Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Talks Between Centre, Farmers Unable to End Deadlock, Next Round of Negotiations on Wednesday

Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: The fifth round of negotiations between protesting farmer leaders and the government failed to break the impasse yesterday, setting the stage for a show of strength by farmer unions at a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, followed by the sixth round of talks the next day. Meeting Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the Vigyan Bhavan, farmer leaders refused to budge from their demand of a complete repeal of the three new farm laws. As talks entered the fourth hour, the representative of around 40 farmer unions refused to have any further discussion and resorted to a silent protest. They held up posters and placards with ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ written on them, asking the government to give a clear answer on whether the laws would be repealed.Tomar, who was accompanied by commerce minister Piyush Goyal and MoS commerce Som Parkash, once again assured the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) system would not be scrapped and proposed the next meeting on Monday. Farmer leaders, however, cited Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh called by them and proposed to hold the next round of talks on Wednesday. “The minister said he is going to discuss our demand with the cabinet and needs a day before responding to our demand. Initially, December 7 was proposed for the next round of talks, but we proposed December 9 after the Bharat Bandh,” said All India Kisan Federation leader Kiranjeet Singh Sekhon.