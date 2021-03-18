Farmers’ Protest To Continue for Long, BJP not Trustworthy, Says BKU Chief

The ongoing farmers’ protest against the newly-introduced agri laws will continue for a long time, said Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Tikait. The farmer leader criticized the three laws, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not worth trusting.

Tikait was addressing the monthly meeting of the Farmers Union in Ghaziabad on the Delhi-UP border. News agency ANI reported Tikait also threatened to block the Delhi-Noida border. “Yes, we will block the Delhi-Noida border. The committee is yet to decide the date,” Tikait, the BKU spokesperson said. Tikait and his supporters have been camping at the Delhi-UP Ghazipur border since the early days of the agitation.

As per Dharmendra Malik, national media in-charge of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Naresh Tikait said that “more people like Satyapal Malik (Governor of Meghalaya) will come forward and speak in favour of the farmers. BJP MPs are now feeling suffocated,”

On Sunday, Malik gave a statement in favor of the farmers’ protest. Earlier, Naresh Tikait had said, “the agri laws of the central government are not in favor of farmers and the government knows this, but they are not ready to listen to farmers.”

Accusing the government of creating pressure amid the cadre, Tikait claimed that there are several leaders in the BJP who can solve this problem, but they are being pressured to not act on the issue. He also said that the agricultural laws will have to be withdrawn by the government, until then the farmers will continue agitating.