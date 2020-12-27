Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Will Hold Tractor March on Dec 30 if Govt Fails to Hold Discussion on Repealing Agri Laws, Says Farmers' Unions

The farmer unions protesting against the farm laws said they will hold a tractor march from Singhu border on Wednesday if the government does not talk of repealing the farm laws during proposed talks on Tuesday. The farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the government and have proposed December 29 as the date for the next round of talks to resolve the deadlock over the Centre's three farm laws.

Here are the latest updates:

• BJP lone Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance on Saturday amid massive farmers’ agitation over the new agri-marketing laws, the second NDA constituent to do so after the Shiromani Akali Dal. RLP leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal announced the decision while addressing farmers at a rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

• PM Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th "Kisan Rail" from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28 via video-conferencing, his office said on Saturday. The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumstick, chilli and onion as well as fruits like grape, orange, pomegranate, banana and custard apple, it added. Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all stoppages en route with no bar on the size of consignment, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that the Centre has extended a 50-per cent subsidy on the transportation of fruits and vegetables.

• Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday alleged that the Congress is spreading misinformation on the new agriculture laws and creating a sense of fear among farmers across the country, while the BJD is supporting such activities. He claimed that the new farm laws were aimed at making farmers self-reliant. Pradhan, while addressing a farmers' rally here, said that the Congress is spreading misinformation and creating a sense of fear among the farmers that their lands will be taken away by corporate houses and the minimum support price system will be abolished.

• The Trinamool Congress on Saturday claimed that its digital media campaign against the Narendra Modi government's policy towards the farming community has got a huge response on Twitter. The #ModiAgainstFarmers, the hashtag with which the party aims at highlighting "the rising crimes against farmers" of the country, has trended on Twitter, the TMC said in a statement. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting near Delhi against three new farm laws of the Centre and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

• Braving biting cold, scores of farmers stayed put at the Delhi-Noida border near Chilla on Saturday night in protest against the three recent farm laws of the Centre even as other agitating farmers returned home for night stay. During the day, farmers' groups from various Western Uttar Pradesh districts visit the border, join demonstrations and then return by evening, leaving local protestors and those from nearby districts at the site for an overnight stay, said Yogesh Pratap Singh, the UP unit chief of the BKU (Bhanu).