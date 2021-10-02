Farmers' Protest Oustide Haryana CM's Residence Turns Violent; Barricades Broken, Water Cannon Used

As world celebrated ‘International Day of Non-violence’ on Saturday, thousands of protesters, shouting slogans and waving flags against Centre’s farm laws, gathered outside the residence of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal. Police had to use water cannon against them as they broke barricades.

The farmers assembled outside Khattar’s residence after Centre decided to delay paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana till October 11. Some reports stated that clashes between protesters and the law enforcing agencies were taking place at several points in the city as farmers were trying to break police barricades to reach the residences of MLAs.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside Khattar’s residence, while roads leading to his house have also been barricaded by Haryana Police. “Peaceful protest is the right of people but if they indulge in any sort of violence or block the highways or main roads, legal action shall be taken. We are closely monitoring the situation," a senior Haryana police officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

