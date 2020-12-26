Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Will Farmers Resume Talks with Govt? Some Protesters Hint at 'Positive Step' Before Unions' Meeting Today

Event Highlights Farmers Clap, Bang Plates Against Agri Laws During PM Modi's Address

Punjab CM Appeals to Farmers Not to Damage Mobile Towers

PM Modi Addresses Farmers in Virtual Meet



An official in the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare also said the government was expecting the next round of meeting to take place in the next two-three days. One of the protesting union leaders, who did not wish to be named, said their demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price will, however, remain the same.

Read More Farmers' Blog LIVE Updates: The protesting farmer unions will hold another meeting today where a formal decision on the Centre's invite for the resumption of stalled talks is likely to be taken. The discussion comes after the government's latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlock over the three contentious agri laws.An official in the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare also said the government was expecting the next round of meeting to take place in the next two-three days. One of the protesting union leaders, who did not wish to be named, said their demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price will, however, remain the same. Dec 26, 2020 07:51 (IST) Farmers Clap and Bang Plates Against Agri Laws During PM Modi's Address | Farmers here on Friday banged plates and clapped to register their protest against the central agriculture laws during PM Narendra Modi's address. In an address to farmers, PM Modi blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the Centre's talks with protesting farmers. Protesting against the laws, farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union president Chowdhury Sanjeev Gandhi and district chief Rajpal Singh clapped and banged plates during the PM's address in the afternoon. Dec 26, 2020 07:41 (IST) Urging the farmers not to take the law into their hands by forcibly shutting down telecom connectivity or manhandling employees and technicians of telecom service providers, CM Amarinder Singh said such actions were not in the interest of Punjab. Amarinder Singh said the people of Punjab, had been standing with the farmers in their fight against the “black” farm laws, and would continue to do so, and requested the farmers to reciprocate by ensuring that the battle for justice does not cause any problems for the people of the state. Dec 26, 2020 07:20 (IST) Punjab Residents Launch Online Campaign to Solicit NRIs' Support | A group of Punjab residents has launched an online campaign urging NRIs to come to India to lend moral and material support to farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws. Manik Goyal and Joban Randhawa, who are organising the #NRIsChaloDelhi campaign, said they want to increase awareness among NRIs and channelise their support for the farmers' cause. Dec 26, 2020 07:09 (IST) Instead of there being any threat to farmer's land, Union Minister Jitendra Singh clarified that on the contrary, action has been initiated to retrieve the agricultural land that is occupied by "non-farmers" in an unauthorised manner so that it could be restored back for agricultural purposes. The action initiated against the Roshni scam and other land scams recently is actually meant to restore back to the farmers the land ownership rights, Jitendra Singh minister said. Dec 26, 2020 06:59 (IST) Punjab CM Appeals to Farmers Not to Damage Mobile Towers | Amid reports of disruption of power supply to mobile towers across Punjab, chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to protesting farmers not to “inconvenience the public”. Pointing out that telecom connectivity had become even more critical for people amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he urged farmers to show the same discipline they have been exercising during their protest at the Delhi borders for the past one month. Dec 26, 2020 06:56 (IST) Protesting Farmers Picket Punjab Hotel, BJP Leaders Escape Under Police Protection | A group of BJP leaders in Punjab's Phagwara had to slip out from the backdoor on Friday after farmers protesting the central government's new farm laws picketed a hotel that they were holding an event in. Demonstrators from the Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) protested at the hotel where the BJP leaders were observing the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dec 26, 2020 06:53 (IST) Not Farmers but 'farm-grabbers' May Lose Land: Jitendra Singh | Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said "farm-grabbers" may lose land that has been illegitimately taken away from farmers and not that of the agriculturists. He refuted the false rumours that the farmers will lose ownership of their land under the new farm laws. Participating in a special programme of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi digitally addressed by PM Narendra Modi at Nagrota panchayat in Barnoti block, the minister said misgivings were sought to be spread even in Kathua district that the ownership and registry papers of farmers will be cancelled as per the new law. These misgivings and lies are being spread, precisely, by those who have over the years illegally or forcibly taken away the land from innocent farmers and built their mansions or commercial establishments on it, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. Dec 26, 2020 06:49 (IST) Ready for Any Kind of Discussion: PM Modi | “On every issue of farmers, the government is ready to talk with an open heart. I want to tell those who are opposing us also that the government is in favour of farmers and that it is ready for any kind of discussion. Provided that the discussion happens on sound arguments and is based on facts,” Modi said. Dec 26, 2020 06:46 (IST) PM Modi Addresses Farmers in Virtual Meet | In recent panchayat elections in states like Rajasthan, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, farmers have given a thumbs up to the agricultural reform laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his virtual address to farmers across the country on Friday, minutes after releasing a financial aid of ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme to nine crore farmers.

Farmer leaders address a press conference regarding their protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Image: PTI)



"We have another meeting tomorrow to take a decision on the Centre's letter. In this meeting, we may decide to resume talks with the government as it appears through its previous letters that it has not been able to understand our issues so far," the leader said on Friday. He said the government's letters have no proposals, the reason why farmer unions may decide to hold fresh talks and make it understand their demands.



"MSP cannot be separated from our demand of repealing these three laws. In these laws, there is mention about private mandis. Who will ensure that our crop is sold at fixed MSP if it is not there?" another leader asked. On Friday, several farmer unions held a meeting, but no decision could be taken on the Centre's latest letter.



On Thursday, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Vivek Aggarwal wrote to the protesting unions and invited them for fresh talks, but made it clear that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new demand related to the MSP, which is out of the purview of the three new farm laws. On Wednesday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last 28 days, had asked the government to not repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but to come up with a "concrete offer" in writing for the resumption of talks.



The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Friday demanded that the Centre arrange trains so that farmers from different parts of the country reach the ongoing protests at Delhi's border points, adding that they are ready to pay the cost of tickets for all peasants. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi squarely blamed those with a political agenda for the deadlock in the Centre's talks with the protesting farmers and asserted that his government was willing to hold dialogues with all, including those staunchly opposed to it, as long as talks are based on farm issues, facts and logic.



Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.