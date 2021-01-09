News18 Logo

Farmers Protesting Against Centre's New Farm Laws Take Out Tractor Rally in Haryana's Ambala
Farmers Protesting Against Centre's New Farm Laws Take Out Tractor Rally in Haryana's Ambala

The farmers gathered at a grain market near the Ambala-Hisar highway in the morning and then marched towards Ambala cantonment, leading to traffic snarls in the city.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws took out a protest march on their tractors here on Saturday, raising slogans against the Union and the state governments. The farmers gathered at a grain market near the Ambala-Hisar highway in the morning and then marched towards Ambala cantonment, leading to traffic snarls in the city.

Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Harbans Singh Manakpur dubbed the march a rehearsal for the proposed tractor parade of January 26. He said the protests would continue till the Centre repeals the three farm laws enacted in September last year.

Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed at the grain market in the wake of the protest march.


