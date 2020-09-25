Farmers Stage 'Panchayats' Against Farm Bills On Delhi-UP Border; Traffic Hit In Noida, Ghaziabad

Noida/Ghaziabad: Hundreds of farmers sat on protests on the UP-Delhi border on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament after they were stopped by police personnel from moving towards the national capital, disrupting traffic in Noida and Ghaziabad. A heavy deployment of police personnel in riot gear was made to ward off any disturbance during the protest, a part of the nationwide demonstration against the three farm bills passed during the monsoon session.

Some organisations allege the bills are “anti-farmer”, but the government argues that the farmers have been “misled” and the bills actually free them to sell their produce outside the APMC mandis. The farmers, who had come on foot, two-wheelers and tractor-trolleys, were stopped by police personnel at Noida Gate in Sector 14A near Chilla border by erecting barricades. Two other groups were stopped at Hapur chungi and Modinagar in Ghaziabad.

The farmers, who had gathered under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union, staged ‘panchayats’ to discuss their issues after being stopped from moving towards the national capital. The panchayats were addressed by regional farm leaders and BKU office-bearers. “Today’s protest is part of a bigger statewide and nationwide agitation by farmers against the farm-sector-related bills passed in Parliament recently. The farmers are opposed to these ‘black laws’. Our demand is that a law should be made that fixes the MSP as the lowest amount for purchasing crops from farmers,” BKU’s Meerut Zone president Pawan Khatana told .

