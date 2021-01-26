Farmers Enter Delhi Red Fort, Internet Shut Down In Singhu, Tikri: Key Developments From The Tractor Rally

Clashes were reported during farmers protests from several parts of Delhi as the police resorted to lathicharge and teargas farmers who deviated from the route of the tractor rally that had been chalked out for Republic Day. Violence was reported from ITO, Chintamani Chowk in Shadara and several other places, with Delhi metro shutting 10 metro stations in north and Central Delhi in light of the incidents.

Farmers also entered the Red Fort and installed flags from the ramparts of the historic monument, there were also reports of buses being vandalised.

— A group of farmers reached the Red Fort on Tuesday, hoisting flags from its ramparts. Videos showed farmers climing the steps of the Red Fort, from where the installed the flags. PTI reported that they had been Pushed back by the police form the ITO in Central Delhi and drove their tractors to Red Fort complex.

— A clash ensued at ITO from where the farmers with their tractors tried to push their way towards Lutyens Delhi. Here, the police lathicharged the farmers and used tear gas shells as they chased the police with sticks and rammed their tractors into the buses parked by police. A DTC bus was vandalised and barricades displaced. People were injured on both sides during the clashes.

— Meanwhile, internet services were shut down at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and adjoining areas from noon to 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

— ANI reported that a Delhi police officer was injured in Dilshad Gardens and fell unconscious. He has been taken to hospital.

— PTI reports that the Delhi police lathicharged farmers at Chintamani Chowk in Shadara as some tractors taking part in the rally tried to deviate from the scheduled route towards the Apsara Border.

— Farmers unions distanced themselves for the violence that took place. Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union told ANI, "We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation."

— The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that despite best efforts, 'anti-social elements' marred the peaceful movement. It said, "Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength, and that any violation would hurt the movement."

— Shalini Singh, Joint CP Southwestern Range, said, "They were requested top follow route... but stone pelting was done... attempts made using tractor to run over police. Our policemen are injured. This is not peaceful protest. We appeal to them to maintain decorum of this festival."

— The entry and exit gates of at least 25 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed in light of the clashed. Entry exit gates of ITO, Lal Quila, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, among others, in Central Delhi was closed. Read more here.