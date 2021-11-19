'Farmers' Sacrifice Paid Dividends': Amarinder, Sidhu, Other Top Leaders React as Modi Govt Repeals Farm Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three controversial farm laws on Friday while addressing the nation on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary. The announcement comes ahead of key state assembly polls due in early 2022.

“Our government is doing its best to serve farmers. Efforts are being made to improve their financial well-being. Farm laws were brought to help small farmers. I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws,” PM Narendra Modi said.

'झुकती है दुनिया झुकाने वाला चाहिए'तीनों कृषि कायदे वापस लिए गए, हमारे देश के किसानों को मेरा सलाम और शहीद किसानो को अभिवादन— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 19, 2021

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. The agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, Modi said. He also highlighted his govt’s measures to benefit small farmers. “I have experienced farmers’ difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," the prime minister said.

#WATCH | Farmers celebrate at Ghazipur border with "Kisan Zindabad" slogans following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/QHNpbtEW0g— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The stunning announcement received reactions from every end of the country. Opposition parties have congratulated the protesting farmers for their “victory" after PM Modi’s decision. The protest against the farm laws has been ongoing at the borders of the national capital, and across the country, for over a year now.

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight."

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed the “sacrifice" of the farmers and called the move “a step in the right direction". “Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades," he tweeted.

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena said, “Der aaye durust aye. Sena had recommended changes quite some time ago. Had they been accepted, this time wouldn’t have come. Victory for opposition parties.”

“The power of people is always greater than the people in power” Proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation 👍 Jai Kisan Jai Jawan#FarmLawsRepealed#TRSwithFarmers#FarmersProtest — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 19, 2021

'झुकती है दुनिया झुकाने वाला चाहिए'तीनों कृषि कायदे वापस लिए गए, हमारे देश के किसानों को मेरा सलाम और शहीद किसानो को अभिवादन— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 19, 2021

“What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! “, Congress’ P Chidabaram said. Other leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Derek’o Brien, Supriya Sule, Nawab Malik and several others reacted to the announcement.

Also Read: 3 Farm Laws Withdrawn, PM Asks Protesters to Return Home; Says ‘Will Work Harder for Farmers’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.