Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Farmers to Get Back Land Grabbed by Azam Khan

SP leader Azam Khan will face 26 FIRs on the allegation of grabbing 17 bigha of land for his university, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Azam Khan
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan

Rampur: After taking possession of 104 bighas of land in the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, run by the Jauhar Trust, Rampur administration has decided to launch the process of releasing the 'occupied land' to the 'rightful owners'.

The land was seized by the district administration on Wednesday.

Farmers of Aliyaganj village who had registered 26 FIRs relating to land grab against MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan will get back their land. Six farmers will take the possession of their land on Friday.

Rampur DM Aunjaneya Kumar said that the possession on 17 bighas of farmers' land that lie on Jauhar University campus was given to 20 farmers on the spot after their names and land numbers were found in revenue records.

This land is not part of the 104 bigha that the administration took over on the directions of revenue board court in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Jauhar university vice-chancellor Sultan Mohammad Khan had condemned the action taken by the Rampur authorities and said they had violated the directions of the Allahabad high court order that without prior permission from varsity authorities, police and administrative officials shall not enter the campus.

The 17 bigha of land was allegedly grabbed by Azam Khan for his university. In this connection, more than 26 FIRs had been lodged against Khan. Farmers had alleged that Azam had grabbed land with the help of former circle officer Alay Hasan Khan, who is absconding.

Earlier, Rampur district administration had put up the names of Azam Khan and Alay Hasan Khan on the land mafia portal of the state government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram