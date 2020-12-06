Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Talks Between Centre, Farmers Unable to End Deadlock, Next Round of Negotiations on Wednesday

The government is considering convening a special session of parliament to amend parts of the agriculture reform bills which have become a cause célèbre for protesting farmers’ groups and the…
Govt to Hold Next Meeting on Dec 9 | Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply. This has forced the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock. After more than four hours of discussions with three union ministers and senior officials, farmer leaders said the government sought more time for internal consultations to present a final proposal in the next meeting to resolve the issue.
Farmers Agitation Enter Day 11
Delhi: Students from Delhi University (DU) gather at Singhu border in support of farmers who are protesting against farm laws.— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020
"During the day we make posters to motivate ppl & later serve food. Farmers aren't happy with the bills& we support them,"says Rahul Jaina, a DU student pic.twitter.com/Jl93jFDA09
Adityanath Directs Officials to Hold Dialogue with Farmer Unions Over Strike | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to maintain vigil in view of the farmers' agitation and also hold dialogue with their representatives, according to an official statement. Adityanath has asked the officials to hold a dialogue with representatives of farmer unions in all the districts of the state on the issue of the scheduled nationwide strike on Tuesday, as well as other programmes. He directed the commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs to take all necessary precautions, the release said.
Oppn Parties Extend Support to Bharat Bandh by Farmer Unions | Several opposition parties announced support to the Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and held protests in various parts of the country to express solidarity with the agitators who have stayed put on Delhi borders for 10 days. It will be an emphatic Bharat Bandh on December 8, All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu said on Saturday evening after the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the central government failed to break the logjam. The RJD, the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties, besides a joint platform of ten central trade unions, announced their support to the countrywide strike, while DMK leader M K Stalin led the protests in Tamil Nadu.
Farmers Stay Put at Delhi's Borders as 5th Round of Talks Ends in Deadlock | As their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital that led to long traffic jams. The government proposed another meeting on December 9 with the representatives of protesting farmers and requested them to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites. Meanwhile, the agitating farmers had announced a 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.
Do Not Test Patience of Farmers: Congress to PM | The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the "black" farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are in trouble without the MSP system and APMC Act and now the entire country has been "pushed into this well". He also supported the women farmers who have joined the farmers' agitation on Delhi's borders. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "The interests of capitalists cannot be bigger than crores of farmers of the country. Follow Rajdharma."