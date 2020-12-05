Farmers Robbed of Rs 35,000 at Gunpoint on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway; Case Registered

Despite heavy police presence on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, another robbery incident was reported from National Highway 48. This time two farmers were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 35,000 when the duo were returning home after selling their carrot produce at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi early on Saturday morning.

The four unidentified accused in their Maruti Swift had waylaid the farmers pickup near Haldiram outlet on the highway. Two of the accused who were carrying pistols stopped the farmers identified as Lalchand and Patram of Alwar in Rajasthan and looted Rs 35,000 from them.

The victims told the police when they reached near Haldiram outlet on the expressway the four occupants inside the car intercepted their pickup.

The farmers said as they stopped the pickup, the accused overpowered them and snatched the cash from them and fled the spot.

The victims said they had unloaded carrots at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi and were heading home when the incident took place. The victims have also provided the vehicle number of the accused to the police.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said the police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against unknown persons at Kherki Daula police station and started investigation.