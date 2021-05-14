Farmers’ Protest Turned Haryana Villages into Covid Hotspots, Says CM Khattar, Wants Agitation to End

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the farmers’ protests have turned a few villages in the state into Covid-19 hotspots.

Khattar said that he had appealed to the farmer leaders a month ago to suspend their protest amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Hindustan Times reported.

“I told them they could resume after the situation is under control. Now it has emerged that these dharnas have made a few villages hotspots of Covid-19 as villagers travelled back and forth from the protest sites,” he said.

Khattar urged the farmers once again to call off their agitation and that the “only goal, of all of us, should be to save the lives of people in the time of this crisis. There is nothing more than human life”.

Haryana on Thursday recorded 12,286 fresh cases, while 16,041 recoveries were reported in 24 hours. The death count stood at 163 people, taking the total toll in the state to 6,238.

Haryana has imposed a lockdown till May 17 in a bid to curb the virus spread.

Rs 2 lakh insurance for Covid victims aged over 50 years

The CM has said Haryana’s rural areas witnessed several Covid-19 hotspots recently, adding that the health department officials were preparing to carry out door-to-door check-ups to contain the spread of infection.

He also said the state government will provide an insurance of Rs 2 lakh if a poor person over the age of 50 dies due to the virus.

The premium of Beema Yojana will be deposited by the state government in their accounts and from the same account, the amount of premium will be deducted, the CM added.

Farmers have been protesting since November last year against the three farm laws passed by the central government. The three laws are — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

