Test Patience of Farmers: Congress to PM | The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the "black" farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are in trouble without the MSP system and APMC Act and now the entire country has been "pushed into this well". He also supported the women farmers who have joined the farmers' agitation on Delhi's borders. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "The interests of capitalists cannot be bigger than crores of farmers of the country. Follow Rajdharma."

Farmers wave placards after a meeting with Union agriculture minister over farm laws. (PTI)

Speaking to the media after the meeting, agriculture minister Tomar again appealed to the farmers to end their protest.

“I want to request protesting farmers to give up their movement so that they don't face inconvenience in this cold weather and citizens of Delhi can also live a life of convenience,” Tomar said. “Farmers should keep faith in the Narendra Modi government. I want to thank farmer unions for maintaining discipline… We request kisan unions to send elderly and children back home,” he added.

