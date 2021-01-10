Farmers' Protests LIVE Updates: Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons at Farmers After Stone-Pelting at Haryana CM's Mahapanchayat

Event Highlights Haryana Police Fire Tear Gas Shells on Agitating Farmers



Farmers, who have been demanding that the new agri-marketing laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the Mahapanchayat. Farmers were seen carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to attend the farmers' gathering at the village and speak of the benefits of the Centre's three farm laws passed in September. Roads leading to the village were blocked by police forces to avoid the entry of protesting farmers. Khattar has reportedly preponed his visit to the village to pre-afternoon.



In a similar incident, Haryana police used tear gas to disperse protesting farmers last week in Rewari district, as they were marching towards Delhi to join the farmers' stir. And for days, there have been reports and video footage of the police clashing with farmers, using batons, barricades, tear gas and water cannons. Following huge criticism, the Central government had decided to conduct a huge outreach programme to dispel "misconceptions" about the laws.