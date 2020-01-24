Farmers to Get Back Land Grabbed by Azam Khan

Rampur: After taking possession of 104 bighas of land in the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, run by the Jauhar Trust, Rampur administration has decided to launch the process of releasing the 'occupied land' to the 'rightful owners'.

The land was seized by the district administration on Wednesday.

Farmers of Aliyaganj village who had registered 26 FIRs relating to land grab against MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan will get back their land. Six farmers will take the possession of their land on Friday.

Rampur DM Aunjaneya Kumar said that the possession on 17 bighas of farmers' land that lie on Jauhar University campus was given to 20 farmers on the spot after their names and land numbers were found in revenue records.

This land is not part of the 104 bigha that the administration took over on the directions of revenue board court in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Jauhar university vice-chancellor Sultan Mohammad Khan had condemned the action taken by the Rampur authorities and said they had violated the directions of the Allahabad high court order that without prior permission from varsity authorities, police and administrative officials shall not enter the campus.

The 17 bigha of land was allegedly grabbed by Azam Khan for his university. In this connection, more than 26 FIRs had been lodged against Khan. Farmers had alleged that Azam had grabbed land with the help of former circle officer Alay Hasan Khan, who is absconding.

Earlier, Rampur district administration had put up the names of Azam Khan and Alay Hasan Khan on the land mafia portal of the state government.

