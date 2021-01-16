News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Farmers' Protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch President Expresses Resentment Over Govt's 'Indifferent' Attitude

Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border. (File photo/AP)

He said the government is using "lingering tactics" to break the morale of the farmers.

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the government's "indifferent attitude" towards the farmers' agitation against three new farm laws. "Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become counterproductive as the farmers know how to withdraw support to the BJP-led government," he said while talking to reporters in Mathura.

Dixit said due to the "indifferent attitude" of the government, farmers are being forced to protest in the chilly weather.

