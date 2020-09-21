Farmers To Benefit From Maha's 'E-pEEk Pahani' App, Says CM

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s e- peek pahani mobile application will reduce hardships of farmers and help them get the right price and good market for their produce, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday. According to an official statement, Thackeray also said “ease of doing business” is required for farmers too, adding that a target needs to be set to map crops.

Thackeray made the remarks during a meeting held at his official residence ‘Varsha’ here to discuss the e-peek pahani application. ‘Peek pahani’ roughly translates to crop survey.

Ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Dadaji Bhuse and Abdul Sattar and senior government officials and representatives of Tata Trust, in association with whom the application has been developed, also attended the meeting. As per reports, farmers can upload images of their crop using the application and after verification of the same, talathis can register the details on 7/12 extract.

The statement said details of farmers from nine talukas were being collected currently using the application. “E-peek pahani application is going to help reduce hardships of farmers and get them the right price and good market for their produce,” the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

