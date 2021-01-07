Protesting Farmers to Hold Tractor Rally Today; Traffic Diversions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram: 10 Points

Upping the ante of the protest against the Centre’s new farm reform laws, farmers will kick-off a tractor rally on Thursday at the four borders of Delhi, including Eastern and Western peripheral. The tractor rally has been convened by close to 40 farmer unions and in view of this the police have issued traffic guideline for Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. The farmers had decided to hold tractor rally on KMP expressway on Wednesday but due to heavy downpour they had postponed it to Thursday.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Here are the top 10 points regarding the farmers’ tractor rally:

1. There will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday in view of a 'tractor rally' called by farmers protesting against the new central farm laws, said Noida police. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said the tractor rally has been called by the Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, and is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway.

2. Vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12 pm to 3 pm. Similarly, vehicles won't be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa Cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2 pm to 5 pm and will be diverted, the police said in a statement.

3. Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Wednesday inspected the situation along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway ahead of the major rally by protesting farmers, according to officials. Singh, along with Additional CP (law and order) Love Kumar and DCP Greater Noida Rajesh Kumar Singh, visited the Beel Akbarpur toll, Sirsa toll and Palwal border area and instructed officials to ensure law and order situation on Thursday.

4. Keeping in view the tractor rally planned by the farmers' unions on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on Thursday, the Gurugram Police have already intensified their security arrangements on the KMP as well as the border areas of the district.

5. According to the police, the KMP expressway was largely unaffected by the farmers protests till now but on Thursday the demonstrating farmers could hamper the traffic movement on the expressway too. The police inputs also disclosed that the farmers can take Nuh, Farrukhnagar, Manesar and Badli in Jhajjar district entry points to reach the KMP.

6. "We have also enhanced our security arrangements at the border points in view of ongoing farmers' demonstrations. We have issued an advisory to all the concerned officials to take necessary precautionary measures in view of blocking the expressway and tractor rally," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police. "The police have already beefed up the security and have made appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. Also, nearly 2,000 policemen have been deployed in sensitive locations on the expressway. The Gurugram police will also be in touch with the adjoining districts and state's police to follow movement of the people," he added.

7. Police deployment has been increased at Kapdiwas border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk and Farrukhnagar.

8. The Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) has already been blocked at several locations which forced the police to divert the traffic movements on alternative routes. Also, after the clash between the police and the protesting farmers at Dharuhera in Rewari on Sunday, the police in both Gurugram and Rewari districts are taking extra measures about the traffic movements.

9. Since Monday, commuters travelling between Delhi to Jaipur have faced a lot of inconvenience as police placed barricades and diverted traffic at several key points on the national highway.

10. The passengers on the expressway are waiting for roadways buses and others to reach their destinations and even walking 2-3 kilometres to catch vehicles for travelling. "The Gurugram police are already on high alert. The number of police forces including a rapid action force and extra force have been deputed to face any untoward situations across the district," Boken said.